Powered by RND
PodcastsComedyGood For You
Listen to Good For You in the App
Listen to Good For You in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Good For You

Podcast Good For You
Whitney Cummings
Comedian Whitney Cummings interviews guests (friends, comics, celebs, experts, weirdos) every week. Known for her standup comedy specials for HBO and Netflix, C...
ComedyComedy InterviewsSociety & Culture

Available Episodes

5 of 188
  • WICKED TAKES - | Good For You Podcast with Whitney Cummings | EP 266
    TikTok Products, Nightmare Audition, Gay Movies and Dog Breed Warnings... Thank you to our sponsors! Wayfair https://www.wayfair.com Skylight Frame https://www.skylightframe.com/WHITNEY Promo Code WHITNEY for $20 off Ibotta https://www.ibotta.com Promo Code WHITNEY for $5 cash back Manscaped https://www.manscaped.com Promo Code WHITNEY for 20% off plus free shipping 📢APPLE PODCASTS » https://apple.co/34n2nTc 📢 SPOTIFY » https://spoti.fi/2NDmF40 📢STITCHER » https://tinyurl.com/7vbp2btk 📢AMAZON » https://tinyurl.com/3h3mz3jd 🎥 PREVIOUS VIDEO » https://tinyurl.com/2p8rms7r 👕 THE GOOD FOR YOU MERCH » store.whitneycummings.com 🛎 Subscribe to the channel it’s WILD here & hit the notification bell so you never miss a GOOD FOR YOU upload! » https://bit.ly/3hYCnpg for new videos! ✨ KEEP IN TOUCH WITH WHITNEY: TEXT ME » 818-239-7527 INSTAGRAM » http://instagram.com/whitneycummings FACEBOOK » http://facebook.com/whitneycummings TWITTER » http://twitter.com/whitneycummings TIKTOK » realwhitneycummings ☎️ LEAVE US A VOICEMAIL » 818-538-9940 📧 EMAIL US » [email protected] 🌟 FIND US ON SOCIALS GOODFORYOUPODCAST: https://www.instagram.com/goodforyoupodcast/ Sponsor The Good For You Podcast: https://public.liveread.io/media-kit/whitney 🐘DON’T RIDE ELEPHANTS! ❤ Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:00:31
  • EVERYTHING IS BROKEN | Good For You Podcast with Whitney Cummings | EP 265
    Fleeing the Country, Cowboy Cosplay, Selfie Culture, Elder Abuse, Gypsy Rose, Greta Thunberg Thank you to our sponsors! Naked Wines https://www.nakedwines.com/WHITNEY Promo Code WHITNEY for 6 bottles of wine for $39.99 with shipping included BetterHelp https://www.betterhelp.com/WHITNEY Promo Code WHITNEY for 10 percent off your first month Morgan & Morgan https://www.forthepeople.com/WHITNEY Dial Pound LAW (Pound 529) from your cell Skylight Frame https://www.skylightframe.com/WHITNEY Promo Code WHITNEY for $20 off your purchase 📢APPLE PODCASTS » https://apple.co/34n2nTc 📢 SPOTIFY » https://spoti.fi/2NDmF40 📢STITCHER » https://tinyurl.com/7vbp2btk 📢AMAZON » https://tinyurl.com/3h3mz3jd 🎥 PREVIOUS VIDEO » https://tinyurl.com/2p8rms7r 👕 THE GOOD FOR YOU MERCH » store.whitneycummings.com 🛎 Subscribe to the channel it’s WILD here & hit the notification bell so you never miss a GOOD FOR YOU upload! » https://bit.ly/3hYCnpg for new videos! ✨ KEEP IN TOUCH WITH WHITNEY: TEXT ME » 818-239-7527 INSTAGRAM » http://instagram.com/whitneycummings FACEBOOK » http://facebook.com/whitneycummings TWITTER » http://twitter.com/whitneycummings TIKTOK » realwhitneycummings ☎️ LEAVE US A VOICEMAIL » 818-538-9940 📧 EMAIL US » [email protected] 🌟 FIND US ON SOCIALS GOODFORYOUPODCAST: https://www.instagram.com/goodforyoupodcast/ Sponsor The Good For You Podcast: https://public.liveread.io/media-kit/whitney 🐘DON’T RIDE ELEPHANTS! ❤ Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    49:29
  • Cat Cohen | Good For You Podcast with Whitney Cummings | EP 264
    The ups and downs of fame, high school struggles, and surviving Hollywood. Astrology, Reddit, and Competing with MEMES. Cat's New Album drops today! https://open.spotify.com/album/0UySPVQn0KSRWjbRdYz4hD?si=ZdQAeaIFReyAQ-dymOnlgA Thank you to our sponsors! Ritual https://www.ritual.com/WHITNEY Promo Code WHITNEY for 25 percent off your first month Wayfair https://www.wayfair.com No promo code required; up to 70 percent off Black Friday deals Morgan & Morgan https://www.forthepeople.com/WHITNEY Dial Pound LAW (Pound 529) from your cell Ibotta https://www.ibotta.com Promo Code WHITNEY for 100 percent cash back on Thanksgiving feast items in the app 📢APPLE PODCASTS » https://apple.co/34n2nTc 📢 SPOTIFY » https://spoti.fi/2NDmF40 📢STITCHER » https://tinyurl.com/7vbp2btk 📢AMAZON » https://tinyurl.com/3h3mz3jd 🎥 PREVIOUS VIDEO » https://tinyurl.com/2p8rms7r 👕 THE GOOD FOR YOU MERCH » store.whitneycummings.com 🛎 Subscribe to the channel it’s WILD here & hit the notification bell so you never miss a GOOD FOR YOU upload! » https://bit.ly/3hYCnpg for new videos! ✨ KEEP IN TOUCH WITH WHITNEY: TEXT ME » 818-239-7527 INSTAGRAM » http://instagram.com/whitneycummings FACEBOOK » http://facebook.com/whitneycummings TWITTER » http://twitter.com/whitneycummings TIKTOK » realwhitneycummings ☎️ LEAVE US A VOICEMAIL » 818-538-9940 📧 EMAIL US » [email protected] 🌟 FIND US ON SOCIALS GOODFORYOUPODCAST: https://www.instagram.com/goodforyoupodcast/ Sponsor The Good For You Podcast: https://public.liveread.io/media-kit/whitney 🐘DON’T RIDE ELEPHANTS! ❤ Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    51:24
  • Rizz 'Em with the 'Tizm | Good For You Podcast with Whitney Cummings | EP 263
    Autism, OCD, and Ghislaine's Juggs! Thank you to our sponsors! Huel https://www.huel.com Promo Code WHITNEY for 15 percent off Naked Wines https://www.nakedwines.com/WHITNEY Promo Code WHITNEY for 6 bottles of wine for 39.99 with shipping included Nutrafol https://www.nutrafol.com Promo Code GOODFORYOU for 10 dollars off your first month’s subscription plus free shipping Quince https://www.quince.com/whitney Promo Code WHITNEY for free shipping and 365 day returns 📢APPLE PODCASTS » https://apple.co/34n2nTc 📢 SPOTIFY » https://spoti.fi/2NDmF40 📢STITCHER » https://tinyurl.com/7vbp2btk 📢AMAZON » https://tinyurl.com/3h3mz3jd 🎥 PREVIOUS VIDEO » https://tinyurl.com/2p8rms7r 👕 THE GOOD FOR YOU MERCH » store.whitneycummings.com 🛎 Subscribe to the channel it’s WILD here & hit the notification bell so you never miss a GOOD FOR YOU upload! » https://bit.ly/3hYCnpg for new videos! ✨ KEEP IN TOUCH WITH WHITNEY: TEXT ME » 818-239-7527 INSTAGRAM » http://instagram.com/whitneycummings FACEBOOK » http://facebook.com/whitneycummings TWITTER » http://twitter.com/whitneycummings TIKTOK » realwhitneycummings ☎️ LEAVE US A VOICEMAIL » 818-538-9940 📧 EMAIL US » [email protected] 🌟 FIND US ON SOCIALS GOODFORYOUPODCAST: https://www.instagram.com/goodforyoupodcast/ Sponsor The Good For You Podcast: https://public.liveread.io/media-kit/whitney 🐘DON’T RIDE ELEPHANTS! ❤ Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:12:51
  • Political Rallies & Sinking Ships | Good For You Podcast with Whitney Cummings | EP 262
    Trump rally appearance, Females at Sea, aging out of Hollywood, and Whitney’s existential crisis. Thank you to our sponsors! Ro https://ro.co/WHITNEY Memberships start at $99 for the first month; medication costs are separate. Liquid Death https://www.liquiddeath.com/WHITNEY Get $5 off any case through Venmo by texting your receipt. KiwiCo https://www.kiwico.com WHITNEY for up to 50% off your first crate Morgan & Morgan https://www.forthepeople.com/WHITNEY Dial Pound LAW (Pound 529) from your cell phone 📢APPLE PODCASTS » https://apple.co/34n2nTc 📢 SPOTIFY » https://spoti.fi/2NDmF40 📢STITCHER » https://tinyurl.com/7vbp2btk 📢AMAZON » https://tinyurl.com/3h3mz3jd 🎥 PREVIOUS VIDEO » https://tinyurl.com/2p8rms7r 👕 THE GOOD FOR YOU MERCH » store.whitneycummings.com 🛎 Subscribe to the channel it’s WILD here & hit the notification bell so you never miss a GOOD FOR YOU upload! » https://bit.ly/3hYCnpg for new videos! ✨ KEEP IN TOUCH WITH WHITNEY: TEXT ME » 818-239-7527 INSTAGRAM » http://instagram.com/whitneycummings FACEBOOK » http://facebook.com/whitneycummings TWITTER » http://twitter.com/whitneycummings TIKTOK » realwhitneycummings ☎️ LEAVE US A VOICEMAIL » 818-538-9940 📧 EMAIL US » [email protected] 🌟 FIND US ON SOCIALS GOODFORYOUPODCAST: https://www.instagram.com/goodforyoupodcast/ Sponsor The Good For You Podcast: https://public.liveread.io/media-kit/whitney 🐘DON’T RIDE ELEPHANTS! ❤ Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    46:21

More Comedy podcasts

Trending Comedy podcasts

About Good For You

Comedian Whitney Cummings interviews guests (friends, comics, celebs, experts, weirdos) every week. Known for her standup comedy specials for HBO and Netflix, Comedy Central Roasts, multiple television series and films, Whitney has a lot of questions for a lot of different kinds of people. She also has opinions. And a robot. Subscribe to hear interviews that are always interesting and never too long. Watch GOOD FOR YOU at https://www.youtube.com/whitneycummings
Podcast website

Listen to Good For You, This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.0.0 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 12/14/2024 - 6:51:38 AM