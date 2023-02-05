Mondays have often been the least favorite day of the week. For most, it's the beginning of a long work week. What if that mindset could be shifted? What if ins... More

Do you feel brain fog and chronic fatigue? Your glucose levels may be the culprit! Today we have Jessie Inchauspé- French biochemist, bestselling author, and founder of the Glucose Goddess movement here to help us get our blood sugar levels in check. WE talk: -The best breakfasts to eat for your glucose levels -The amount of protein we should be eating -Why eating a savory breakfast is better for you

Do you want to come from a place of love everyday? Best-selling author and inspirational speaker Danielle LaPorte is here to teach us the practice of The Dedication of Merit. What the practice is & how to apply it every morning. This practice will leave you more grateful, more connected, and more loving.

Do you want to strengthen your intuition? Do you want to learn how to surrender? Today we have Colette Baron-Reid, oracle expert, author, and speaker here with us to give us a quick exercise to connect with and trust our intuitions. She also reminds us of our immense power, and that we are all here to make miracles happen. Happy Monday, we hope you enjoy!

Ready to relieve anxiety? Today we have Rainn Wilson, three-time Emmy nominated actor best known for his role as Dwight Schrute on The Office here to walk us through his morning routine and lead us in the ultimate anxiety-calming meditation. Enjoy!

About Monday Motivations and Intentions with Maria Menounos

Mondays have often been the least favorite day of the week. For most, it's the beginning of a long work week. What if that mindset could be shifted? What if instead, each Monday could be a fresh, new start, your 'do over' or your reset not just to the week ahead but maybe even your life? Monday Motivations and Intentions with Maria Menounos is the podcast that features lessons, goals, accountability and tasks to help individuals start their week right while attaining the fulfillment in life they deserve. Host Maria Menounos is a first generation American who grew up poor not knowing one word of English. Her groundbreaking career includes interviewing presidents, starring in movies, wrestling at Wrestlemania, being a multiple NY Times Best Selling author, co-founding one of the first, if not largest, digital networks, AfterBuzzTV and surviving brain tumor surgery. As the host of Better Together with Maria Menounos, Maria interviews leading experts in all areas of life as well as the world's top healers with the goal to help men and women, especially those with less access, heal and grow to have the robust life they deserve. On Monday Motivations and Intentions with Maria Menounos Maria passes down wisdom, lessons, tips and takeaways based on her own experiences as well as others she has interviewed. Monday Motivations and Intentions with Maria Menounos isn't just the start to your week, it's the start to your life!