Breaking Down the Defense Budget

What does this new trillion-dollar defense budget and "Big Beautiful Bill" mean for national security startups?This week on the Mission Matters podcast (link in comments), I sat down with my teammates Michael A. Brown and David Rothzeid, two former leaders at the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU), to unpack what the trillion-dollar defense budget really means for startups . With only $150B officially appropriated so far via the “Big Beautiful Bill,” there’s still a ton of complexity and opportunity ahead.We break down:🔴 What’s actually been passed (hint: not the full trillion) and what’s still in flux🔴 The current state of funding for cutting-edge technologies like Golden Dome, unmanned systems, space tech, and AI🔴 Where DOD is lagging (AI, autonomy, EW) and what surprises are buried in the latest bill (F-35 cuts?!)🔴 How startups should position themselves to win contracts🔴 Where primes will dominate vs. where new entrants can thrive🔴 What SPEED and FoRGED Acts mean for acquisition reform (spoiler: goodbye to some arcane accounting standards)🔴 Why DoD “buying as a service” might finally stickWhether you're a founder, investor, or policymaker—this episode’s for you. It’s a masterclass in how national security budgets translate into startup opportunity.As always, please let us know your thoughts, and please reach out if you or anyone you know is building in the national security domain. Keywords: Defense budget,NDAA, Appropriations Act, President's budget request, Big Beautiful Bill,defense spending, startups, commercial technology, unmanned systems, AI, cybersecurity,space technology, defense acquisitions, venture capital, dual-use technology.Chapters:Introduction to Defense Budgeting and StartupsUnderstanding the Defense BillEmerging Technologies: Space, AI, and Unmanned SystemsChallenges and Opportunities for StartupsNavigating the Defense Acquisition LandscapeThe Debate on Defense vs. Dual-Use StartupsThe Role of Space in National SecurityInnovations in Defense Acquisition PoliciesImpact of the Forge and Speed ActsExecutive Orders and Their ImplicationsInvestment Thesis in Defense Technology