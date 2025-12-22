Open app
Town of Grafton
  • MuniciPals

    Episode 6: The Public Library with Katrina Ireland-Bilideau

    12/22/2025 | 35 mins.

    This month, the Pals sat down with the new Director of the Grafton Library, Katrina! The three discuss the mission of the Library, upcoming projects and programs, and the impact Parks and Rec had on public perception of the Library!

  • MuniciPals

    Episode 5: The Grafton Police Department with Chief Minardi

    11/24/2025 | 43 mins.

    This month on MuniciPals, William and Evan sit down with Chief Minardi of the Grafton Police Department to discuss community outreach, the new direction of the Department, and the Chief's experience with CEMLEC SWAT!

  • MuniciPals

    Episode 4: The Grafton Fire Department with Chief Mathieu

    10/23/2025 | 34 mins.

    Evan and William recently sat down with Chief Eric Mathieu, of the Grafton Fire Department to discuss changes in the Department, public relations, and the Chief's career journey!

  • MuniciPals

    MuniciPals Episode 3: The COA and Grafton's Dementia Friendly Community Designation

    9/18/2025 | 36 mins.

    Welcome back to MuniciPals! This month Evan and William sit down with Dr. Shannon Smith, Grafton's Council on Aging Director for a discussion on the services of programs offered by the Department. As well as the Town's recent "Dementia Friendly Community" Designation!

  • MuniciPals

    MuniciPals Episode 2 - Grafton's 4th of July Parade!

    6/14/2024 | 35 mins.

    This month Evan and William sit down with Justin Stone in anticipation of our 3rd Annual 4th of July Parade! Justin is a member of the Veteran's Advisory Committee, the Trustee's of Soldiers and Sailors Memorials, and a member of the committee organizing the 4th of July Parade.

About MuniciPals

A podcast about the Town of Grafton, Massachusetts, to allow residents to stay up to date and in the loop whether they're at home, or on the go! The podcast is hosted by the Town Administrator and Assistant Town Administrator, along with a rotating guest. This panel will discuss a new topic each month that's relevant to the community.
