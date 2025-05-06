The aftermath of the dinner. Yeah, that one! Where Dylan met the parents and, although it seemed to go well, Dylan was on his best, most charming behavior, all set and dressed to impress, it somehow turned into a disaster. Which, let's be honest, can often be the case in a traditional desi household. Introducing the boyfriend does not come without risk. So, now Aria is upset and Dylan is looking for her. What will happen next? Tune in to find out as the soap opera, the days of our desi lives, continues.Gilmore Girls meets Crazy Rich Asians in this rom-com, family dramady.Check out our Instagram for a throwback millennial playlist, featuring songs from bollywood and hollywood, threaded throughout that, like Netflix, pairs nicely with our story so far.Find the show @NDTYMPod on Instagram.Find Leela @LeelaDua on Instagram.#NDTYM #NDTYMPod #NoDatingTillYoureMarried #audiobook #podcastDon't forget to subscribe and leave a review wherever you get your podcasts.Website: https://shows.acast.com/no-dating-till-youre-marriedMusic from #Uppbeat (free for Creators!):https://uppbeat.io/t/tyler-edwards/dont-rush-me Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
5:55
Chapter 31: Meet the Indian Parents
Awkward! It's time for the Kohli parents to acknowledge that their daughter is dating. A boy. A gora, American boy. Without their blessing, consent, permission or intervention. So it's time for them to intervene. Sunita and Anil invite Dylan for dinner to get to know him and judge the relationship he has with their daughter to determine if he's good enough to be a potential Kohli son-in-law. Doesn't matter that Aria is already dating him. Or that they've met him many times before in the capacity of friend of their daughter. It's cringy, it's uncomfortable, and it's happening. Join the Kohlis for dinner as they meet the boyfriend. A right of passage for every Indian girl, when it's finally time to let her two worlds collide. Friday night dinner at the Gilmores had nothing on this desi dating disaster.
--------
15:49
Chapter 30: No Boys Allowed
For a culture that is so obsessed with getting their kids married, Indians are very averse to their children dating. So, in 1997, when Aria gets her first ever Valentine, she has to hide it from her mom and dad. And the secret double life of lies and deception begins, just so she can have a normal American school life. Then, 20 something years later, her parents want her to get married, after telling her not to date. Make it make sense. Thanks goodness she lied. Aria does have a boyfriend, and she's bringing him home to meet the parents. This can only end badly. So, naturally, Aria goes to her best friend's house for tea, or something stronger, to calm her nerves. Visit with Aria and Hayleigh in Chapter 30: No Boys Allowed, of No Dating Till You're Married, an audiobook podcast.
--------
8:01
Chapter 29: Miss Matched
Aria agrees to her parent's demands of going on an arranged marriage date in exchange for them meeting Dylan. And Dylan is cool with it. I think. Mostly. And, although she's not sure what to expect from this suitor meeting, the date doesn't exactly go as expected. Aria plans to meet up with a Professor of Literature who is passionate about F. Scott Fitzgerald, and particularly The Great Gatsby. Analysis, varying interpretations, and criticisms abound. Will a green light shine on this meeting, or will they both swipe left. Find out in the latest episode of No Dating Till You're Married, an audiobook podcast: Miss Matched.
--------
6:02
Chapter 28: Chance Encounters
First we hopscotch back to 2001, in which we see the first time Aria and Dylan meet and have a truly pretentious exchange that can only be had by college students. Then, present day, Aria and her friends bump into Rahul and his friends at the bar, and Aria's worlds collide. If you're a desi girl, or have grown up cross-culturally, you might know how weird that can be. Check out this week's episode to find out what happens when Aria has two chance encounters.
Each week, debut South Asian author and presenter, Leela Rani Dua, reads you a chapter from her novel, No Dating Till You're Married, in this audiobook podcast.No Dating Till You're Married is a cross-cultural coming of age story, set between the nostalgia of the 90s and the millennial 2020s, following first-generation Indian-American, Aria Kohli.Everyone is getting married except Aria, and she's just fine with that. Aria Kohli, born to Indian immigrant parents and raised amongst her American peers, has led a semi-charmed kinda life. She’s got good friends, one who comes with benefits, parents who, as far as Indian parents go, are pretty chill, and a job she likes and is good at. Although she doesn't always feel like she fits in with the Indian diaspora that she is ancestrally connected to, the rest of her life is really starting to come together as long as she only goes home occasionally. But when her mother gets sick and her best friend-with-benefits wants a real relationship, she must decide which piece of each culture will define her adulthood.Gilmore Girls meets Crazy Rich Asians. New episodes drop weekly on Thursdays on Apple, Amazon, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.No Dating Till You're Married has been shortlisted for the Mo Siewcharran Prize 2019. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.