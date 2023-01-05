#95: How ChatGPT Can Make Your Marketing Easier

Did you know BusinessMadeSimple.com has a new community feature available for all members at no extra cost? Inside the community, you can connect with other small business owners facing similar challenges, and get practical advice on topics like marketing, messaging, and more. One of the most exciting aspects is the opportunity to connect directly with StoryBrand Certified Guides who can answer your questions and help you take your business to the next level. So, if you're looking for a valuable resource to help you grow your business, join the community at BusinessMadeSimple.com. -- If you're not already using ChatGPT in your marketing, chances are you will be soon. This AI-powered tool has taken the business world by storm, accumulating a jaw-dropping 100 million users in just 2 months! It's no wonder why ChatGPT is making waves and transforming how people work, making content creation faster and more efficient than ever before. But like any other tool, ChatGPT should be used properly or it can do more damage than good. Join J.J. and April for today's episode where they chat with StoryBrand Certified Guides and Agency Owners, Katie Lantukh and Jay Owen, about how to use ChatGPT for marketing purposes. You'll learn practical tips on how to use (and not use!) the chatbot to create your marketing copy. Katie and Jay share specific examples of how they would use ChatGPT to create collateral like social media posts and emails, including the prompts and edits they would use in the process. Tune in now to discover how ChatGPT can speed up your content creation, making your marketing easier and more efficient! Access the video of this conversation and follow along with April, Katie and Jay at Storybrand.com/ai/. Contact Katie Lantukh directly at MarketingMadeSimple.com/KatieLantukh and Jay Owen at MarketingMadeSimple.com/BusinessBuilders.