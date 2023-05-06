KJ Wright Shares Hilarious Story About Kam Chancellor & Charity Foundation Launch | KJALLDAY | Ep 6
Welcome back to KJ All Day with KJ Wright and Gee Scott. We've got an awesome episode lined up for you today, where KJ and Gee are chat about KJ's brand-new charity foundation launch called The Wright Way Foundation. And guess who showed up? We had Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, GM John Schneider, President Chuck Arnold, and a bunch of KJ's former teammates like Bobby Wagner, Jermaine Kearse, Doug Baldwin, and more. You won't believe the funny story KJ spills about Kam Chancellor and Jermaine Kearse not inviting him to their weddings. KJ also share the special bond between Pete Carroll and Doug Baldwin. Sports have had such a huge impact on KJ's life, he gets deep with what his foundation means to him.