Join Mark Levin and Dr. Larry Arnn, President of Hillsdale College, as they explore the profound impact of the Declaration of Independence on American liberty and education in "Liberty and Learning," Episode 3. Dive into the historical significance of this foundational document, its universal principles, and how it continues to shape the nation's values. Discover the role of education in promoting freedom, the importance of natural law, and the legacy of Hillsdale College in upholding these ideals. This episode is a must-listen for anyone interested in understanding the roots of American democracy and the ongoing struggle for liberty. Liberty and Learning with Mark Levin and Larry Arnn is a 10-part series, hosted by veteran broadcaster and constitutional law expert, Mark Levin, and his good friend, Dr. Larry Arnn, President of Hillsdale College, dives deep into the founding principles of the U.S., as Americans face both crisis and opportunity. Levin and Arnn take listeners on a journey forward, as they unpack the country’s basic foundations and the self-government they require. Mark Levin and Dr. Arnn bring their knowledge and wisdom to bear in a candid conversation between lifelong friends on today’s latest news events. They will touch on the points of crisis in America, addressing each in light of our constitutional government, and tackling the pressing issues of our time to see how they fit into the grand tapestry of American history. The discussion will delve deep into the issues at the forefront of our nation’s concerns, like education, borders, citizenship, separation of powers, state and local government, and much more. To learn more about Hillsdale College, go to https://www.hillsdale.edu/See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
33:09
Liberty and Learning: Part Two
Join Mark Levin and Dr. Larry Arnn in the second episode of "Liberty and Learning," a thought-provoking podcast from Hillsdale College and Westwood One. This episode delves into the complexities of the American government, exploring the massive bureaucracy and its implications on the constitutional framework. Discover how recent Supreme Court rulings and a unique plan by Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy aim to restore constitutional governance. With engaging discussions on the separation of powers, the role of Congress, and the potential for reform, this episode offers a deep dive into the heart of American political philosophy and current events. Liberty and Learning with Mark Levin and Larry Arnn is a 10-part series, hosted by veteran broadcaster and constitutional law expert, Mark Levin, and his good friend, Dr. Larry Arnn, President of Hillsdale College, dives deep into the founding principles of the U.S., as Americans face both crisis and opportunity. Levin and Arnn take listeners on a journey forward, as they unpack the country’s basic foundations and the self-government they require. Mark Levin and Dr. Arnn bring their knowledge and wisdom to bear in a candid conversation between lifelong friends on today’s latest news events. They will touch on the points of crisis in America, addressing each in light of our constitutional government, and tackling the pressing issues of our time to see how they fit into the grand tapestry of American history. The discussion will delve deep into the issues at the forefront of our nation’s concerns, like education, borders, citizenship, separation of powers, state and local government, and much more. To learn more about Hillsdale College, go to https://www.hillsdale.edu/See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
33:24
Liberty and Learning: Part One
Welcome to the inaugural episode of "Liberty and Learning," a captivating podcast series featuring Dr. Larry Arnn, President of Hillsdale College, and Mark Levin. Join Mark and Dr. Arnn as they explore the dynamic landscape of American politics, the evolution of government, and the principles of liberty and learning. In this episode, Dr. Arnn and Mark delve into the implications of centralized power, the role of bureaucracy, and the impact of recent elections on the American political scene. With discussions ranging from historical insights to contemporary challenges, this episode is a must-listen for those interested in the future of governance and education. Liberty and Learning with Mark Levin and Larry Arnn is a 10-part series, hosted by veteran broadcaster and constitutional law expert, Mark Levin, and his good friend, Dr. Larry Arnn, President of Hillsdale College, dives deep into the founding principles of the U.S., as Americans face both crisis and opportunity. Levin and Arnn take listeners on a journey forward, as they unpack the country’s basic foundations and the self-government they require. Mark Levin and Dr. Arnn bring their knowledge and wisdom to bear in a candid conversation between lifelong friends on today’s latest news events. They will touch on the points of crisis in America, addressing each in light of our constitutional government, and tackling the pressing issues of our time to see how they fit into the grand tapestry of American history. The discussion will delve deep into the issues at the forefront of our nation’s concerns, like education, borders, citizenship, separation of powers, state and local government, and much more. To learn more about Hillsdale College, go to https://www.hillsdale.edu/See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
About Liberty and Learning with Mark Levin and Larry Arnn
Liberty and Learning with Mark Levin and Larry Arnn is a 10-part series, hosted by veteran broadcaster and constitutional law expert, Mark Levin, and his good friend, Dr. Larry Arnn, President of Hillsdale College, dives deep into the founding principles of the U.S., as Americans face both crisis and opportunity. Levin and Arnn take listeners on a journey forward, as they unpack the country’s basic foundations and the self-government they require.
Mark Levin and Dr. Arnn bring their knowledge and wisdom to bear in a candid conversation between lifelong friends on today’s latest news events. They will touch on the points of crisis in America, addressing each in light of our constitutional government, and tackling the pressing issues of our time to see how they fit into the grand tapestry of American history. The discussion will delve deep into the issues at the forefront of our nation’s concerns, like education, borders, citizenship, separation of powers, state and local government, and much more.
To learn more about Hillsdale College, go to https://www.hillsdale.edu/