Masters of Self University Podcast

Rachel Fiori
The Masters of Self University PODCAST is your highest source of Sacred Truth and Universal Wisdom, offered by Rachel Fiori, Prophetic Teacher, #1 International Bestselling Author, Spiritual-healer, and CEO of MSU.
  Ep. 274: The Earth Split More! Post-Shift Reflections
    At the beginning of December the earth went through another dimensional shift, creating a greater separation between what is coined as the 'old earth' and 'new earth'. In this podcast Ellie & Danny share what they noticed in their realities since this shift has taken place.
    --------  
    31:45
  Ep. 273: December 1, 2024 Earth Split: Timeline vs Dimension Shifts
    As previously predicted by Rachel on December 1st, 2024 Earth went through another shift of splitting in two. This shift creating a larger dimensional gap between what is known as the 'old earth' and 'new earth'. Rachel covers in this podcast difference between a timeline shift and a dimensional shift, as they are not one and the same.
    --------  
    52:40
  Ep. 272: Elevating Out of Narcissistic Tendencies
    Ellie & Danny review their growth over the past few years on how much less they show up playing out the roles of the self centered narcissist and selfless empath. Is your soul mate completing you? Or are they showing you where you need work?
    --------  
    38:59
  Ep. 271: Signs That Your Future Self is Trying to Communicate With You
    Sometimes the signs from the universe, what we think is other multi-dimensional beings sending us guidance, might actually be a future version of ourselves traveling back in time to guide using the present moment. This mind bending podcast Rachel gives a deeper teaching on how multidimensional we are as human beings and how to quantum jump into higher timelines.
    --------  
    1:02:00
  Ep. 270: How The Work Has Changed Us
    Danny & Ellie reflect back over the past few years of learning the work offered at Masters of Self University, commenting on how they have changed in the process.
    --------  
    46:33

About Masters of Self University Podcast

The Masters of Self University PODCAST is your highest source of Sacred Truth and Universal Wisdom, offered by Rachel Fiori, Prophetic Teacher, #1 International Bestselling Author, Spiritual-healer, and CEO of MSU. Join our journey of soul transformation with hosts Ellie Lee, Danny Morley, and the rest of our amazing Certified Coaches. of Oneness™.
