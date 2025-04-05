Powered by RND
Mann Ki Baat
Mann Ki Baat

Government
Mann Ki Baat
5 of 16
  • एक ही रास्ता : घर की लक्ष्मण रेखा मत लांघिए
    In times of Corona, it is important to follow the Lakshman Rekha to stay safe
    --------  
    1:06
  • Episode 61: Padma awards have become 'people's awards
    Did you know this year over 46,000 nominations were received for the Padma awards? This number is more than 20 times the number of nominations received in 2014 when the Modi government first came to power.
    --------  
    2:30
  • Episode 61: Making water conservation more impactful with Jal Shakti Abhiyan
    PM Narendra Modi lauded the participation of people in Jal Shakti Abhiyan and urged people to share the stories through pictures and videos with #Jalshakti4india
    --------  
    3:04
  • Episode 61: Stay Fit to tackle Exam-Stress
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged students to stay fit through regular exercise and games. Stating that the approaching exam season could be tough, PM advised students to engage in sports to stay fit and healthy.
    --------  
    1:29
  • Episode 60: 'Himayat', changing the face of youth skill development and employment
    In his last 'Mann Ki Baat' interaction of 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi commended a unique initiative 'HIMAYAT', that has been transforming lives of thousands of disadvantaged teenagers in Jammu and Kashmir.
    --------  
    3:51

About Mann Ki Baat

Mann Ki Baat is a monthly radio program of PM Narendra Modi, where he interacts with citizens of India on themes and issues that matters to the Nation.
Government

