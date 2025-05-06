Chapter 30: No Boys Allowed

For a culture that is so obsessed with getting their kids married, Indians are very averse to their children dating. So, in 1997, when Aria gets her first ever Valentine, she has to hide it from her mom and dad. And the secret double life of lies and deception begins, just so she can have a normal American school life. Then, 20 something years later, her parents want her to get married, after telling her not to date. Make it make sense. Thanks goodness she lied. Aria does have a boyfriend, and she's bringing him home to meet the parents. This can only end badly. So, naturally, Aria goes to her best friend's house for tea, or something stronger, to calm her nerves. Visit with Aria and Hayleigh in Chapter 30: No Boys Allowed, of No Dating Till You're Married, an audiobook podcast. Gilmore Girls meets Crazy Rich Asians in this rom-com, family dramady.