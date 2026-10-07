Magic Mindset with Heather Maio

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265 episodes
- Five years ago, I published my first book, and today I would write some of it differently.
Not because I was wrong, I still agree with everything in it, but because I've coached more women, learned more, and lived more of this myself since then.
This episode is four honest pivots: the advice I used to give that
I've updated, and the reasoning behind each shift.
Change is good. Learning is good. Growth is GOOD. This episode dives into where I have evolved and how I got here.
Resources Mentioned:
Schedule a Session: https://www.heathermaio.com/coaching-options
Not Another Diet Book: https://www.amazon.com/Not-Another-Diet-Book-learning/dp/B0B45Q4CLH/
- September got us our footing. Now we're off to the races…
Get in babe, it is HOTober.
Momentum builds in September, then the holidays creep in and it's "I'll get back to it in January." Not around here. HOTober is how we keep what we built in September moving.
In this episode, we will cover your HOTober game plan. If you have a strong. foundation and are ready to build something even greater, this episode is for you.
AND, if you feel like a hot mess who is sick of her BS and ready to reclaim your habits, this is for you too.
Resources Mentioned:
Schedule a Session: https://www.heathermaio.com/coaching-options
Not Another Diet Book: https://www.amazon.com/Not-Another-Diet-Book-learning/dp/B0B45Q4CLH/
- Get your goggles because we are diving into the science and the HOW of building habits that stick.
In this episode, we will cover:
- The habit loop — cue, craving, response, reward — and why understanding it changes everything
- How to lower the bar of entry so a new habit sticks
- Why your environment matters more than your willpower
- How to stack new habits onto ones you already do automatically
- Why consistency beats intensity every time
- A first look at breaking bad patterns like overeating — going deeper on the call
Use the links below to join the Live Zoom Call (Saturday, September 26th at 9 am ET)or to grab the Live Replay:
Resources Mentioned:
Sexy September Zoom / Recording linkssssss:
JOIN FOR ALL SESSIONS:
https://newyorksportandfitness.lpages.co/sexy-september-4-week-series/
JOIN FOR 1 WEEK:
https://newyorksportandfitness.lpages.co/sexy-september-weekly/
Schedule a Session: https://www.heathermaio.com/coaching-options
- You will never feel comfortable and confident in the gym until you get into the gym…
This week we're covering fitness, full scope: the six movement patterns every program is built on, why women need to pull twice as much as they push, why power is the first thing you lose as you age, and how to build muscle.
In this episode, we will cover:
- The 6 movement patterns that make up a complete program
- Why women need to pull 2x as much as they push
- Power: Why it's the first thing you lose as you age, and how to train it
- The science of building muscle
- Why your program needs to repeat for months
- Cardio's role in your program, and why zone 3-5 matters
- Warm-up, recovery, and tracking progress beyond the scale
Use the link below to join the Live Zoom Call (Saturday, September 19th at 9 am ET) or to grab the Live Replay:
JOIN FOR ALL SESSIONS:
https://newyorksportandfitness.lpages.co/sexy-september-4-week-series/
JOIN FOR 1 WEEK:
https://newyorksportandfitness.lpages.co/sexy-september-weekly/
Schedule a Session: https://www.heathermaio.com/coaching-options
- Before we get into anything fun this month, we're doing the boring part first. You have to know the rules before you can bend them.
You have to understand the science before you can play with it.
Today we're covering the foundation: calories, macros, howfat loss happens, how to find your real numbers, and what to build your plate around.
No fluff, no BS, just the science.
In this episode, we will cover:
- Calories and macros 101 — why 100 calories of chicken, beans, and candy are not the same
- How fat loss happens: the mechanisms needed to move the needle
- How to find your maintenance — tracking, weighing, and reading the data
- What to build a sustainable fat loss diet around, and what to stay away from
- Why we're covering the rules today so we can bend them on the call
Use the link below to join the Live Zoom Call (Saturday,September 12th at 9 am ET) or to grab the Live Replay:
Resources Mentioned:
Sexy September Zoom / Recording linkssssss:
JOIN FOR ALL SESSIONS:
https://newyorksportandfitness.lpages.co/sexy-september-4-week-series/
JOIN FOR 1 WEEK:
https://newyorksportandfitness.lpages.co/sexy-september-weekly/
Schedule a Session: https://www.heathermaio.com/coaching-options
Not Another Diet Book: https://www.amazon.com/Not-Another-Diet-Book-learning/dp/B0B45Q4CLH/
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About Magic Mindset with Heather Maio
Welcome to the Magic Mindset, where we cover everything SELF. How you treat yourself, nourish yourself, speak to yourself, and everything in between. This podcast is for anyone looking to elevate their life. If you feel the pull to level up and live the life of your dreams, you are in the right place.Podcast website
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