Movie Ruiners
Movie Ruiners

Nick & Reed Canaday
Comedy
Movie Ruiners
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 112
  • Deep Cover
    The Boys watch a pretty funny movie and give their thoughts on it. If you love comedies, give this one a go! If you want to watch along with us, check out the show on Youtube!Check out www.movieruiners.com for more info on the show!
    --------  
    11:16
  • Fargo with Joe List
    The extremely funny Joe List stops by while on tour in Atlanta to breakdown a Coen Brothers' Classic. In this episode we also talk about Joe's comedy skits, Tom Dustin: A Portrait of a Comedian, and of course Blue Jay Oakerson. If you don't know Joe, he is one of the funniest comedians working today and just dropped a new special on YouTube "Small Ball". So make sure you check that out as well as all his other specials all available on Youtube!For more info on Joe visit www.ComedianJoeList.com and give him a follow on instagram :  @JoeListComedy and of course check out his pod Tuesdays with Stories If you want to watch the episode make sure to check it on Youtube @movieruiners  
    --------  
    1:00:04
  • Final Destination Bloodlines
    The boys talk about their experience watching the new Final Destination Movie.
    --------  
    16:47
  • Friendship
    The boys give their thoughts on the new A24 movie Friendship starring Tim Robinson and Paul Rudd. If you love comedy don't miss out on watching this movie in theaters!To watch us on video go to our YouTube channel and check out www.movieruiners.com for more information!
    --------  
    16:42
  • Heat with Brad Sativa
    Nashville Comic, Brad Sativa brings the heat as we watch Michael Mann's 1995 crime classic. In this episode we also talk about comedy marketing, Hook, and of course Rachel Dolezal. Check out Brad's website www.bradsativa.com and follow him on instagram: @bradsativaIf you want to watch along with us check us out on Youtube also if you want additional content subscribe to the patreon for additional episodes and watch what didn't make the episode. www.patreon.com/movieruiners and www.movieruiners.com for more info
    --------  
    52:55

About Movie Ruiners

Movie Ruiners - a fun pod starring brothers Nick and Reed Canaday. The boys joke around about movies and interview comedians on their favorite movie and stuff. Check it out!For more information visit us at www.MovieRuiners.com
Comedy

