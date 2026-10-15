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9 episodes
- We're getting vulnerable here!!! I answer some questions that have been the topic of conversation in my comment sections: my weight loss (& weight gain), what happened with my ex-best friend, & how did I know I needed to leave my last relationship? But I also answer some fun questions like what are my favorite snacks, my favorite makeup item, & what soup would I be if I was a soup? PLUS I give some advice on being in your 20s, learning to love yourself, & what I do to feel grounded after a triggering day. Part 2 is coming next week! Make sure you're following @moderngirlpod on socials to be a part of the next Q&A <3
Please follow Modern Girl wherever you're listening, and drop a comment on Spotify, YouTube, IG, TikTok, rate the show on Apple Podcasts and/or write a review. Your support means the world <3
FOLLOW MODERN GIRL
IG: @moderngirlpod
TikTok: @moderngirlpod
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- I was in a funk...I did some things to unfunk myself...and now I'm not! Funks are a normal part of the human experience. I wanted to share my tips on how I got through mine, as well as have this episode for myself to reference back to the next time I'm in one😅 I also touch on how the different phases of a woman's cycle affect their mood!! Would LOVE to hear what you guys do to get through a funk. Let me know in the comments! <3
Please follow Modern Girl wherever you're listening, and drop a comment on Spotify, YouTube, IG, TikTok, rate the show on Apple Podcasts and/or write a review. Your support means the world <3
FOLLOW MODERN GIRL
IG: @moderngirlpod
TikTok: @moderngirlpod
Spotify Playlist
- TRIGGER WARNING: Suicide. Skip from 9:16 - 13:20.
Hi, I'm bi (if you didn't already know)! This week we're diving into my sexuality. I share how I figured out that I'm bisexual, how I came out to my family (and whole small town), the joy that being bisexual brings me, and the struggles that I and others face in the community as a result of stereotypes and ignorance. If you are struggling with your sexuality or with people who are not accepting of who you are and no one has told you this yet....you are seen, you are valid, and you are loved <3
Please follow Modern Girl wherever you're listening, and drop a comment on Spotify, YouTube, IG, TikTok, rate the show on Apple Podcasts and/or write a review. Your support means the world <3
Episode sources:
Bisexual Health Awareness Month: Mental Health in the Bisexual Community
Bisexual adults are far less likely than gay men and lesbians to be ‘out’ to the people in their lives
FOLLOW MODERN GIRL
IG: @moderngirlpod
TikTok: @moderngirlpod
Spotify Playlist
- TRIGGER WARNING: This episode includes language involving sexual assault.
A lot of you probably found me from a viral video of mine. In this episode, I share the behind the scenes of what was really going on in my life at the time when I was gaining millions of followers. I also talk about how hyper sexualizing myself makes me feel, and other vulnerable feelings about my job. AH! I'm scared :')
FOLLOW MODERN GIRL
IG: @moderngirlpod
TikTok: @moderngirlpod
Spotify Playlist
- Welcome back to Modern Girl :) This episode dives into all the different aspects of my sobriety - feelings of relapse, social situations, the reality of having an addictive personality, and so much more. Thank you all for being here and for being so lovely in the comments on the first 3 episodes. It truly means the world to have your support!!💖
Suicide and Crisis Lifeline: 988
SAMHSA national helpline: 1-800-662-4357
FOLLOW MODERN GIRL
IG: @moderngirlpod
TikTok: @moderngirlpod
Spotify Playlist
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About Modern Girl
Modern Girl is an extension of Brynne Marie’s fast-paced chit chats, GRWMs, fit checks, and daily transition videos. What started in 2019 as viral thirst traps has blossomed into a safe space for women and all lovers of makeup (n stuff). Following a period of healing, Modern Girl encapsulates a new era of Brynne that is all about girlhood, spirituality and self-discovery. This is Brynne at her best—1 year sober, ready to discuss the things that have been weighing on her heart, and share what she’s learned (and is still learning) from her life experiences. If you’re looking for raw, meaningful conversations in this digital, online world—this podcast is for you. Brynne adds color to your Mondays and now you get to join her every Thursday for solo episodes, chats with her girl friends, and special appearances from Brynne’s two favorite boys: Smokes and Cosmo. Modern Girl will be community-driven. While questions can get lost in comment sections and messages can get lost in DMs, Modern Girl is a way for Brynne to connect with the people she’s grateful to have asking those questions and sending those messages. This show is a behind the scenes look at the reality of living life online while also just being a girl going through it. From Brynne’s heart to the podcast mic. It’s messy. It’s honest. And it’s hopeful. Modern girls know to trust their intuition, create their own luck, and remind themselves that no one can dim their light when they choose themselves.Podcast website
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