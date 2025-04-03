Powered by RND
Not That Y’all Care

Channing Glenn & Tristan Watson
Comedy

  • #1: Life Behind The Velvet Curtain
    Welcome to Not That Y'all Care with Tristan Watson & Channing Glenn. In this episode, we're recapping Channing's 5K live celebration event with ZERO tech issues, Tristan's weekend adventure, and the future of the podcast. Also to note - we're getting microphone stands so that we dont move around so much - sorry for the noise of that - LOVE Y'ALL!!
    52:15

About Not That Y’all Care

Meet Tristan Watson & Channing Glenn—two Alabama-born, Los Angeles-living professionals by day, cocktail connoisseurs by night. They juggle the chaos of 9-to-5 jobs with their true passion: overanalyzing life, roasting each other, and convincing themselves that sarcasm counts as a second language. Their podcast is the perfect mix of unfiltered hot takes, slightly questionable life advice, and the kind of banter that makes you feel like you’re eavesdropping on two friends who should probably lower their bar tabs. Come for the laughs, stay for the chaos—because if they have to be functioning adults, they’re at least going to make it entertaining.
