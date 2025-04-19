Should we do this? | Ep #1 | Bangin' Out w/ Kayla Malecc & Jacob Sartorius

Kayla Malecc and Jacob Sartorius bang out the latest happenings every Wednesday! Tune in to keep up! 0:00 The Ball Drop 6:00 Kanye West & Justin Bieber 9:00 Jacob's First Kiss & Kayla's Curse 15:00 Alabama Barker & Bhad Bhabie 26:00 We Got Matching Tattoos 31:00 Our Most Famous Hook Ups 38:50 he doesn't love you pt. 1 45:40 Should we keep doing this? Produced by 7EQUIS