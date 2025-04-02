In this episode Mark shares his approach to starting the new year with a solid personal financial plan. He covers how to reflect on the past year's financial activities, organize income and expenses, and prepare a comprehensive one-page financial plan for the upcoming year.
Topics include tracking income and expenses, calculating net worth, preparing for tax season, optimizing health insurance subsidies, and setting savings goals. Mark offers practical tips and tools for both retirees and those still earning income, emphasizing the importance of aligning spending with personal values and automating savings.
If you would like your question answered on the show, please send an email to [email protected]
and put “podcast question” in the subject line.
Episode Links:
Mark’s Money Mind YouTube Channel
The Financial Speedometer: Tracking Your Income & Expenses | Episode 004
The Financial Starting Line – Net Worth, 529 to Roth IRA and Q&A | Episode 003
Dinkytown.net 1040 Tax Calculator
College for Financial Planning - 2025 Annual Limits Relating to Financial Planning
Social Security Administration
ACA Healthcare Marketplace
IRS Tax Withholding Estimator
Timestamps:
00:27 Reflecting on Last Year's Finances
01:37 Reviewing and Categorizing Financial Data
05:02 Creating a Net Worth Statement
08:14 Preparing for Tax Season
12:59 Planning for the New Year
21:22 Understanding ACA Subsidies and Tax Brackets
23:48 Strategies for Managing Income and Subsidies
28:20 Pay Yourself First: Savings Goals and Strategies
29:08 Maximizing Employer-Sponsored Retirement Plans
30:12 IRA Contributions: Traditional vs. Roth
31:35 Health Savings Accounts (HSAs) and Other Savings Goals
35:14 Reviewing Tax Withholding and Estimated Payments
37:10 Creating a One-Page Financial Plan