In My Homosexual Opinion: The Podcast is a comedy podcast hosted by drag BFF’s & coworkers Alexis P. Bevels and Darby Lynn Cartwright. Each week, the not-at-all-qualified queens will field your questions about anything and everything (but mostly trauma probably), and offer their homosexual opinions on pop culture and your weird uncle Frank (he’s bi btw). Join the fun every Thursday wherever you get your podcasts!
For advertising opportunities please email [email protected]
We wanna make the podcast even better, help us learn how we can: https://bit.ly/2EcYbu4
Privacy Policy: https://www.studio71.com/terms-and-conditions-use/#Privacy%20Policy