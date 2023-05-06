Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Podcast KJ All Day
KJ Wright is a Super Bowl Champion who played in the NFL for 11 electrifying seasons with the Seattle Seahawks and Las Vegas Raiders. Join KJ as he shares his l... More
KJ Wright is a Super Bowl Champion who played in the NFL for 11 electrifying seasons with the Seattle Seahawks and Las Vegas Raiders. Join KJ as he shares his l... More

  • Luke Willson Opens Up About Super Bowl 49, The Pete Carroll Effect & Retirement | KJ All Day | Ep. 8
    Welcome back to KJ All Day with KJ Wright and Gee Scott. On this episode, KJ and Gee welcomes a fan favorite, Super Bowl Champion, and 7 year NFL veteran, Luke Willson. Luke shares what it was like as a rookie in Seattle in 2013. Luke opens up about Super Bowl 49 play by play and shares the moments after the game. KJ describes his experience with the loss and how the team was never the same afterwards. Luke also shares his experience when he resigned with the Seahawks in 2020 which eventually led to an unexpected retirement. This episode also gets a little heated between KJ and Gee. KJ believes that Russell Wilson will have a great bounce back year in Denver while Gee thinks that Russ will finish the season on the bench. Listen and watch KJ All Day every Monday morning and check out KJ's Instagram and TikTok for highlights. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kj_wright34/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@kjwright34 Twitter: https://twitter.com/KJ_WRIGHT34
    6/19/2023
    1:26:26
  • Red Bryant On The Special Bond Of The 2013 Seahawks, Leaving Seattle & Getting Cut | KJ AL LDAY | EP. 7
    Welcome back to KJ All Day with KJ Wright and Gee Scott. On this episode, KJ and Gee welcomes Super Bowl Champion and 8 year NFL veteran, Red Bryant. KJ and Gee give Big Red his flowers and share personal stories about the impact that he has made on them both. Red goes deep on how special the 2013 Seahawks defense was, how Seattle changed his life, how he will forever cherish his relationship with Brandon Mebane, and how hurt he was when the Seahawks let him go right after winning Super Bowl 48. Big Red also shares many locker room stories including his altercation with Earl Thomas and more. Listen and watch KJ All Day every Monday morning and check out KJ's Instagram and TikTok for highlights. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kj_wright34/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@kjwright34 Twitter: https://twitter.com/KJ_WRIGHT34
    6/19/2023
    1:11:40
  • KJ Wright Shares Hilarious Story About Kam Chancellor & Charity Foundation Launch | KJALLDAY | Ep 6
    Welcome back to KJ All Day with KJ Wright and Gee Scott. We've got an awesome episode lined up for you today, where KJ and Gee are chat about KJ's brand-new charity foundation launch called The Wright Way Foundation. And guess who showed up? We had Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, GM John Schneider, President Chuck Arnold, and a bunch of KJ's former teammates like Bobby Wagner, Jermaine Kearse, Doug Baldwin, and more. You won't believe the funny story KJ spills about Kam Chancellor and Jermaine Kearse not inviting him to their weddings. KJ also share the special bond between Pete Carroll and Doug Baldwin. Sports have had such a huge impact on KJ's life, he gets deep with what his foundation means to him. So, grab your snacks and get ready for some real talk with KJ and Gee! Listen and watch KJ All Day every Monday morning and check out KJ's Instagram and TikTok for highlights. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kj_wright34/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@kjwright34 Twitter: https://twitter.com/KJ_WRIGHT34
    6/5/2023
    55:21
  • Brandon Mebane On Seahawks Celebrating At Half Time, Super Bowl 48 Stories & More | KJ ALL DAY | Ep. 5
    Welcome back to KJ All Day with KJ Wright and Gee Scott. On this episode, KJ and Gee welcomes Super Bowl Champion and 13 year NFL veteran, Brandon Mebane. KJ gives Brandon his flowers and shares how impactful Brandon's mentorship was for him as a rookie. Mebane goes deep on how dominate the Seahawks defense was, how Pete Carrol changed the culture in Seattle, and how the whole Seahawks team was doing the electric slide during the Super Bowl 48 halftime. Listen and watch KJ All Day every Monday morning and check out KJ's Instagram and TikTok for highlights. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kj_wright34/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@kjwright34 Twitter: https://twitter.com/KJ_WRIGHT34
    5/31/2023
    1:04:56
  • Ja Morant Needs to Do Better, 18 Game NFL Season, & Who Is Jaxon Smith-Njigba? | KJ ALL DAY | Ep. 4
    Welcome back to KJ All Day with KJ Wright and Gee Scott. On this episode, KJ Wright and Gee Scott talk about the Ja Morant situation and understanding the mindset from his perspective. KJ talks about what he thinks about the NFL preparing players with an 18 game regular season with more and more games on short weeks. Also joining the episode is Matta Njigba, Jaxson Smith-Njigba's father. Matta shares draft night story and his experience with the Seattle Seahawks.
    5/16/2023
    41:40

About KJ All Day

KJ Wright is a Super Bowl Champion who played in the NFL for 11 electrifying seasons with the Seattle Seahawks and Las Vegas Raiders. Join KJ as he shares his love for football, the next chapter of life, and everything going on in the sports world. Accompanying KJ is a longtime personality of the Seahawks and friend, Gee Scott.

