Should we do this? | Ep #1 | Bangin' Out w/ Kayla Malecc & Jacob Sartorius
Kayla Malecc and Jacob Sartorius bang out the latest happenings every Wednesday! Tune in to keep up!
0:00 The Ball Drop
6:00 Kanye West & Justin Bieber
9:00 Jacob's First Kiss & Kayla's Curse
15:00 Alabama Barker & Bhad Bhabie
26:00 We Got Matching Tattoos
31:00 Our Most Famous Hook Ups
38:50 he doesn't love you pt. 1
45:40 Should we keep doing this?
