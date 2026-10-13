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Nerd Snipe with Theo and Ben

Theo and Ben
Technology
Nerd Snipe with Theo and Ben
Latest episode

25 episodes

  • Nerd Snipe with Theo and Ben

    OpenAI's Dev Day Was a Disappointment & T3 Code's New Orchestrator Shines

    10/12/2026 | 2h 20 mins.
    With OpenAI’s new $500 plan lands alongside reduced subscription value, Theo and Ben explain why cheaper tokens aren’t making DevDay feel like a win, T3 Code's new Orchestrator setup, and more!

    Thanks to this episode's sponsor, Posthog:
    Posthog: https://nerdsnipe.link/posthog

    Listen wherever you get your podcasts:
    Spotify: https://nerdsnipe.link/spotify
    Apple: https://nerdsnipe.link/apple
    Elsewhere: https://nerdsnipe.link/listen

    Sources available on our Substack:
    https://nerdsnipe.substack.com/

    Timestamps:
    00:00 OpenAI Dev Day
    07:31 T3 Code & Claude Code
    20:51 Orchestration V2
    30:03 Autoresearch & agent workflows
    47:18 AI pricing & API costs
    1:19:16 Claude Code & T3 updates
    1:35:13 Opus 5.5 vs. GPT-6.1
    1:54:24 Dots & proactive AI
    2:01:59 More Dev Day features
    2:11:30 Grok in Tesla
  • Nerd Snipe with Theo and Ben

    Opus 5.5 is the best model ever made, Grok 4.7 exists, GPT 6 Sol & Luna Impress, and why Jev isn't the solution to everything

    09/30/2026 | 2h 8 mins.
    Theo and Ben break down a packed week of AI releases, from Opus 5.5's insane release to Grok 4.7 falling short of the hype. They then dig into why post-training matters, where Jev, GPT-6 Sol, and Luna fit, and more!

    Thank you to General Translation & Paper for Sponsoring!
    General Translation: ⁠https://nerdsnipe.link/gt
    Paper: https://nerdsnipe.link/paper

    Sources available on our Substack:
    https://nerdsnipe.substack.com/

    Listen wherever you get your podcasts:
    Spotify: https://nerdsnipe.link/spotify
    Apple: https://nerdsnipe.link/apple
    Elsewhere: https://nerdsnipe.link/listen

    Timestamps:
    0:00 Intro
    3:18 GPT-6 Sol & Luna
    14:58 Grok 4.7
    38:47 Jev explained
    52:48 Why model routing fails
    1:05:06 Opus 5.5
    1:26:17 Pricing & usage limits
    1:34:23 Building games with Opus
    1:41:10 Porting TypeScript to Rust
    1:48:57 Agent workflows & testing
  • Nerd Snipe with Theo and Ben

    Why Pacing AI Won't Stop the Apocalypse, Apple Ruins UI/UX with the IPhone Duo, and How Unlimited Tokens Changes Basically Nothing

    09/19/2026 | 2h 32 mins.
    Theo & Ben break down Jacob Coxon's resignation after three years in pretraining at OpenAI and Anthropic—and his warning that both labs are racing toward AGI and gambling with our lives—along with Dario's latest blog post about pacing the frontier and how Apple's iPhone Duo could have ruined app development (if AI didn't exist).

    Thanks to this episode's sponsor, PostHog:
    PostHog: https://nerdsnipe.link/posthog

    Listen wherever you get your podcasts:
    Spotify: https://nerdsnipe.link/spotify
    Apple: https://nerdsnipe.link/apple
    Elsewhere: https://nerdsnipe.link/listen

    Sources available on our Substack:
    https://nerdsnipe.substack.com/

    Timestamps:
    0:00 Intro
    2:53 New iPhones
    22:24 Apple and Carriers
    32:38 Astra’s Reliability
    47:55 Codex Usage and Caching
    1:19:44 Anthropic Resignation
    1:38:38 Pacing the Frontier
    1:40:02 Embedded AI Evaluators
    1:43:10 The Hugging Face Hack
    2:02:29 React Native Debate
    2:09:18 Fast Inference Tradeoffs
    2:12:40 Democratic AI Coordination
    2:18:22 China and Global Pacing
  • Nerd Snipe with Theo and Ben

    Anthropic's Answer to Astra, Gemini 3.8 Flash Killed Benchmarks, and Muse Spark 1.3's Pretty Good

    09/10/2026 | 2h 5 mins.
    Theo & Ben break down their latest thoughts on how Astra and Fable 5.1's releases have changed the way they work, how they interact in T3 Code, and then circle back to the latest with Codex usage limits, Gemini 3.8 Flash, Muse Spark 1.3, and the growing gap between model benchmarks and real coding workflows.

    Thanks to this episode's sponsor, General Translation:
    General Translation: https://nerdsnipe.link/gt

    Listen wherever you get your podcasts:
    Spotify: https://nerdsnipe.link/spotify
    Apple: https://nerdsnipe.link/apple
    Elsewhere: https://nerdsnipe.link/listen

    Sources available on our Substack:
    https://nerdsnipe.substack.com/

    Timestamps:
    00:00 Intro
    04:57 Gemini 3.8 Flash
    14:48 Muse Spark & small models
    22:08 AI subscriptions
    34:14 GPT-6 Astra launch & pricing
    56:04 Rate limits & autonomous coding
    1:10:14 Fable 5.1
    1:23:23 AI design & 3D demos
    1:40:53 Astra vs. Fable: Which to use?
  • Nerd Snipe with Theo and Ben

    We've Been Using GPT-6 Astra for a Few Weeks, Here's What We Think...

    09/03/2026 | 1h 51 mins.
    Theo & Ben break down OpenAI's latest model, Astra, and why it's their new benchmark for AI coding, computer use, and multimodal work. But it's not all good: they explain why its UI, stopping behavior, and agent reliability still create friction in real software workflows. From DEFCON puzzles to coding-agent PRs, we're comparing Astra with Fable and asking what a trustworthy OpenAI model should do next.

    Thank you to PostHog for sponsoring today's episode!
    PostHog, all-in-one suite of product tools: https://nerdsnipe.link/posthog

    Listen wherever you get your podcasts:
    Spotify: https://nerdsnipe.link/spotify
    Apple: https://nerdsnipe.link/apple
    Elsewhere: https://nerdsnipe.link/listen

    Sources available on our Substack:
    https://nerdsnipe.substack.com/

    Timestamps
    00:00 Meet Astra
    04:03 Best Model Ever, With Catches
    06:33 Reasoning and 3D Benchmarks
    20:00 Astra Rebuilds Ping.gg
    30:04 Instruction-Following Problems
    44:47 The Uncommitted Fix Debate
    01:09:37 The PR Babysitting Failure
    01:22:41 Why Fable Still Wins
    01:30:41 Multimodal and Computer Use
    01:39:29 Astra vs. Fable Fleet Data
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About Nerd Snipe with Theo and Ben
"The only dev podcast hosted by real devs" - Theo (not a real dev)
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