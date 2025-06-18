Fargo with Joe List

The extremely funny Joe List stops by while on tour in Atlanta to breakdown a Coen Brothers' Classic. In this episode we also talk about Joe's comedy skits, Tom Dustin: A Portrait of a Comedian, and of course Blue Jay Oakerson. If you don't know Joe, he is one of the funniest comedians working today and just dropped a new special on YouTube "Small Ball". So make sure you check that out as well as all his other specials all available on Youtube!For more info on Joe visit www.ComedianJoeList.com and give him a follow on instagram : @JoeListComedy and of course check out his pod Tuesdays with Stories If you want to watch the episode make sure to check it on Youtube @movieruiners