Modern Dadhood | Unpacking Fatherhood + Parenting for Dads (and Moms!)

Father's Day 2025 | Father/Son Reflections on Being a Dad
Does it get more "meta" than interviewing your own parent about parenting? For our Father’s Day 2025 Special, Adam Flaherty goes deep with a truly special and personal guest: his own father. Tom Flaherty isn’t just Adam’s dad; he's a father of four (spanning 20 years in age!), an Air Force veteran, a retired police officer, and an inspiration and beacon of hope to many people recovering from alcohol addiction. In a first for the show, Adam and his dad get real about raising kids across two generations, building resilience through tough times, and the evolving role of fathers over the decades. After the interview, Marc and Adam tackle the wild world of kids' slang in a gut-busting So That's a Thing Now about the cringeworthy phrases their children have brought home.LINKSWhat Does It Mean To Be a Modern Dad (article by Adam)Mom's Guide to Finding Herself PodcastStorypillar PodcastCaspar BabypantsSpencer AlbeeModern Dadhood (website)AdamFlaherty.tvStuffed Animal (Marc's kids' music)MD (Instagram)MD (Facebook)MD (YouTube)MD (TikTok)
33:23
Rewind Episode | Sesame Street's Emilio Delgado on Fatherhood, Legacy, Family
Think back to your childhood... Did you have a TV neighbor, friend, or mentor who you trusted? For millions of young people, that person was Luis from Sesame Street, played for over four decades by the legendary Emilio Delgado. In this Rewind episode which originally aired in July of 2020, Emilio discusses becoming a positive role model and even a father figure to kids around the world, even as he was navigating the joys and learning curves of fatherhood himself.Episode 123 of Modern Dadhood explores the powerful impact that television father figures and role models can have on our lives and on our parenting. In this Rewind episode, we're joined by stage and screen actor Emilio Delgado, best known for his decades-long portrayal of Luis on Sesame Street—a beloved character who was an advocate for positive Latino representation in media. Delgado shares insights on becoming aware of his influence as a role model, the importance of portraying authentic families and diversity on television, and his own experiences as a father, adoptive father, and stepfather. The conversation touches on balancing family life with a demanding career, the extended Sesame Street “family” behind the scenes, and integrating personal cultural values into his character.After the interview, Marc shares a side-splitting edition of Did I Just Say That Out Loud? LINKSEmilio Delgado on IMDBEmilio Delgado on WikipediaEmilio’s InstagramBaa Baa BambaQuixote NuevoCaspar BabypantsSpencer AlbeeModern Dadhood (website)AdamFlaherty.tvStuffed Animal (Marc's kids' music)MD (Instagram)MD (Facebook)MD (YouTube)MD (TikTok)
28:59
Building Trust Around Screens + Social Media | Soren Poulsen on Raising Digital Citizens
Do you feel uneasy about handing your kid an internet-enabled device? Or feel like you know very little about what they're doing online? It can be really tough to broach conversations about this stuff without instantly putting our kids on the defense. We're joined by Soren Poulsen, co-founder of Raising Digital Citizens and father of two, who, alongside his wife, created the Essential Conversation Cards for Life Online. After puzzling over how to prepare their own daughter for her first phone, they developed a new approach to help families talk about digital safety, consent, bullying, and online privacy in a casual manner. Whether your kid is begging for their first device or you’re already deep in the world of screen-time debates, Soren’s insights promise to make your family conversations more productive. After the interview, Adam shares an exciting installment of So That's a Thing Now.Episode 122 of Modern Dadhood opens with a discussion between Marc & Adam about the topic of digital citizenship. The guys discus how this can be a sensitive topic to broach with young people. The guys introduce Soren Poulsen into the conversation. Soren and his wife, author Jessica Joelle Alexander, co-founded Raising Digital Citizens, an organization aims to empower families to cultivate meaningful, trust-based relationships that support children's safe and responsible engagement with the digital world. Rather than relying on fear or restrictive controls, the organization emphasizes open conversations grounded in shared values and mutual respect. Conversation topics include:• The Essential Conversation Cards for Life Online• What exactly "hygge" means• The importance of parent-child communication• Adapting conversations to different age groups and different needs• How approaching these conversations early can have positive long-term effects• And more!Stay to the end of the episode to learn about a new phase of life for the Flaherty family in a new installment of So That's a Thing Now.LINKSRaising Digital CitizensBuy the Conversation Cards on Amazon!Raising Digital Citizens (LinkedIn)Raising Digital Citizens (Instagram)Caspar BabypantsSpencer AlbeeModern Dadhood (website)AdamFlaherty.tvStuffed Animal (Marc's kids' music)MD (Instagram)MD (Facebook)MD (YouTube)MD (TikTok)
34:02
Rewind Episode | Thyge Trimble on Preparing For Fatherhood
Feeling unprepared for the challenges of fatherhood? You’re certainly not alone. In this Rewind episode, Editor-In-Chief Tyghe Trimble, formerly of Fatherly, joins us to navigate the roadmap to modern dadhood. When we chatted with Tyghe in November of 2021, he and his team at Fatherly had just released the insightful book Fatherhood: A Comprehensive Guide to Birth Budgeting, Finding Flow, and Becoming a Happy Parent. Tyghe joined us to discuss the book, as well as actionable strategies for effective communication with your partner, maintaining your social life amid the craziness of parenthood, and the art of roughhousing with your kids. Listen to the end for a sidesplitting installment of Confessions.Tyghe Trimble, a New York City-based dad of two and former Editor-In-Chief of Fatherly, joins the conversation to chat about:• What exactly an "Editor-In-Chief" does• Why (and when) communication with your spouse can be hard• The importance of shared values• The unique structure of Fatherly's book• A staggering statistic around new fathers' social lives• The profound importance (and many benefits) of roughhousing with your kidsAfter, the guys get their Confessions on... and Marc takes things to a dark and hilarious place.LINKS:FatherlyFatherhood (excerpts from the book)Fatherhood (the book at Powell'sFatherhood (the book) on AmazonModern Dadhood Tees and DadhoodiesRed Vault AudioCaspar BabypantsSpencer AlbeeModern Dadhood (website)AdamFlaherty.tvStuffed Animal (Marc's kids' music)MD (Instagram)MD (Facebook)MD (YouTube)MD (TikTok)
27:56
Making Mealtime a Family Affair | Chef David Nayfeld on Picky Eaters + Family Friendly Recipes
Struggling with kids who are picky eaters? Want to involve your kids in meal preparation but don't know where to start? This episode is for you. We welcome esteemed professional chef (and professional dad) David Nayfeld, who brings fresh ideas to your family kitchen. With his upcoming cookbook, Dad, What's for Dinner?, David shares recipes and strategies for engaging your kids in cooking—transforming mealtime from a chore into an adventure. And for parents of kids who only like mac and cheese with a side of pre-packaged preservatives, David offers insights into making meals and snacks that are fun, healthy, and easy to prepare. Stay to the end for the first installment of a new segment, How Would You Dad This?In Episode 120 of Modern Dadhood, hosts Adam Flaherty and Marc Checket delve into the culinary and paternal worlds of David Nayfeld, a professional chef based in San Francisco. Known for his expertise in some of the top kitchens globally, Nayfeld shares insights about his upcoming cookbook Dad, What's for Dinner? which is packed with recipes designed to engage children in the cooking process.Throughout the interview, they explore key topics such as the joys and challenges of involving kids in cooking, tips for managing picky eaters, and the importance of planning nutritious meals. David also discusses his unique family dynamic, referencing his role as a father to his biological and "bonus" children and how these experiences have influenced his culinary approach. Conversation topics include:• How inviting your kids into the food preparation process inspires them to take ownership of what they are making, (and more likely to eat it themselves!)• Strategies for Picky Eaters• Tricks to get kids to try new foods• Meal planning strategies• Family cooking activities• And more! After the interview, listeners are invited to participate in a new segment, How Would You Dad This? where they can offer advice on common parenting scenarios. Marc ponders how you might have handled a situation involving scrambled eggs and a kid who was late to the party.[Episode art photo by Eric Wolfinger]LINKSPre-Order Dad What's For Dinner?David Nayfeld (Instagram)David Nayfeld (X)David Nayfeld (Facebook)David Nayfeld (LinkedIn)Caspar BabypantsSpencer AlbeeModern Dadhood (website)AdamFlaherty.tvStuffed Animal (Marc's kids' music)MD (Instagram)MD (Facebook)MD (YouTube)MD (TikTok)
About Modern Dadhood | Unpacking Fatherhood + Parenting for Dads (and Moms!)
Adam Flaherty and Marc Checket are two dads from suburban New England. And while they might think they’re pretty funny and cool, the world clearly does NOT need another white dude ramble-cast. That’s why Modern Dadhood explores what it really means to be a "dad" in 2024 through candid, authentic, and often hilarious conversations with diverse dads of all walks of life… including famous dads, NOT famous dads, dads-to-be, step dads, grand dads, trans dads, and more. By celebrating present, engaged parenting and commiserating over common fatherhood challenges, listeners will gain new perspectives and feel empowered to become more present and mindful fathers, raising the next generation of kick-ass, world changing kids. Expect a mix of humor, heart, and 90s nostalgia in each episode.
