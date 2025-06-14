Modern Dadhood | Unpacking Fatherhood + Parenting for Dads (and Moms!)

Making Mealtime a Family Affair | Chef David Nayfeld on Picky Eaters + Family Friendly Recipes

Struggling with kids who are picky eaters? Want to involve your kids in meal preparation but don't know where to start? This episode is for you. We welcome esteemed professional chef (and professional dad) David Nayfeld, who brings fresh ideas to your family kitchen. With his upcoming cookbook, Dad, What's for Dinner?, David shares recipes and strategies for engaging your kids in cooking—transforming mealtime from a chore into an adventure. And for parents of kids who only like mac and cheese with a side of pre-packaged preservatives, David offers insights into making meals and snacks that are fun, healthy, and easy to prepare. Stay to the end for the first installment of a new segment, How Would You Dad This?In Episode 120 of Modern Dadhood, hosts Adam Flaherty and Marc Checket delve into the culinary and paternal worlds of David Nayfeld, a professional chef based in San Francisco. Known for his expertise in some of the top kitchens globally, Nayfeld shares insights about his upcoming cookbook Dad, What's for Dinner? which is packed with recipes designed to engage children in the cooking process.Throughout the interview, they explore key topics such as the joys and challenges of involving kids in cooking, tips for managing picky eaters, and the importance of planning nutritious meals. David also discusses his unique family dynamic, referencing his role as a father to his biological and "bonus" children and how these experiences have influenced his culinary approach. Conversation topics include:• How inviting your kids into the food preparation process inspires them to take ownership of what they are making, (and more likely to eat it themselves!)• Strategies for Picky Eaters• Tricks to get kids to try new foods• Meal planning strategies• Family cooking activities• And more! After the interview, listeners are invited to participate in a new segment, How Would You Dad This? where they can offer advice on common parenting scenarios. Marc ponders how you might have handled a situation involving scrambled eggs and a kid who was late to the party.[Episode art photo by Eric Wolfinger]LINKSPre-Order Dad What's For Dinner?David Nayfeld (Instagram)David Nayfeld (X)David Nayfeld (Facebook)David Nayfeld (LinkedIn)Caspar BabypantsSpencer AlbeeModern Dadhood (website)AdamFlaherty.tvStuffed Animal (Marc's kids' music)