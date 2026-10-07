Magic Mindset with Heather Maio

Before we get into anything fun this month, we're doing the boring part first. You have to know the rules before you can bend them.

You have to understand the science before you can play with it.

Today we're covering the foundation: calories, macros, howfat loss happens, how to find your real numbers, and what to build your plate around.

No fluff, no BS, just the science.

In this episode, we will cover:

- Calories and macros 101 — why 100 calories of chicken, beans, and candy are not the same

- How fat loss happens: the mechanisms needed to move the needle

- How to find your maintenance — tracking, weighing, and reading the data

- What to build a sustainable fat loss diet around, and what to stay away from

- Why we're covering the rules today so we can bend them on the call

Use the link below to join the Live Zoom Call (Saturday,September 12th at 9 am ET) or to grab the Live Replay:



Resources Mentioned:

Sexy September Zoom / Recording linkssssss:

JOIN FOR ALL SESSIONS:

https://newyorksportandfitness.lpages.co/sexy-september-4-week-series/



JOIN FOR 1 WEEK:

https://newyorksportandfitness.lpages.co/sexy-september-weekly/



Schedule a Session: https://www.heathermaio.com/coaching-options



Not Another Diet Book: https://www.amazon.com/Not-Another-Diet-Book-learning/dp/B0B45Q4CLH/