When The Sugar Daddy Wants His Sugar!!

Therapy might cost you an arm and a leg, but Mike and Dylan's chaotic wisdom comes absolutely free. In their unhinged comedy podcast "Mike and Dylan Hate Drama" (M.A.D.H.D), these two best friends dive headfirst into the internet's most juicy problems—whether you asked them to or not.Each episode features these lovable idiots tackling listener-submitted dilemmas with the confidence of men who've made every possible mistake in life and lived to tell about it. Are your in-laws crossing boundaries with your kids? Did your cousin blow through a million dollars from her sugar daddy? Mike and Dylan have opinions on ALL of it.When they're not spiraling into wild tangents about their traumatic childhoods, tree service payment methods, or Adam Sandler making them cry during "Click," they're dropping surprisingly solid life advice wrapped in profanity and uppercut metaphors. Their refreshingly raw friendship—complete with heated arguments and moments of genuine vulnerability—creates a listening experience that feels like eavesdropping on your funniest friends at the bar.Unlike Mike's skillfully crafted TikTok persona, FeloniousFalafel, M.A.D.H.D gives you the unfiltered, unedited, and occasionally unhinged versions of both hosts. No scripts, no filters, just pure chaos energy and the kind of infallible* advice you can only get from two guys who proudly admit they have no idea what they're talking about.*Mike learned this word today and wanted to use it six times.Submit your own drama for Mike and Dylan to solve at ⁠https://MikeAndDylan.com⁠Follow us on your socials: ⁠YouTube⁠ ⁠TikTok⁠ ⁠Facebook⁠ ⁠Instagram⁠About LaborLamaWhen they're not solving your drama, Mike and Dylan are behind LaborLama, a clothing brand dedicated to creating comfortable clothes for people who work hard. Check out their quality apparel designed for both style and durability at ⁠https://LaborLama.com⁠