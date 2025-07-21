Powered by RND
  • Breaking Down the Defense Budget
    What does this new trillion-dollar defense budget and "Big Beautiful Bill" mean for national security startups?This week on the Mission Matters podcast (link in comments), I sat down with my teammates Michael A. Brown and David Rothzeid, two former leaders at the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU), to unpack what the trillion-dollar defense budget really means for startups . With only $150B officially appropriated so far via the “Big Beautiful Bill,” there’s still a ton of complexity and opportunity ahead.We break down:🔴 What’s actually been passed (hint: not the full trillion) and what’s still in flux🔴 The current state of funding for cutting-edge technologies like Golden Dome, unmanned systems, space tech, and AI🔴 Where DOD is lagging (AI, autonomy, EW) and what surprises are buried in the latest bill (F-35 cuts?!)🔴 How startups should position themselves to win contracts🔴 Where primes will dominate vs. where new entrants can thrive🔴 What SPEED and FoRGED Acts mean for acquisition reform (spoiler: goodbye to some arcane accounting standards)🔴 Why DoD “buying as a service” might finally stickWhether you're a founder, investor, or policymaker—this episode’s for you. It’s a masterclass in how national security budgets translate into startup opportunity.As always, please let us know your thoughts, and please reach out if you or anyone you know is building in the national security domain. Keywords: Defense budget,NDAA, Appropriations Act, President's budget request, Big Beautiful Bill,defense spending, startups, commercial technology, unmanned systems, AI, cybersecurity,space technology, defense acquisitions, venture capital, dual-use technology.Chapters:Introduction to Defense Budgeting and StartupsUnderstanding the Defense BillEmerging Technologies: Space, AI, and Unmanned SystemsChallenges and Opportunities for StartupsNavigating the Defense Acquisition LandscapeThe Debate on Defense vs. Dual-Use StartupsThe Role of Space in National SecurityInnovations in Defense Acquisition PoliciesImpact of the Forge and Speed ActsExecutive Orders and Their ImplicationsInvestment Thesis in Defense Technology
  • Geopolitical Briefing: The Israel–Iran Conflict with VADM Kevin “Kid” Donegan (Ret.)
    This episode of the Mission Matters podcast features a conversation between Shield Capital Managing Partner Philip Bilden and Vice Admiral Kevin “Kid” Donegan. This episode covers everything from: The role of cutting edge technology like cybersecurity, drones, and AI in the conflictThe current state of Iranian proxy forces in the Middle EastHow the conflict in the Middle East compares to UkraineAnd more!Keywords: Middle East, geopolitical briefing, national security, technology in warfare, nuclear program, Iran, US-Israel relations, cyber operations, AIChaptersIntroduction to SHIELD Capital and Geopolitical BriefingAdmiral Kevin Donaghan's Background and ExperienceRecent Activities in the Middle EastCommand Responsibilities in Iraq and AfghanistanAssessment of the Recent Conflict and CeasefireIran's Military Capabilities and Regional DynamicsTechnological Advancements in Military OperationsThe Role of Cyber in Modern WarfareLeadership Assessment in Crisis OperationsIran's Nuclear Program and Military StrategyRegime Stability and Prospects for Change in IranUS-Israel Relations and Military CollaborationIran's Global Influence and Terrorism ConcernsGeopolitical Implications for China and RussiaInvestment in AI and Technology by Gulf AlliesThe Future of GPS and Warfare TechnologyCybersecurity Threats from State Actors
  • Obviant: Building the Decision Edge for Defense Acquisition
    In this episode of the Mission Matters podcast, David and I speak with Brendan Karp, the CEO of Obviant, a startup building a government market intelligence platform. In this episode, we discuss:How Obviant is building the “source of truth” for DoD budget, contract, and program data—replacing PDFs and spreadsheets with structured, searchable intelligence and providing its customers with a decision edgeThe painful reality of legacy DoD software systems like ABIDES and DTS, and why commercial technology should be powering national security workflowsHow the DoD is rewriting acquisition playbooks—embracing OTAs, CSOs, and the software acquisition pathway to bring in non-traditionals fasterAnd more…Keywords: Governmentprocurement, national security, commercial technology, defense budget, AIplatform, data integration, acquisition challenges, government contracts, technologytransition, procurement data, innovation programs, defense industry, softwareacquisition pathway, commercial solutions openings, other transactionauthorities.ChaptersUnderstanding Obviant and Its MissionThe State of DOD Contracting ToolsRecent Changes in Acquisitions and ContractingRewriting the FAR: A New ApproachInnovative Contracting MechanismsSuccess Stories and Cultural ShiftsExecutive Orders and Their ImpactUnderstanding Customer Needs and Data ChallengesThe Role of Obviant in Data IntegrationNavigating the Acquisition ProcessMaintaining Data Accuracy and RelevanceUnlocking Insights for the DODSuccess Stories and Customer ImpactAdvice for Startups in National Security
  • Unstructured: Building the Infrastructure to Win the AI Race
    In this episode of the Mission Matters podcast, Akhil and Maggie speak with Brian Raymond, the CEO of Unstructured, a startup building the future of data tooling for generative AI, transforming unstructured data into structured data that can be used by AI models. Episode overview:Brian Raymond’s journey from the CIA and National Security Council to building Unstructured, an AI infrastructure startup.The “unsexy” data and infrastructure challenge behind LLMs and agents — from PDFs and XML to chunked JSON.How SOCOM, the Air Force, and the Army are leading the way in practical GenAI deploymentWhat commercial enterprises like Nestlé are doing with agents today — and what the DoD can learn from themA tactical roadmap for AI adoption in national security — from policy fixes to compute access to trust-buildingAnd much moreKeywords: AI, National Security, DoD, Infrastructure, Generative AI, Adoption, Challenges, Use Cases, Trust, Technology, Department of Defense, AI technology, open source, trust building, government initiatives, experimentation, deployment challenges, dual-use technology, AI infrastructure, future of AIKey ThemesNavigating AI in National SecurityThe Evolution of AI in the DoDChallenges of AI Infrastructure in DefenseSuccess Stories in AI AdoptionBuilding AI Applications for GovernmentTrust and Results in DoD AI SolutionsThe Future of AI in National Security
  • Autonomous Cyber: Building the AI Platform for Offensive Cybersecurity
    In this episode, Patrick O'Brien and Bohdan Volyanyuk, the founders of Autonomous Cyber discuss the evolution of cyber operations, the integration of AI in cybersecurity, and the challenges faced in modern warfare. They explore the concept of dual-use technology, the significance of the fifth domain in conflict, and the impact of generative AI on both offensive and defensive strategies. The conversation highlights the importance of upskilling cyber professionals and the innovative approaches being taken to enhance cybersecurity capabilities. In this conversation, Patrick and Bohdan discuss the rapid evolution of AI models in cybersecurity, the importance of user experience, and the challenges of building trust within government technology. They emphasize the need for continuous innovation and adaptation in a fast-paced environment, while also addressing the significance of integrating workflows and overcoming adoption hurdles. The discussion highlights the value of user feedback and the importance of building strong relationships with clients in the national security sector. We discuss: The Emergence of Autonomous Cyber OperationsThe Role of AI in CybersecurityUnderstanding Penetration TestingDual Use Technology in Cyber OperationsThe Fifth Domain in Modern WarfareChallenges in Cyber OperationsThe Impact of Generative AI on CybersecurityDefending Against Cyber ThreatsBuilding Innovative Cybersecurity TechnologyInnovations in Cybersecurity PartnershipsBuilding Tools for CybersecurityUser Experience and Future VisionBuilding Trust in Government TechnologyIntegrating Workflows for EfficiencyOvercoming Adoption ChallengesSurprises in the Startup JourneyIdentifying Team StrengthsRecruiting for the FutureControversial Takes on CybersecurityAdvice for Startups in National SecurityKeywords: AutonomousCyber, AI native platform, cyber operations, large language models, penetration testing, fifth domain, national security, offensive cybersecurity, vulnerability discovery, operationalization, dual use technology, human-AI collaboration, cybersecurity challenges, government customer, cyber workforce.
The Mission Matters podcast from Shield Capital explores the intersection of technology, national security, and startups through in-depth conversations with early-stage founders and government technologists. Each episode reveals the opportunities, technical challenges, and innovations shaping the future of national security, offering insights from those on the front lines of technological evolution and national defense.
