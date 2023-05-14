Marketing School - Digital Marketing and Online Marketing Tips

Neil Patel and Eric Siu bring you daily ACTIONABLE digital marketing lessons that they've learned through years of being in the trenches. Whether you have a new... More
Microsoft Advertising Is Rolling Out Ads for Chat API #2457
In episode #2457, we talk about how Microsoft Advertising is rolling out ads for chat API. Tuning in, you’ll find out what this means and how you can use Microsoft Advertising to monetize the chatbot on your website. You’ll also find out why we believe that most people are overestimating the impact that AI tools like these will have on their business in the short run while underestimating what it is capable of in the long run, plus a whole lot more!
TIME-STAMPED SHOW NOTES:
[00:00] Today’s topic: Microsoft Advertising is rolling out Ads for chat API.
[00:18] Examples of monetization models within chatbots.
[01:00] How you can view this new development as “AdSense for a chat."
[01:33] Why we don’t recommend monetizing through ads as a products-and-services business.
[01:45] Things to keep in mind when it comes to AI, search, and ads.
[02:30] The importance of learning how to adapt quickly.
[02:55] Why many people are using AI and chat tools in the wrong way?
[03:55] How to create a better user experience on your site.
Links Mentioned in Today’s Episode:
Microsoft Advertising
Intercom
Drift
Google AdSense
5/18/2023
7:06
Google Bard release, AI SEO, Tucker Carlson, Shelon Musk
In this episode, Neil and Eric talk about Google Bard, How AI developments will affect SEO and Marketing, Shelon Musk, and more.
Links Mentioned in Today’s Episode:
5/17/2023
31:40
How Google Bard Can Actually Do Marketing For You #2456
In episode #2456, we discuss how Google Bard can actually do marketing for you. There’s a lot of generic advice out there when it comes to how to improve your conversion rate or boost audience engagement. Today, you’ll find out how Google Bard provides contextual guidance based on your specific needs, what you can use it for, and how you can layer its functionality with your favorite marketing tools to receive even better insights. Tune in today!
TIME-STAMPED SHOW NOTES:
[00:00] Today’s topic: How Google Bard Can Actually Do Marketing For You.
[01:15] How Bard gives more than just generic advice.
[02:01] Benefits of using Google Bard versus ChatGPT.
[02:53] What you can use Bard for in your business.
[03:28] Tips for using Bard in conjunction with other marketing tools to get better insights.
Links Mentioned in Today’s Episode:
Google Bard
ChatGPT
Ubersuggest
AnswerThePublic
5/16/2023
7:12
How Khan Academy's AI Shows How Businesses Will Level Up #2455
In episode #2455, we unpack how Khan Academy's AI shows how businesses will level up. Sal Khan believes that AI has the potential to transform education for the better. Sal is the founder of Khan Academy, a free online non-profit educational platform that now offers students a personalized AI-powered tutor. Today, we take a look at how this technology in the form of coaching could increase productivity, make marketing more effective, and solve one of the biggest problems that business owners face, plus so much more. If you’re looking to level up your business, this is the episode for you!
TIME-STAMPED SHOW NOTES:
[00:00] Today’s topic: How Khan Academy's AI Shows How Businesses Will Level Up.
[00:07] A high-level overview of Khan Academy and how it uses AI for education.
[01:31] How AI coaching can solve one of the biggest problems business owners face.
[02:32] Whether or not AI coaching will increase productivity.
[04:15] Why you need to take the initiative to learn new skills and stay up to date.
[05:29] How Khan Academy will introduce new ways of teaching and learning.
[06:19] Ways that AI coaching models will make marketing more effective.
Links Mentioned in Today’s Episode:
Khan Academy
Sal Khan TED Talk: ‘The Amazing AI Super Tutor for Students and Teachers’
ChatGPT
GPT-4
5/15/2023
8:17
What BuzzFeed and Vice's Declines Tells You About Media Businesses #2454
In episode #2454, we talk about what BuzzFeed and Vice's declines tell you about media businesses. Once valued at nearly $6 billion, Vice is reportedly preparing to file for bankruptcy, becoming the latest in a string of media empires to collapse with dwindling interest and revenue. The decline of Vice follows shortly after BuzzFeed News announced its closure in April, a move that brings a pioneering era of digital journalism to a close. What happened? And what can you learn from it? Join us as we discuss why this is happening, what we think these companies could have done differently, and more!
TIME-STAMPED SHOW NOTES:
[00:00] Today’s topic: What BuzzFeed and Vice's Declines Tell You About Media Businesses.
[00:55] Reasons that digital media companies are declining.
[01:53] Why do we recommend monetizing a product or service, not media?
[03:05] How Logan Paul’s PRIME illustrates the value of leveraging your distribution.
[04:29] Ways to increase profit margins using equity.
[04:57] Why it’s the size of your market, not your audience, that matters.
Links Mentioned in Today’s Episode:
Vice
BuzzFeed News
About Marketing School - Digital Marketing and Online Marketing Tips
Neil Patel and Eric Siu bring you daily ACTIONABLE digital marketing lessons that they've learned through years of being in the trenches. Whether you have a new website or an established business, learn the latest SEO, content marketing, social media, email marketing, conversion optimization and general online marketing tactics that work today.
With over 75 million downloads and 2,400 episodes, you're sure to find something that will help you grow faster. Also don't forget to subscribe to our Marketing School YouTube channel to get more marketing goodness.