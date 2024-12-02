Powered by RND
Monster: The Zodiac Killer
Monster: The Zodiac Killer

iHeartPodcasts and Tenderfoot TV
From Tenderfoot TV and iHeartPodcasts, 'Monster: The Zodiac Killer' dives into one of the most notorious, unsolved serial killing sprees in history. Despite ske...
  • Bind. Torture. Kill. - A New Monster, January 13th
    ‘Monster: BTK’, the newest installment in the ‘Monster’ franchise, reveals the true story of the Wichita, Kansas serial killer who murdered at least 10 people between 1974 and 1991. Known by the moniker, BTK – Bind Torture Kill, his notoriety was bolstered by the taunting letters he sent to police, and the chilling phone calls he made to media outlets. BTK’s identity was finally revealed in 2005 to the shock of his family, his community, and the world. He was the serial killer next door. The first two episodes are available on January 13th here. For an ad-free binge experience subscribe to iHeart True Crime+.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    2:29
  • January 13th... MONSTER returns!
    A new season. A new monster. Coming January 13th... MONSTER: BTK. Binge all previous season of Monster now! [Listen]See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    1:33
  • The Accused [bonus]
    More suspects bring more questions. Learn more about your ad-choices at https://www.iheartpodcastnetwork.comSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    29:53
  • Legacy [15]
    A frightening final theory.   Learn more about your ad-choices at https://www.iheartpodcastnetwork.comSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    38:55
  • Sequence [14]
    New technology brings fresh hope to the Zodiac case. But what if it's still a dead end?  Learn more about your ad-choices at https://www.iheartpodcastnetwork.comSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    34:13

About Monster: The Zodiac Killer

From Tenderfoot TV and iHeartPodcasts, 'Monster: The Zodiac Killer' dives into one of the most notorious, unsolved serial killing sprees in history. Despite sketches, cyphers and taunting letters to the press, the question still remains: who is the Zodiac? While you're here, don't forget to listen to Season 1, 'Atlanta Monster', which tells the true story of one of Atlanta’s darkest secrets, almost 40 years later.
