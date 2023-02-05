Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
NCUSCR Interviews

NCUSCR Interviews

Podcast NCUSCR Interviews
Podcast NCUSCR Interviews

NCUSCR Interviews

National Committee on U.S.-China Relations
This series features brief discussions with leading China experts on a range of issues in the U.S.-China relationship, including domestic politics, foreign policy, economics, security, culture, the environment, and areas of global concern.
EducationGovernmentBusinessNon-ProfitNews
This series features brief discussions with leading China experts on a range of issues in the U.S.-China relationship, including domestic politics, foreign poli... More

  • China’s Law of the Sea: The New Rules of Maritime Order
    Conflicts over specific rules lie at the heart of China’s maritime disputes, which are about much more than sovereignty over islands and rocks in the South and East China Seas. Rather, the main contests concern the strategic maritime space associated with those islands. To consolidate control over these vital areas, China’s leaders have begun to implement “China’s law of the sea”: building domestic legal institutions, bureaucratic organizations, and a naval and maritime law enforcement apparatus to establish China’s preferred maritime rules on the water and in the diplomatic arena.   In China’s Law of the Sea, Isaac B. Kardon examines China’s laws and policies and analyzes other claimants’ reactions to China’s practices, because other states must acquiesce for China’s preferences to become international rules. In an interview conducted on April 28, 2023, Isaac Kardon discusses with Bonnie Glaser China’s legal and policy efforts to defend, exploit, administer, and patrol disputed waters. 0:00-1:00 introductions 1:00-7:50 China’s maritime evolution 7:50-17:45 South China Sea and the Taiwan Strait 17:45-24:09 Southeast Asian maritime order 24:09- How should the world respond? About the speakers: https://www.ncuscr.org/event/chinas-law-of-the-seas/ Read the transcript here: https://www.ncuscr.org/podcast/chinas-law-of-the-seas/ Follow Bonnie Glaser on Twitter: @BonnieGlaser Follow Isaac Kardon on Twitter: @IBKardon Subscribe to the National Committee on YouTube for video of this interview. Follow us on Twitter (@ncuscr) and Instagram (@ncuscr).
    5/8/2023
    32:58
  • How Can the U.S. and China Learn from Each Other’s Climate Policies?
    Institute of Public and Environmental Affairs (IPE) is on a mission to clean up severe air and water pollution in China. Ma Jun, founding director of IPE, discusses the innovation of the Blue Map app and IPE’s efforts to speed up climate actions domestically and abroad.   In an interview conducted on April 10, 2023, IPE founder Ma Jun discusses the latest developments in IPE’s work.  About the speaker: https://www.ncuscr.org/video/united-states-china-clean-energy/ Learn more about IPE and China’s climate mitigation here Subscribe to the National Committee on YouTube for video of this interview. Follow us on Twitter (@ncuscr) and Instagram (@ncuscr).
    5/2/2023
    9:00
  • Speeding up Climate Mitigation around the World/The Clean Energy Transition in China
    Segment 1: China's nonprofit Institute of Public and Environmental Affairs (IPE) was founded in 2006 to address severe air and water pollution in China and to help safeguard the global environment. It developed the Blue Map, China's first public environmental database and mobile app that tracks air, water, soil, and ocean quality data, as well as the performance of hundreds of thousands of major emitters. The information has been a potent aid for improving environmental governance across China. In 2020, IPE launched the Blue Map for Zero Carbon, and continues to use cooperation between companies, government, NGOs, research organizations and other stakeholders to achieve environmental transformation, promote environmental information disclosure and improve environmental governance mechanisms. Segment 2: Energy Foundation China is a grantmaking charitable organization registered in California (formally separate from the U.S. Energy Foundation since 2019). It has been working in China since 1999, and is dedicated to China’s sustainable energy development. The Foundation’s vision is to achieve prosperity and a safe climate through sustainable energy. Its mission is to realize greenhouse gas emissions neutrality, world-class air quality, energy access, and green growth through transforming energy and optimizing economic structure. The Foundation works across seven fields: power, industry, transportation, cities, environmental management, low carbon economic growth, and strategic communications. In an interview moderated by David Sandalow on April 10, 2023, Energy Foundation China President Zou Ji discusses the latest developments in the clean energy transition in China, the priorities of the Energy Foundation, and how the international community is doing in responding to climate change. About the speakers: www.ncuscr.org/event/climate-action-ipe/ www.ncuscr.org/event/energy-foundation-china/ Read the podcast transcripts here: www.ncuscr.org/podcast/climate-action-ipe/ www.ncuscr.org/podcast/energy-foundation-china/ Follow David Sandalow on Twitter: @dsandalow Subscribe to the National Committee on YouTube for video of this interview. Follow us on Twitter (@ncuscr) and Instagram (@ncuscr).
    4/25/2023
    33:12
  • Earth Day Special: Where do the U.S. and China stand on the climate crisis?
    Is China ahead of the United States in developing green technology? Amid the tensions of great power competition and climate change, what can the U.S. and China learn from each other when it comes to protecting the environment? In this special edition Earth Day podcast, we pulled the best content from our 2023 Earth Month interview series to answer the most urgent questions on the U.S.-China climate relationship with insights from American and Chinese experts. Joining us for this episode are the following four experts on China and the climate crisis: Angel Hsu, assistant professor of public policy and the environment at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill Joanna Lewis, Provost’s Distinguished Associate Professor of Energy and Environment and director of the Science, Technology and International Affairs Program at Georgetown University Zou Ji, president of the Energy Foundation China Ma Jun, founding director of the Institute of Public & Environmental Affairs (IPE) About the speakers: https://www.ncuscr.org/podcast/earth-day-2023 Read the transcript for this podcast Follow Angel Hsu on Twitter: @ecoangelhsu Follow Joanna Lewis on Twitter: @JoannaILewis Follow Ma Jun on Twitter: @MJ_GreenFinance Subscribe to the National Committee on YouTube for video of this interview. Follow us on Twitter (@ncuscr) and Instagram (@ncuscr).
    4/21/2023
    11:46
  • Spy Balloons, Crisis Management, and Implications for U.S.-China Relations
    The unauthorized entry of a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon into American airspace has provided a unique opportunity to examine the ability of Washington and Beijing to handle diplomatic crises. The incident leaves us wondering how the United States can better understand Chinese bureaucratic structure and decision-making and thus more effectively modulate its responses to unforeseen events. How will the two countries deescalate tensions when something more serious than a rogue balloon agitates the relationship? As the ability to interpret signaling accurately and maintain de-escalatory communication between the United States and China become more critical, so too will understanding the answers to these questions.  In an interview conducted by Oriana Skylar Mastro on April 13, Tyler Jost and Susan Thornton help contextualize the spy balloon incident within China’s bureaucratic decision-making. 0-1:26 Introductions 1:26- 5:38 Why was the balloon a big deal? 5:38-9:54 The (lack of) airspace regulations 9:54-18:24 The U.S. reaction 18:24-24:04 U.S.-China Crisis communication 24:04-26:54 Lightning round 26:54- Who owes who an apology? About the speakers: https://www.ncuscr.org/event/spy-balloon-china/ Read the transcript for this podcast Follow Susan Thornton on Twitter: @suea_thornton Follow Tyler Jost on Twitter: @tcjost Follow Oriana Skylar Mastro on Twitter: @osmastro About the speakersSubscribe to the National Committee on YouTube for video of this interview. Follow us on Twitter (@ncuscr) and Instagram (@ncuscr).
    4/19/2023
    30:25

About NCUSCR Interviews

This series features brief discussions with leading China experts on a range of issues in the U.S.-China relationship, including domestic politics, foreign policy, economics, security, culture, the environment, and areas of global concern. For more interviews, videos, and links to events, visit our website: www.ncuscr.org. The National Committee on U.S.-China Relations is the leading nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that encourages understanding of China and the United States among citizens of both countries.
