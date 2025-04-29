Riding the Canes Wave - When Sports Determine Your Relationship
So we are a little late on this one but still got it out today! We explain why in the beginning of the podcast. We talk about what do you do when your husband's entire personality depends on whether the Carolina Hurricanes win or lose?Between passionate debates about what makes a true sports fan ("If you like a team that's not from your state, you're a liar!") and Mike's brutally honest solution to hockey-induced mood swings ("Show him dem tiddies - what in life has happened where a tiddy didn't fix it?"), this episode delivers the unfiltered advice you never knew you needed.The conversation veers wildly from sports team loyalty to nail-biting habits, with Mike confessing to "mauling" his own fingernails down to stubs while Dylan smugly reminds him how easy it was for normal people to quit bad habits. Mike and Dylan prove once again that the most chaotic minds give the most entertaining advice.Whether you're dealing with a sports-obsessed partner or just need a 20-minute escape from reality, this panic episode delivers the perfect blend of questionable wisdom and unexpected sincerity that MADHD fans have come to love.Submit your own drama for Mike and Dylan to solve at https://MikeAndDylan.comFollow us on your socials: YouTube TikTok Facebook InstagramAbout LaborLamaWhen they're not solving your drama or unpacking generational trauma, Mike and Dylan are behind LaborLama, a clothing brand dedicated to creating comfortable, quality clothes for people who work hard. Unlike those shady print-on-demand companies sending you mismatched shirts that fall apart after one wash, Labor Llama delivers clothing worth your hard-earned money. Check out their quality apparel at https://laborlama.com
Growing Up Without A Father-A Mike Lore Episode (MADHD Episode 3)
In this raw, unfiltered episode of Mike and Dylan Hate Drama, Mike rips open the vault of childhood trauma and serves it with a side of inappropriate laughter. Buckle up as he unleashes the chaotic saga of growing up with not one, not two, but THREE father figures who were less than savory characters—complete with stories of sleeping in tents and discovering his real dad was a 72-year-old heroin enthusiast who managed to overdose before they could ever meet.Between hilarious tangents about social media monetization struggles and Dylan's superior audio equipment knowledge, Mike shares how he transformed from a homeless teen with zero guidance to a content creator with millions of viewers. The duo still manages to squeeze in some questionable advice on boundary-setting parents and petty family revenge, but this episode hits different as Mike proves that sometimes the only options are "make jokes about your trauma or kill yourself"—and he likes himself way too much for option two.
When The Sugar Daddy Wants His Sugar!!
Therapy might cost you an arm and a leg, but Mike and Dylan's chaotic wisdom comes absolutely free. In their unhinged comedy podcast "Mike and Dylan Hate Drama" (M.A.D.H.D), these two best friends dive headfirst into the internet's most juicy problems—whether you asked them to or not.Each episode features these lovable idiots tackling listener-submitted dilemmas with the confidence of men who've made every possible mistake in life and lived to tell about it. Are your in-laws crossing boundaries with your kids? Did your cousin blow through a million dollars from her sugar daddy? Mike and Dylan have opinions on ALL of it.When they're not spiraling into wild tangents about their traumatic childhoods, tree service payment methods, or Adam Sandler making them cry during "Click," they're dropping surprisingly solid life advice wrapped in profanity and uppercut metaphors. Their refreshingly raw friendship—complete with heated arguments and moments of genuine vulnerability—creates a listening experience that feels like eavesdropping on your funniest friends at the bar.Unlike Mike's skillfully crafted TikTok persona, FeloniousFalafel, M.A.D.H.D gives you the unfiltered, unedited, and occasionally unhinged versions of both hosts. No scripts, no filters, just pure chaos energy and the kind of infallible* advice you can only get from two guys who proudly admit they have no idea what they're talking about.*Mike learned this word today and wanted to use it six times.
When Your BFF Bangs Your Ex
Therapy is expensive. Life advice from Mike and Dylan is free.In this episode, they give advice to 3 people. From asking someone out, to a best friend dating an ex, These best friends unpack and dissect real-life drama submissions from listeners, offering their raw, unedited advice that's equal parts helpful and hysterically inappropriate.From decoding whether that barista is actually flirting with you, to handling neighbors who "borrow" your expensive tools without returning them, to navigating the ultimate betrayal of a best friend dating your ex, Mike and Dylan tackle life's awkward moments with brutal honesty and laugh-out-loud humor. Mike and Dylan provide their professional* opinion on how to navigate these tough situations.*Mike and Dylan are not professionals. They're better. Professionals do it for money. Mike and Dylan do it for glory.Unlike Mike's edited TikTok content that fans have come to love, M.A.D.H.D reveals the uncut, authentic personalities behind the comedy. Their chemistry and friendship shine through as they bounce between heartfelt advice and outrageous tangents, creating a listening experience that feels like hanging out with your funniest friends.Mike and Dylan are like most men...they HATE! drama. But sometimes, that drama be extra juicy, so they have to talk about it.
Everyone has drama in their lives—we just happen to hate it more than most. Join hosts Mike and Dylan (yes, we both have ADHD—hence the name) as we dive into listener-submitted stories of workplace catastrophes, relationship disasters, family feuds, and social media meltdowns.
Each episode, we select the juiciest, most ridiculous drama submissions and give them the treatment they deserve: brutal honesty, questionable advice, and jokes that somehow make everything better. We're not therapists, relationship experts, or life coaches—we're just two guys who think chaos makes for great content.