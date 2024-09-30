Listen to Good For You in the App

Comedian Whitney Cummings interviews guests (friends, comics, celebs, experts, weirdos) every week. Known for her standup comedy specials for HBO and Netflix, C...

Rizz 'Em with the 'Tizm | Good For You Podcast with Whitney Cummings | EP 263

EVERYTHING IS BROKEN | Good For You Podcast with Whitney Cummings | EP 265

About Good For You

Comedian Whitney Cummings interviews guests (friends, comics, celebs, experts, weirdos) every week. Known for her standup comedy specials for HBO and Netflix, Comedy Central Roasts, multiple television series and films, Whitney has a lot of questions for a lot of different kinds of people. She also has opinions. And a robot. Subscribe to hear interviews that are always interesting and never too long. Watch GOOD FOR YOU at https://www.youtube.com/whitneycummings