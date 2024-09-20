Host: Darryl S. Chutka, M.D.
Guest: Chris R. Stephenson, M.D., M.H.P.E.
Some patients about to have a surgical procedure will have a preoperative assessment completed by the anesthesiologist on the day of the surgery. However, in many cases, patients are having an evaluation at a perioperative clinic, well prior to their procedure. Although this results in an additional visit for the patient, there are advantages to this approach. Benefits include improvements in hospital efficiency, cost savings from shorter hospital stays and more appropriate use of laboratory tests. So, what does a perioperative assessment consist of? Do they assist the surgeon in their postoperative management of the patient, and does it result in better clinical outcomes? This podcast will address the perioperative medical assessment, and these are some of the questions I’ll be asking my guest, Chris R. Stephenson, M.D., M.H.P.E., from the Division of General Internal Medicine at the Mayo Clinic.
Life as a Physician Edition: Part 2 "Financial Well-Being"
Hosts: Sanj Kakar, M.D. and Dawn Marie R. Davis, M.D.
Guests: Rosanne M. Boser and Jonathan L. Verhelst, CFP(R)
Financial solvency and independence are relevant for all individuals, though physicians have unique aspects to financial health due to a long training period, education expenses, and lack of formal financial instruction. On today’s podcast, we discuss the most common conundrums physicians face regarding financial literacy and financial well-being.
Life as a Physician Edition: Part 1 "Financial Well-Being"
Hosts: Sanj Kakar, M.D. and Dawn Marie R. Davis, M.D.
Guests: Rosanne M. Boser and Jonathan L. Verhelst, CFP(R)
Financial solvency and independence are relevant for all individuals, though physicians have unique aspects to financial health due to a long training period, education expenses, and lack of formal financial instruction. On today’s podcast, we discuss the most common conundrums physicians face regarding financial literacy and financial well-being.
Be sure to listen to Part 2 of this topic airing this Thursday, January 23, 2025!
Life as a Physician Series: Part 2 "Mentorship and Sponsorship"
Hosts: Sanj Kakar, M.D. and Dawn Marie R. Davis, M.D.
Guests: Sophie J. Bakri, M.D., Amy S. Oxentenko, M.D. and Charanjit S. Rihal, M.D.
Healthcare takes a village, not only to care for patients, but also to maximize one’s potential as a physician. On today’s podcast, we will discuss the importance of mentorship and sponsorship for professional and personal growth and success.
Life as a Physician Series: Part 1 "Mentorship and Sponsorship"
Hosts: Sanj Kakar, M.D. and Dawn Marie R. Davis, M.D.
Guests: Sophie J. Bakri, M.D., Amy S. Oxentenko, M.D. and Charanjit S. Rihal, M.D.
Healthcare takes a village, not only to care for patients, but also to maximize one’s potential as a physician. On today’s podcast, we will discuss the importance of mentorship and sponsorship for professional and personal growth and success.
Stay tuned as Part 2 of "Mentorship and Sponsorship" releases this Thursday, January 16, 2025!
