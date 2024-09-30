WICKED TAKES - | Good For You Podcast with Whitney Cummings | EP 266
TikTok Products, Nightmare Audition, Gay Movies and Dog Breed Warnings...
EVERYTHING IS BROKEN | Good For You Podcast with Whitney Cummings | EP 265
Fleeing the Country, Cowboy Cosplay, Selfie Culture, Elder Abuse, Gypsy Rose, Greta Thunberg
Cat Cohen | Good For You Podcast with Whitney Cummings | EP 264
The ups and downs of fame, high school struggles, and surviving Hollywood. Astrology, Reddit, and Competing with MEMES.
Cat's New Album drops today!
https://open.spotify.com/album/0UySPVQn0KSRWjbRdYz4hD?si=ZdQAeaIFReyAQ-dymOnlgA
Rizz 'Em with the 'Tizm | Good For You Podcast with Whitney Cummings | EP 263
Autism, OCD, and Ghislaine's Juggs!
Political Rallies & Sinking Ships | Good For You Podcast with Whitney Cummings | EP 262
Trump rally appearance, Females at Sea, aging out of Hollywood, and Whitney’s existential crisis.
Comedian Whitney Cummings interviews guests (friends, comics, celebs, experts, weirdos) every week. Known for her standup comedy specials for HBO and Netflix, Comedy Central Roasts, multiple television series and films, Whitney has a lot of questions for a lot of different kinds of people. She also has opinions. And a robot. Subscribe to hear interviews that are always interesting and never too long.
Watch GOOD FOR YOU at https://www.youtube.com/whitneycummings