Perioperative Medical Assessment

Host: Darryl S. Chutka, M.D. Guest: Chris R. Stephenson, M.D., M.H.P.E. Some patients about to have a surgical procedure will have a preoperative assessment completed by the anesthesiologist on the day of the surgery. However, in many cases, patients are having an evaluation at a perioperative clinic, well prior to their procedure. Although this results in an additional visit for the patient, there are advantages to this approach. Benefits include improvements in hospital efficiency, cost savings from shorter hospital stays and more appropriate use of laboratory tests. So, what does a perioperative assessment consist of? Do they assist the surgeon in their postoperative management of the patient, and does it result in better clinical outcomes? This podcast will address the perioperative medical assessment, and these are some of the questions I'll be asking my guest, Chris R. Stephenson, M.D., M.H.P.E., from the Division of General Internal Medicine at the Mayo Clinic.