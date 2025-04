Rely on Your Investment Policy Statement During Rocky Markets | Episode 040

In this episode Mark discusses the crucial role of an Investment Policy Statement (IPS) in guiding investment decisions and maintaining a long-term perspective during market volatility. He references a detailed article from the Bogleheads and explains the benefits of an IPS, including setting investment goals, asset allocation, risk tolerance, and rebalancing strategies. Mark also shares his personal Investment Policy Statement and emphasizes the importance of creating and adjusting it during calm market periods. Listeners are encouraged to create or refine their IPS to achieve financial success. Episode Links: Mark's Money Mind YouTube Channel FinTalks Cruises Bogleheads Investment Policy Statement Article Warren Buffett's Letter to Shareholders - February 2025 The Simple Path to Wealth by JL Collins Timestamps: 00:57 Recent Events and Market Volatility 01:56 Understanding Investment Policy Statements 04:07 Market Trends and Insights 06:34 Creating Your Own Investment Policy Statement 12:13 Mark's Personal Investment Policy Statement 18:49 Rebalancing and Monitoring Your Portfolio 22:58 When to Revise Your Investment Policy Statement 25:25 Upcoming Episodes