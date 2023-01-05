Macro Musings with David Beckworth

Hosted by David Beckworth of the Mercatus Center, Macro Musings is a podcast which pulls back the curtain on the important macroeconomic issues of the past, pre... More
Brian Sack on the Fed’s Balance Sheet and How to Improve the Floor Operating System
Brian Sack was recently the Director of Global Economics at the D.E. Shaw Group, and prior to that, he was the manager of the System Open Market Account or SOMA and the head of the Markets Group at the New York Federal Reserve bank, where he managed the Fed’s balance sheet. Brian joins Macro Musings to talk about the central bank’s balance sheet, its operating system, and his work at the Treasury Borrowing Advisory Committee. Specifically, David and Brian discuss the current state of the Fed’s balance sheet, Brian’s theory of QE, how to improve the effectiveness of the floor system, and a lot more. Transcript for the episode can be found here. Brian’s LinkedIn profile Brian’s Google Scholar archive David Beckworth’s Twitter: @DavidBeckworth Follow us on Twitter: @Macro_Musings Click here for the latest Macro Musings episodes sent straight to your inbox! Check out our new Macro Musings merch here! Related Links: *Monetary Policy with Abundant Liquidity: A New Operating Framework for the Federal Reserve* by Joseph Gagnon and Brian Sack *Monetary Policy Alternatives at the Zero Lower Bound: An Empirical Assessment* by Ben Bernanke, Vincent Reinhart, and Brian Sack
5/1/2023
47:33
Mark Calabria on *Shelter From the Storm: How a COVID Mortgage Meltdown Was Averted*
Mark Calabria was the Director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency and prior to that, he was formerly a chief economist for Vice President Mike Pence. Mark is also a previous guest of Macro Musings, and he rejoins the podcast to talk about his new book titled, Shelter From the Storm: How a COVID Mortgage Meltdown Was Averted. Specifically, David and Mark discuss Mark’s time as the director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, the relief programs his agency ushered through during the peak of the COVID crisis, the history and handling of Fannie and Freddie, and a lot more. Transcript for the episode can be found here. Mark’s Twitter: @MarkCalabria Mark’s Cato Institute profile David Beckworth’s Twitter: @DavidBeckworth Follow us on Twitter: @Macro_Musings Click here for the latest Macro Musings episodes sent straight to your inbox! Check out our new Macro Musings merch here! Related Links: *Shelter From the Storm: How a COVID Mortgage Meltdown Was Averted* by Mark Calabria
4/24/2023
55:20
BONUS: George Hall on Financing World War II and Managing Post-War Debt
George Hall is a professor of economics at Brandeis University, and was formerly an economist at the Chicago Federal Reserve Bank. In this bonus segment from the previous conversation, George rejoins the podcast to talk about how the US handled the surge in debt resulting from World War II, how COVID changed government financing, his thoughts on the debt ceiling crisis, and more. Transcript for the episode can be found here. George’s Twitter: @George_J_Hall George’s Brandeis profile David Beckworth’s Twitter: @DavidBeckworth Follow us on Twitter: @Macro_Musings Click here for the latest Macro Musings episodes sent straight to your inbox! Check out our new Macro Musings merch here! Related Links: *Brief History of US Debt Limits Before 1939* by George Hall and Thomas Sargent *Financing Big US Federal Expenditures Surges: COVID-19 and Earlier US Wars* by George Hall and Thomas Sargent *Debt and Taxes in Eight U.S. Wars and Two Insurrections* by George Hall and Thomas Sargent
4/19/2023
19:15
George Hall on the History of the U.S. National Debt and Government Financing
George Hall is a professor of economics at Brandeis University, and was formerly an economist at the Chicago Federal Reserve Bank. George has written widely on the history of U.S. public finance, and he joins Macro Musings to talk about the history of the U.S. national debt, including the most recent surge resulting from the pandemic. David and George also discuss how a government goes about funding itself, two different models of expenditure financing, the Revolutionary War and Civil War as case studies, and more. Transcript for the episode can be found here. George’s Twitter: @George_J_Hall George’s Brandeis profile David Beckworth’s Twitter: @DavidBeckworth Follow us on Twitter: @Macro_Musings Click here for the latest Macro Musings episodes sent straight to your inbox! Check out our new Macro Musings merch here! Related Links: *Financing Big US Federal Expenditures Surges: COVID-19 and Earlier US Wars* by George Hall and Thomas Sargent *Debt and Taxes in Eight U.S. Wars and Two Insurrections* by George Hall and Thomas Sargent *Three World Wars: Fiscal-monetary Consequences* by George Hall and Thomas Sargent
4/17/2023
49:55
Bill Nelson on the Fed’s Discount Window Lending, the Overnight Reverse Repo Facility, and the Shifting Size of the Fed’s Balance Sheet
Bill Nelson is a chief economist and executive vice president of the Bank Policy Institute and was previously a deputy director of the Division of Monetary Affairs at the Federal Reserve Board, where his responsibilities included monetary policy analysis, discount window policy analysis, and financial institution supervision. He also worked closely with the BIS working groups on the design of liquidity regulations and is a previous guest of the podcast. Bill rejoins Macro Musings to talk about the Fed’s balance sheet, and in particular, the impact that the Fed’s response to the recent banking turmoil has had on its size, as well as the role being played by the Overnight Reverse Repo Facility. David and Bill also discuss the changes in collateral treatment brought about by the banking crisis, the invocation of 13(3) for the Bank Term Funding Program, the recent volume of discount window lending, and a lot more. Transcript for the episode can be found here. Bill’s BPI profile BPI’s Twitter: @bankpolicy David Beckworth’s Twitter: @DavidBeckworth Follow us on Twitter: @Macro_Musings Click here for the latest Macro Musings episodes sent straight to your inbox! Check out our new Macro Musings merch here! Related Links: *Why is the Federal Reserve Abetting a Drain of Deposits from Banks?* by Bill Nelson and Greg Baer *I Don’t Know Why She Swallowed a Fly* by Bill Nelson *The Federal Reserve’s Balance Sheet: Costs to Taxpayers of Quantitative Easing* by Bill Nelson and Andy Levin