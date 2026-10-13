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25 episodes
- With OpenAI’s new $500 plan lands alongside reduced subscription value, Theo and Ben explain why cheaper tokens aren’t making DevDay feel like a win, T3 Code's new Orchestrator setup, and more!
Thanks to this episode's sponsor, Posthog:
Posthog: https://nerdsnipe.link/posthog
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Timestamps:
00:00 OpenAI Dev Day
07:31 T3 Code & Claude Code
20:51 Orchestration V2
30:03 Autoresearch & agent workflows
47:18 AI pricing & API costs
1:19:16 Claude Code & T3 updates
1:35:13 Opus 5.5 vs. GPT-6.1
1:54:24 Dots & proactive AI
2:01:59 More Dev Day features
2:11:30 Grok in Tesla
Opus 5.5 is the best model ever made, Grok 4.7 exists, GPT 6 Sol & Luna Impress, and why Jev isn't the solution to everything09/30/2026 | 2h 8 mins.Theo and Ben break down a packed week of AI releases, from Opus 5.5's insane release to Grok 4.7 falling short of the hype. They then dig into why post-training matters, where Jev, GPT-6 Sol, and Luna fit, and more!
Thank you to General Translation & Paper for Sponsoring!
General Translation: https://nerdsnipe.link/gt
Paper: https://nerdsnipe.link/paper
Sources available on our Substack:
https://nerdsnipe.substack.com/
Listen wherever you get your podcasts:
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Timestamps:
0:00 Intro
3:18 GPT-6 Sol & Luna
14:58 Grok 4.7
38:47 Jev explained
52:48 Why model routing fails
1:05:06 Opus 5.5
1:26:17 Pricing & usage limits
1:34:23 Building games with Opus
1:41:10 Porting TypeScript to Rust
1:48:57 Agent workflows & testing
Why Pacing AI Won't Stop the Apocalypse, Apple Ruins UI/UX with the IPhone Duo, and How Unlimited Tokens Changes Basically Nothing09/19/2026 | 2h 32 mins.Theo & Ben break down Jacob Coxon's resignation after three years in pretraining at OpenAI and Anthropic—and his warning that both labs are racing toward AGI and gambling with our lives—along with Dario's latest blog post about pacing the frontier and how Apple's iPhone Duo could have ruined app development (if AI didn't exist).
Thanks to this episode's sponsor, PostHog:
PostHog: https://nerdsnipe.link/posthog
Listen wherever you get your podcasts:
Spotify: https://nerdsnipe.link/spotify
Apple: https://nerdsnipe.link/apple
Elsewhere: https://nerdsnipe.link/listen
Sources available on our Substack:
https://nerdsnipe.substack.com/
Timestamps:
0:00 Intro
2:53 New iPhones
22:24 Apple and Carriers
32:38 Astra’s Reliability
47:55 Codex Usage and Caching
1:19:44 Anthropic Resignation
1:38:38 Pacing the Frontier
1:40:02 Embedded AI Evaluators
1:43:10 The Hugging Face Hack
2:02:29 React Native Debate
2:09:18 Fast Inference Tradeoffs
2:12:40 Democratic AI Coordination
2:18:22 China and Global Pacing
Anthropic's Answer to Astra, Gemini 3.8 Flash Killed Benchmarks, and Muse Spark 1.3's Pretty Good09/10/2026 | 2h 5 mins.Theo & Ben break down their latest thoughts on how Astra and Fable 5.1's releases have changed the way they work, how they interact in T3 Code, and then circle back to the latest with Codex usage limits, Gemini 3.8 Flash, Muse Spark 1.3, and the growing gap between model benchmarks and real coding workflows.
Thanks to this episode's sponsor, General Translation:
General Translation: https://nerdsnipe.link/gt
Listen wherever you get your podcasts:
Spotify: https://nerdsnipe.link/spotify
Apple: https://nerdsnipe.link/apple
Elsewhere: https://nerdsnipe.link/listen
Sources available on our Substack:
https://nerdsnipe.substack.com/
Timestamps:
00:00 Intro
04:57 Gemini 3.8 Flash
14:48 Muse Spark & small models
22:08 AI subscriptions
34:14 GPT-6 Astra launch & pricing
56:04 Rate limits & autonomous coding
1:10:14 Fable 5.1
1:23:23 AI design & 3D demos
1:40:53 Astra vs. Fable: Which to use?
- Theo & Ben break down OpenAI's latest model, Astra, and why it's their new benchmark for AI coding, computer use, and multimodal work. But it's not all good: they explain why its UI, stopping behavior, and agent reliability still create friction in real software workflows. From DEFCON puzzles to coding-agent PRs, we're comparing Astra with Fable and asking what a trustworthy OpenAI model should do next.
Thank you to PostHog for sponsoring today's episode!
PostHog, all-in-one suite of product tools: https://nerdsnipe.link/posthog
Listen wherever you get your podcasts:
Spotify: https://nerdsnipe.link/spotify
Apple: https://nerdsnipe.link/apple
Elsewhere: https://nerdsnipe.link/listen
Sources available on our Substack:
https://nerdsnipe.substack.com/
Timestamps
00:00 Meet Astra
04:03 Best Model Ever, With Catches
06:33 Reasoning and 3D Benchmarks
20:00 Astra Rebuilds Ping.gg
30:04 Instruction-Following Problems
44:47 The Uncommitted Fix Debate
01:09:37 The PR Babysitting Failure
01:22:41 Why Fable Still Wins
01:30:41 Multimodal and Computer Use
01:39:29 Astra vs. Fable Fleet Data
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