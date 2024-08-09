This week we’re breaking down “The Accountants” Webisodes! During the run of “The Office”, some of the Dunder Mifflin cast made short videos for NBC.com and this included the award-winning 10 episode series “The Accountants” that starred Oscar Nuñez, Brian Baumgartner and our very own Angela Kinsey! The accountants detect an accounting error and must figure out who embezzled $3,000. Jenna points out how these webisodes were the catalyst to streaming content, Angela talks about winning an Emmy and Webby for this series and the ladies point out some never-before-seen areas in the office. So don’t let Kevin steal your coat and sell it on ebay! Instead, enjoy this episode.
Watch “The Accountants” webisodes HERE
Submit your Question and/or Fan Theory about the Scranton Strangler HERE
Check out Office Ladies Merch at Podswag: https://www.podswag.com/collections/office-ladies
Office Ladies Website - Submit a fan question: https://officeladies.com/submitaquestion
Second Drink: Diversity Day
This week, Jenna and Angela tackle episode two of The Office. They cover Michael Scott's cringe-worthy jokes, their own harassment training as actors, and how offices all over the country use clips from Diversity Day as examples of bad office behavior. Finally, they reveal the origins of the famed line "I will attack you with the North", and beg the question "was Angela in the right dressing room for the 2004 World Series?"
Link to Song: Jim & Pam By Annika Wells
https://open.spotify.com/album/3mmGxyEIPViWHxlG9fDSk5
Episode Transcript
All About Michael Scott
This week the ladies break down everything you want to know about Michael Scott. Jenna shares how Michael Scott was written in the show bible, Angela gives a Michael Scott quiz to the Office Ladies team that involves Michael’s disgusting comfort snack and the ladies share some of their favorite Michael Scott moments like how he mangles words and his tumultuous relationship with technology. So what are you waiting for? Listen to this episode ASAP as possible.
Second Drink: Pilot
This week, Jenna and Angela start at the beginning and break down The Pilot episode of The Office. The ladies hit you with some Fast Facts, insights from Ricky Gervais, and the origin of Angela's 'cat party'. And if you're wondering about secret messages hidden in The Pilot episode, Jenna and Angela break those down as well.
Episode Transcript
An Interview with Allison Jones
This week the ladies are interviewing Allison Jones! Allison was the casting director for “The Office” and helped cast “The Office” characters that we know and love today. Allison shares how she got into casting and her memories of helping Greg Daniels assemble this great cast. The ladies share some audition stories, Allison reminisces on some of her favorite “Office” memories and of course, Allison talks about working in casting with Phyllis Smith before Phyllis was cast on “The Office”. Enjoy!
The Office co-stars and best friends, Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey, are doing the ultimate The Office re-watch podcast for you. Each week Jenna and Angela will break down an episode of The Office and give exclusive behind the scene stories that only two people who were there, can tell you.