Speeding up Climate Mitigation around the World/The Clean Energy Transition in China

Segment 1: China's nonprofit Institute of Public and Environmental Affairs (IPE) was founded in 2006 to address severe air and water pollution in China and to help safeguard the global environment. It developed the Blue Map, China's first public environmental database and mobile app that tracks air, water, soil, and ocean quality data, as well as the performance of hundreds of thousands of major emitters. The information has been a potent aid for improving environmental governance across China. In 2020, IPE launched the Blue Map for Zero Carbon, and continues to use cooperation between companies, government, NGOs, research organizations and other stakeholders to achieve environmental transformation, promote environmental information disclosure and improve environmental governance mechanisms. Segment 2: Energy Foundation China is a grantmaking charitable organization registered in California (formally separate from the U.S. Energy Foundation since 2019). It has been working in China since 1999, and is dedicated to China’s sustainable energy development. The Foundation’s vision is to achieve prosperity and a safe climate through sustainable energy. Its mission is to realize greenhouse gas emissions neutrality, world-class air quality, energy access, and green growth through transforming energy and optimizing economic structure. The Foundation works across seven fields: power, industry, transportation, cities, environmental management, low carbon economic growth, and strategic communications. In an interview moderated by David Sandalow on April 10, 2023, Energy Foundation China President Zou Ji discusses the latest developments in the clean energy transition in China, the priorities of the Energy Foundation, and how the international community is doing in responding to climate change. About the speakers: www.ncuscr.org/event/climate-action-ipe/ www.ncuscr.org/event/energy-foundation-china/ Read the podcast transcripts here: www.ncuscr.org/podcast/climate-action-ipe/ www.ncuscr.org/podcast/energy-foundation-china/ Follow David Sandalow on Twitter: @dsandalow Subscribe to the National Committee on YouTube for video of this interview. Follow us on Twitter (@ncuscr) and Instagram (@ncuscr).