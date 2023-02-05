252: Ringing the Wrong Doorbell & the Disappearance of Maribel Ramos

This week, Kristin starts us off with an old, yet very timely story. In 1992, Yoshihiro Hattori and his friend Webb Haymaker arrived at what they thought was the location of a halloween party. In reality, the two teenage boys were at the wrong house. When they went up to the house and knocked on the door, a woman opened a side door, spotted the two boys, then quickly slammed it shut. Yoshi and Webb were confused, but they figured they'd arrived at the wrong home. As they were walking away, the door opened again. This time, a 30 year old man stood in the doorway with a gun. When Yoshi approached him, saying that they were there for the party, the man shot Yoshi in the chest. Then Brandi tells us about Maribel Ramos, who thought she'd found the perfect roommate when Kwang Choi "KC" Joy responded to her ad on Craigslist. KC described himself as an easygoing professional. He soon moved into Maribel's home in Orange County, California. Initially, Maribel and KC got along great. They even went on vacation together. But when KC couldn't pay rent, their relationship went downhill. Maribel feared that things might get violent between them. Then she disappeared. And now for a note about our process. For each episode, Kristin reads a bunch of articles, then spits them back out in her very limited vocabulary. Brandi copies and pastes from the best sources on the web. And sometimes Wikipedia. (No shade, Wikipedia. We love you.) We owe a huge debt of gratitude to the real experts who covered these cases.