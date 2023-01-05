Every week on Marketing Made Simple, you'll get practical tips to make your marketing easy and make it work! More
Available Episodes
5 of 105
#98: From Overwhelmed to Overjoyed—How to Use Social Media to Grow Your Business
CLARIFY YOUR ALL OF YOUR MARKETING AND MESSAGING IN ONLY TWO DAYS! REGISTER NOW FOR THE UPCOMING STORYBRAND MARKETING WORKSHOP HAPPENING MAY 9 - 10, 2023: StoryBrand.com/LIVE StoryBrand is coming to London! Join Donald Miller and Dr. J.J. Peterson for a 2-day, in-person workshop to completely revamp your marketing in less than 48 hours. When you register by April 28th and use discount code LONDON2023, you’ll get $200 OFF your registration (approximately £161 off, subject to exchange rates). StoryBrand.com/London -- Do you feel overwhelmed by the amount of work social media marketing seems to take? In today's digital world, it's no secret that social media can be a powerful tool for businesses to reach their target audience. But for many entrepreneurs and small business owners, taking time to post on social media feels like a chore and doesn't have the impact they hoped for. In today’s episode, J.J. and April talk with StoryBrand Certified Guide, Danielle Bornowski, about how you can streamline your social media strategy and make it more doable, enjoyable, and effective. Danielle shares how simple strategies like being consistent, providing value, and scheduling time to batch content can make a huge difference and save business owners a lot of time. Tune in now to learn tips and tricks from a social media pro with a track record of helping small business owners grow their online presence! Contact StoryBrand Certified Guide Danielle Bornowski directly at MarketingMadeSimple.com/Danielle-Bornowski. -- HELP US DELIVER EVEN MORE VALUE EACH WEEK BY COMPLETING OUR HERO MAKER SURVEY: StoryBrand.com/Survey HIRE A STORYBRAND CERTIFIED GUIDE TO HELP CREATE THE MARKETING AND MESSAGING YOUR BUSINESS NEEDS TO GROW: MarketingMadeSimple.com START CLARIFYING YOUR MARKETING NOW AND CREATE YOUR FREE BRANDSCRIPT: Storybrand.com/sb7 STORYBRAND INSTAGRAM: instagram.com/StoryBrand
5/3/2023
30:01
BONUS: Business Made Simple—Take the First Step to Double Your Revenue Today
Small Business Flight School launches TODAY! Join now at SmallBusinessFlightSchool.com. If you want to implement a plan to double your revenue, this is your moment! Sure, you could keep doing what you’re doing and hopefully grow your revenue at a decent pace. OR… you could join Small Business Flight School where we’ll help you implement a plan to streamline your business and double your revenue. If you’re serious about implementing a plan to grow your business and revenue, Flight School is for you! Join now at SmallBusinessFlightSchool.com. — Most business owners play it safe when it comes to revenue goals. If you want to see growth, you need to set aggressive goals and reverse-engineer a plan to get there. But how can you know what’s going to actually move the needle? If you’re not careful, you could end up wasting a lot of time and energy that don’t make a significant impact on your bottom line. In this bonus episode of the Business Made Simple Podcast, Donald Miller walks you through a practical worksheet that will help you reverse-engineer a plan to double your revenue. You’ll learn how to determine which products you should focus on selling more of and get buy-in from the rest of your team to accomplish the goal. If you’re tired of being stuck at the same revenue year after year, this episode of the Business Made Simple Podcast is for you! -- ORDER DON'S NEW BOOK "HOW TO GROW YOUR SMALL BUSINESS": GrowYourSmallBusiness.com SUBMIT FOR YOUR CHANCE TO GET COACHED ON THE PODCAST: BusinessMadeSimple.com/Podcast FIND AND FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM: Instagram.com/BusinessMadeSimple
5/1/2023
24:00
#97: A Genius New Way to Create Social Media Content
CLARIFY YOUR ALL OF YOUR MARKETING AND MESSAGING IN ONLY TWO DAYS! REGISTER NOW FOR THE UPCOMING STORYBRAND MARKETING WORKSHOP HAPPENING MAY 9 - 10, 2023: StoryBrand.com/LIVE StoryBrand is coming to London! Join Donald Miller and Dr. J.J. Peterson for a 2-day, in-person workshop to completely revamp your marketing in less than 48 hours. When you register by April 28th and use discount code LONDON2023, you’ll get $200 OFF your registration (approximately £161 off, subject to exchange rates). StoryBrand.com/London -- Does marketing yourself (or clients) on social media make you want to pull your hair out? We’ve all been there! Constantly coming up with original content can be both daunting and exhausting. It’s easy to run out of ideas and get burned out with the amount of content you have to crank out on a weekly basis. Even if you “batch” your content or use the help of AI, your content can start to feel stale very quickly. This episode is about to change all of that! In today’s marketing conversation, J.J. and April talk with StoryBrand Certified Guide, Annie Schiffmann, about a game she created to help you revolutionize your social media content strategy. All you need is your StoryBrand BrandScript, some dice to roll, and a coin to flip. Within minutes, you’ll have multiple compelling posts that speak directly to your target audience, bringing more awareness to your brand and making your content feel fun and exciting again! Access the video of this conversation and follow gamify your BrandScript with April and Annie at Storybrand.com/gamify. Contact Annie Schiffmann directly at MarketingMadeSimple.com/Annie-Schiffmann. -- HELP US DELIVER EVEN MORE VALUE EACH WEEK BY COMPLETING OUR HERO MAKER SURVEY: StoryBrand.com/Survey HIRE A STORYBRAND CERTIFIED GUIDE TO HELP CREATE THE MARKETING AND MESSAGING YOUR BUSINESS NEEDS TO GROW: MarketingMadeSimple.com START CLARIFYING YOUR MARKETING NOW AND CREATE YOUR FREE BRANDSCRIPT: Storybrand.com/sb7 STORYBRAND INSTAGRAM: instagram.com/StoryBrand
4/26/2023
36:06
#96: 7 Ways AI Can Save You Time and Money
Many people think that AI is only capable of writing text – but in reality, it can do much more. With its complex and intuitive algorithms, AI is capable of a wide range of tasks, including language translation, tech support, analyzing data, and even coding! But unless you know how to use AI and the different ways you can apply it, you won’t experience the time and money-saving benefits it has to offer. In today’s episode, J.J. and April talk with StoryBrand Certified Guide, Stacey Moore. Stacey has been using AI in her business long before most of us had heard of AI and is thought leader in this space. Whether you're looking to automate your workflow, streamline your communication, or simply explore the capabilities of modern AI, this episode is for you! Tune in now to learn 7 ways AI can help your business save time and money (and do more than just writing!). You can contact Stacey Moore directly at MarketingMadeSimple.com/Stacey-Moore-Studio -- Did you know BusinessMadeSimple.com has a new community feature available for all members at no extra cost? Inside the community, you can connect with other small business owners facing similar challenges, and get practical advice on topics like marketing, messaging, and more. One of the most exciting aspects is the opportunity to connect directly with StoryBrand Certified Guides who can answer your questions and help you take your business to the next level. So, if you're looking for a valuable resource to help you grow your business, join the community at BusinessMadeSimple.com. HELP US DELIVER EVEN MORE VALUE EACH WEEK BY COMPLETING OUR HERO MAKER SURVEY: StoryBrand.com/Survey HIRE A STORYBRAND CERTIFIED GUIDE TO HELP CREATE THE MARKETING AND MESSAGING YOUR BUSINESS NEEDS TO GROW: MarketingMadeSimple.com START CLARIFYING YOUR MARKETING NOW AND CREATE YOUR FREE BRANDSCRIPT: Storybrand.com/sb7 STORYBRAND INSTAGRAM: instagram.com/StoryBrand
4/19/2023
28:49
#95: How ChatGPT Can Make Your Marketing Easier
Did you know BusinessMadeSimple.com has a new community feature available for all members at no extra cost? Inside the community, you can connect with other small business owners facing similar challenges, and get practical advice on topics like marketing, messaging, and more. One of the most exciting aspects is the opportunity to connect directly with StoryBrand Certified Guides who can answer your questions and help you take your business to the next level. So, if you're looking for a valuable resource to help you grow your business, join the community at BusinessMadeSimple.com. -- If you’re not already using ChatGPT in your marketing, chances are you will be soon. This AI-powered tool has taken the business world by storm, accumulating a jaw-dropping 100 million users in just 2 months! It's no wonder why ChatGPT is making waves and transforming how people work, making content creation faster and more efficient than ever before. But like any other tool, ChatGPT should be used properly or it can do more damage than good. Join J.J. and April for today’s episode where they chat with StoryBrand Certified Guides and Agency Owners, Katie Lantukh and Jay Owen, about how to use ChatGPT for marketing purposes. You’ll learn practical tips on how to use (and not use!) the chatbot to create your marketing copy. Katie and Jay share specific examples of how they would use ChatGPT to create collateral like social media posts and emails, including the prompts and edits they would use in the process. Tune in now to discover how ChatGPT can speed up your content creation, making your marketing easier and more efficient! Access the video of this conversation and follow along with April, Katie and Jay at Storybrand.com/ai/. Contact Katie Lantukh directly at MarketingMadeSimple.com/KatieLantukh and Jay Owen at MarketingMadeSimple.com/BusinessBuilders. -- HELP US DELIVER EVEN MORE VALUE EACH WEEK BY COMPLETING OUR HERO MAKER SURVEY: StoryBrand.com/Survey HIRE A STORYBRAND CERTIFIED GUIDE TO HELP CREATE THE MARKETING AND MESSAGING YOUR BUSINESS NEEDS TO GROW: MarketingMadeSimple.com START CLARIFYING YOUR MARKETING NOW AND CREATE YOUR FREE BRANDSCRIPT: Storybrand.com/sb7 STORYBRAND INSTAGRAM: instagram.com/StoryBrand