Monster: BTK

Podcast Monster: BTK
iHeartPodcasts and Tenderfoot TV
'Monster: BTK', the newest installment in the 'Monster' franchise, reveals the true story of the Wichita, Kansas serial killer who murdered at least 10 people b...
True CrimeSociety & CultureDocumentary

  • Monster: BTK - Official Trailer
    This is Monster: BTK. The first two episodes are available on January 13th. And listen to the first six episodes, completely ad-free, with an iHeart True Crime+ subscription.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
About Monster: BTK

'Monster: BTK', the newest installment in the 'Monster' franchise, reveals the true story of the Wichita, Kansas serial killer who murdered at least 10 people between 1974 and 1991. Known by the moniker, BTK – Bind Torture Kill, his notoriety was bolstered by the taunting letters he sent to police, and the chilling phone calls he made to media outlets. BTK's identity was finally revealed in 2005 to the shock of his family, his community, and the world. He was the serial killer next door.From Tenderfoot TV & iHeartPodcasts, this is 'Monster: BTK'.
