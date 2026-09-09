Crime in America with Joe Budden

Welcome to Crime in America. Every week, Joe goes beyond the headlines with the local reporters closest to the crime stories unfolding across the country. From Joe Budden, Wolf Entertainment and Headline Studio, Crime in America brings you true crime in real time, directly from the source. Episode one premieres Tuesday, August 11. Subscribe now. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

A mother forgives the man who kidnapped her toddler. A Facebook feud escalates into gunfire in just 30 minutes. And in Alabama, modern DNA evidence points away from a man who has spent more than three decades on death row. So why is the state still fighting to keep him there? In the debut episode of Crime in America, Joe Budden takes you beyond the headlines, examining the stories shaping communities across the country through the reporting of the local journalists closest to each case. For this week's main story, Joe is joined by AL.com reporter Ivana Hrynkiw to explore a shocking murder conviction, disputed confessions, and DNA evidence that could overturn one of Alabama's most controversial death row cases. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

A lawyer is accused of murdering his own client just before her divorce trial. An alleged online drug ring uses AI, encrypted apps and cryptocurrency to build a nationwide operation. And in Portland, a killer under federal supervision goes on a months-long shooting spree despite police repeatedly closing in on him. How was he allowed to keep killing? In Episode 2 of Crime in America, Joe Budden goes beyond the headlines, examining the stories shaping communities across the country through the reporting of the local journalists closest to each case. For this week's main story, Joe dives into the case of Joseph Kelly Banks, who killed three people and wounded three others during a 2022 shooting spree in Portland. Drawing on the investigative reporting of The Oregonian/OregonLive journalist Maxine Bernstein, Joe examines the warning signs, missed opportunities and law enforcement failures that raise a disturbing question: Could some of these deaths have been prevented? Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

Episode 2: The Killer They Could Have Stopped, A Lawyer Accused of Murder & An AI-Powered Drug Ring

A teenager accused of killing his mother and younger brother made disturbing searches with ChatGPT just hours before their deaths. An alleged immigration fraud ring stages more than a thousand fake weddings to help foreign nationals secure Green Cards. And in Alabama, a 22-year-old man stands accused of killing 18 people in just 14 months. So why has almost no one outside Birmingham heard his name? In Episode 3 of Crime in America, Joe Budden goes beyond the headlines, examining the stories shaping communities across the country through the reporting of the local journalists closest to each case. For this week's main story, Joe examines the case of Damien McDaniel, who is accused of 18 murders across Birmingham, including alleged murder-for-hire killings and two mass shootings. With insight from AL.com columnist Roy S. Johnson and reporting from journalist Carol Robinson, Joe looks at McDaniel's alleged killing spree, the victims whose stories have largely remained outside the national spotlight, and a bigger question about which crimes and victims America chooses to pay attention to. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

A Penn State drug ring allegedly turns fraternity houses into part of a cocaine operation. A Portland Uber driver is followed for miles and shot at a red light, with prosecutors saying the suspected killer was one of his own friends. And in Massachusetts, the death of 23-year-old Sandra Birchmore is headed toward a federal murder trial after investigators initially ruled it a suicide. In Episode 4 of Crime in America, Joe Budden goes beyond the headlines, examining the stories shaping communities across the country through the reporting of the local journalists closest to each case. For this week’s main story, Joe examines the death of Sandra Birchmore and the case against former police officer Matthew Farwell, who has pleaded not guilty to a federal murder charge. With Sandra’s trial date approaching, Joe looks at allegations of grooming and abuse, questions surrounding the original investigation, and the years-long effort by family members, journalists and supporters to bring renewed attention to her death. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

About Crime in America with Joe Budden

About Crime in America with Joe Budden

About Crime in America with Joe Budden