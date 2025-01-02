January 1974. Four members of a family are killed in their home in Wichita, Kansas. Investigators are mystified. Nothing like this has ever happened before in Wichita. Little did they know, this was just the beginning. The first two episodes are available now. For an ad-free binge experience subscribe to iHeart True Crime+. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
41:55
Bind. Torture. Kill. - A New Monster, January 13th
'Monster: BTK', the newest installment in the 'Monster' franchise, reveals the true story of the Wichita, Kansas serial killer who murdered at least 10 people between 1974 and 1991. Known by the moniker, BTK – Bind Torture Kill, his notoriety was bolstered by the taunting letters he sent to police, and the chilling phone calls he made to media outlets. BTK's identity was finally revealed in 2005 to the shock of his family, his community, and the world. He was the serial killer next door. The first two episodes are available on January 13th here.
2:29
January 13th... MONSTER returns!
A new season. A new monster. Coming January 13th... MONSTER: BTK. Binge all previous season of Monster now!
1:33
Our Father, The Sniper [bonus]
On this post-season bonus episode, John Muhammad's daughters Salena and Taalibah sit down for an intimate interview with Tony Harris. They'll share memories of their father, recall learning he was the DC Sniper, and discuss how they coped using music.
30:53
Mildred Muhammad's Story [bonus]
In this post-season bonus episode, we hear Mildred Muhammad's story of surviving John's abuse, rebuilding her life and helping other domestic abuse survivors. [This episode contains stories of domestic abuse. If you or someone you know may be experiencing domestic abuse, you can call the domestic violence hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or visit the website thehotline.org.]
From iHeartRadio and TenderfootTV, ‘Monster: DC Sniper’ reinvestigates the beltway sniper attacks. This true crime podcast places the listener in Montgomery County, Maryland on October 2nd, 2002 when an unidentified sniper began randomly killing people going about their daily lives. Host Tony Harris traces what investigators, journalists and the public learned from the first shot until the last and ultimately asks the question: Does the person convicted of these crimes ever deserve a second chance?