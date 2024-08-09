Webisodes: The Accountants

This week we're breaking down "The Accountants" Webisodes! During the run of "The Office", some of the Dunder Mifflin cast made short videos for NBC.com and this included the award-winning 10 episode series "The Accountants" that starred Oscar Nuñez, Brian Baumgartner and our very own Angela Kinsey! The accountants detect an accounting error and must figure out who embezzled $3,000. Jenna points out how these webisodes were the catalyst to streaming content, Angela talks about winning an Emmy and Webby for this series and the ladies point out some never-before-seen areas in the office. So don't let Kevin steal your coat and sell it on ebay! Instead, enjoy this episode.