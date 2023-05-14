Marketing School - Digital Marketing and Online Marketing Tips

How Google Bard Can Actually Do Marketing For You #2456

In episode #2456, we discuss how Google Bard can actually do marketing for you. There's a lot of generic advice out there when it comes to how to improve your conversion rate or boost audience engagement. Today, you'll find out how Google Bard provides contextual guidance based on your specific needs, what you can use it for, and how you can layer its functionality with your favorite marketing tools to receive even better insights. TIME-STAMPED SHOW NOTES: [00:00] Today's topic: How Google Bard Can Actually Do Marketing For You. [01:15] How Bard gives more than just generic advice. [02:01] Benefits of using Google Bard versus ChatGPT. [02:53] What you can use Bard for in your business. [03:28] Tips for using Bard in conjunction with other marketing tools to get better insights. [04:23] That's it for today!