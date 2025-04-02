Powered by RND
Mark's Money Mind

Mark Trautman
This educational personal finance show combines money lessons, timely topics, personal stories, and community wisdom to help listeners and viewers master their ...
BusinessInvestingEducationTutorials

Available Episodes

  • Stock Market Valuation | Episode 043
    In this episode Mark discusses the importance of understanding market valuation to navigate the current financial landscape. Mark explains the differences between being a shareholder and a bondholder and dives deep into the concept of the Price to Earnings (PE) ratio and its significance in evaluating stocks.  He explains how to calculate the PE ratio of the S&P 500 Index and compares it historically. Mark also introduces the cyclically adjusted PE ratio (CAPE ratio) to account for market fluctuations and discusses the Earnings Yield compared to the 10-year Treasury yield.  He provides insights into various valuation models and their current relevance. Mark wraps up by sharing Warren Buffett's wisdom on market fluctuations and encourages investors to maintain a long-term perspective, particularly during market corrections. If you would like your question answered on the show, please send an email to [email protected] and put “podcast question” in the subject line. Episode Links: Mark’s Money Mind YouTube Channel Reply on Your Investment Policy Statement During Rocky Markets | Episode 040 Current Market Valuation website 1997 Berkshire Hathaway Chairman’s Letter Timestamps: 00:51 Understanding Share Ownership and Earnings 03:26 Valuing the Market: Price to Earnings Ratio 07:56 Historical Context and Market Valuation 10:36 Alternative Valuation Models and Treasury Yields 21:44 Warren Buffet's Wisdom on Market Fluctuations 26:47 Conclusion and Final Thoughts
    --------  
    31:48
  • Q&A: Should I Pay Off My Low-Interest Mortgage? | Episode 042
    In this episode Mark discusses the pros and cons of paying off a low-interest mortgage with Doug Cunnington from the Mile High FI podcast. They address a listener's question about whether to pay off a 2.5% mortgage or invest the money elsewhere.  The discussion includes various approaches, potential returns, and risk mitigation strategies. Mark and Doug also delve into scenarios related to market volatility, financial flexibility, and the psychological impact of mortgage debt.  If you would like your question answered on the show, please send an email to [email protected] and put “podcast question” in the subject line. Episode Links: Mark’s Money Mind YouTube Channel Mile High FI podcast The Wonder of Compounding | Episode 011 Morningstar article: What We’ve Learned From 150 Years of Stock Market Crashes Timestamps: 01:30 Listener's Mortgage Dilemma 02:39 Mark's Mortgage Insights 03:26 Financial Details Breakdown 08:55 Investment vs. Mortgage Payoff 09:55 Mark's Money Tree Analogy 17:13 AI's Financial Analysis 22:16 Mortgage Payoff vs. Investment Returns 22:56 Evaluating Net Worth and Stress Reduction 23:56 Securing Investments and Limiting Downside 26:19 Flexibility and Liquidity Considerations 27:13 Personal Experiences and Financial Insight 30:38 Market Trends and Historical Insights 36:41 Investment Strategies and Risk Management 39:59 Conclusion and Final Thoughts
    --------  
    43:59
  • 2024 Fun Bucket Spending Recap with Doug Cunnington | Episode 041
    In this episode, Mark co-hosts an episode of the Mile High FI podcast with Doug Cunnington where they explore the concept of loosening the purse strings in 2024. Recorded at Doug Cunnington's Basement Studio in Longmont, Colorado, the conversation delves into overcoming frugal habits within the financial independence community.  They discuss personal experiences, like Doug's indulgence in guitars, e-bikes, and travel as well as Mark's big-ticket purchases including cruises, a new car and house.  The episode offers insight into balancing financial prudence with enjoying the fruits of financial success, featuring practical tips and personal anecdotes to inspire listeners to adopt a more relaxed approach to spending after reaching Financial Independence. If you would like your question answered on the show, please send an email to [email protected] and put “podcast question” in the subject line. Episode Links: Mark’s Money Mind YouTube Channel Mile High FI podcast Timestamps: 00:58 Welcome to Mile High FI Podcast 02:04 Discussing Non-Frugal Habits 03:04 The Fun Bucket Concept 13:08 Cruise Adventures and Upgrades 24:22 Guitar and Music Passion 30:00 Travel Upgrades and Airline Preferences 32:25 Frugality and Travel Hacking 38:32 E-Bikes and Amazon Purchases 41:49 New Car and House Purchases 52:39 Podcasting and Future Plans
    --------  
    56:06
  • Rely on Your Investment Policy Statement During Rocky Markets | Episode 040
    In this episode Mark discusses the crucial role of an Investment Policy Statement (IPS) in guiding investment decisions and maintaining a long-term perspective during market volatility.  He references a detailed article from the Bogleheads and explains the benefits of an IPS, including setting investment goals, asset allocation, risk tolerance, and rebalancing strategies. Mark also shares his personal Investment Policy Statement and emphasizes the importance of creating and adjusting it during calm market periods.  Listeners are encouraged to create or refine their IPS to achieve financial success. If you would like your question answered on the show, please send an email to [email protected] and put “podcast question” in the subject line. Episode Links: Mark’s Money Mind YouTube Channel FinTalks Cruises Bogleheads Investment Policy Statement Article Warren Buffett’s Letter to Shareholders - February 2025 The Simple Path to Wealth by JL Collins Timestamps: 00:57 Recent Events and Market Volatility 01:56 Understanding Investment Policy Statements 04:07 Market Trends and Insights 06:34 Creating Your Own Investment Policy Statement 12:13 Mark's Personal Investment Policy Statement 18:49 Rebalancing and Monitoring Your Portfolio 22:58 When to Revise Your Investment Policy Statement 25:25 Upcoming Episodes _______________ As an Amazon Associate this show earns income from qualifying purchases. Affiliate links do not increase your costs, and we will only link to products or services that we are familiar with and that we feel may deliver value to you. The modest income received from affiliate links helps support the cost of running and managing this show.
    --------  
    27:41
  • New Year Financial Planning | Episode 039
    In this episode Mark shares his approach to starting the new year with a solid personal financial plan. He covers how to reflect on the past year's financial activities, organize income and expenses, and prepare a comprehensive one-page financial plan for the upcoming year.  Topics include tracking income and expenses, calculating net worth, preparing for tax season, optimizing health insurance subsidies, and setting savings goals. Mark offers practical tips and tools for both retirees and those still earning income, emphasizing the importance of aligning spending with personal values and automating savings. If you would like your question answered on the show, please send an email to [email protected] and put “podcast question” in the subject line. Episode Links: Mark’s Money Mind YouTube Channel The Financial Speedometer: Tracking Your Income & Expenses | Episode 004 The Financial Starting Line – Net Worth, 529 to Roth IRA and Q&A | Episode 003 Dinkytown.net 1040 Tax Calculator College for Financial Planning - 2025 Annual Limits Relating to Financial Planning Social Security Administration ACA Healthcare Marketplace IRS Tax Withholding Estimator Timestamps: 00:27 Reflecting on Last Year's Finances 01:37 Reviewing and Categorizing Financial Data 05:02 Creating a Net Worth Statement 08:14 Preparing for Tax Season 12:59 Planning for the New Year 21:22 Understanding ACA Subsidies and Tax Brackets 23:48 Strategies for Managing Income and Subsidies 28:20 Pay Yourself First: Savings Goals and Strategies 29:08 Maximizing Employer-Sponsored Retirement Plans 30:12 IRA Contributions: Traditional vs. Roth 31:35 Health Savings Accounts (HSAs) and Other Savings Goals 35:14 Reviewing Tax Withholding and Estimated Payments 37:10 Creating a One-Page Financial Plan
    --------  
    40:45

About Mark's Money Mind

This educational personal finance show combines money lessons, timely topics, personal stories, and community wisdom to help listeners and viewers master their finances to enjoy a stress free life of financial freedom.
