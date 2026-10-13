Theo & Ben break down OpenAI's latest model, Astra, and why it's their new benchmark for AI coding, computer use, and multimodal work. But it's not all good: they explain why its UI, stopping behavior, and agent reliability still create friction in real software workflows. From DEFCON puzzles to coding-agent PRs, we're comparing Astra with Fable and asking what a trustworthy OpenAI model should do next.



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Timestamps

00:00 Meet Astra

04:03 Best Model Ever, With Catches

06:33 Reasoning and 3D Benchmarks

20:00 Astra Rebuilds Ping.gg

30:04 Instruction-Following Problems

44:47 The Uncommitted Fix Debate

01:09:37 The PR Babysitting Failure

01:22:41 Why Fable Still Wins

01:30:41 Multimodal and Computer Use

01:39:29 Astra vs. Fable Fleet Data