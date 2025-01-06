Case A-95: Serial Roadside Phenomena (Fall 1997) Recording Date: 09/16/08Content Warnings:Animal DeathAnimal Body HorrorStarring Thomas S Dennis as Damien BachmanWritten, Edited, and Directed by Thomas S DennisProduced by James MakepeaceScore by Kai After KaiCover Art by CyberGrapeUKJOIN OUR COMMUNITIESDiscord Server - https://discord.gg/gFrDBrjkAV Bluesky - https://bsky.app/profile/kingscreekofficial.bsky.social Tumblr - https://www.tumblr.com/kingscreekofficialInstagram - https://www.instagram.com/kingscreekofficial/ Tiktok - https://www.tiktok.com/@kingscreekofficialA Tracer Magnum Entertainment Production DVOXLNV GL PRMTHXIVVP, R SLKV BLF VMQLB BLFI HGZB Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Kingscreek - Release Date Trailer
Curiosity is a dangerous thing.Kingscreek is a weekly horror semi-anthology podcast premiering April 16th, 2025. Follow Damien Bachman as he reads through his late uncle's old research, centered around the strange and paranormal occurrences in Kingscreek, Washington.Ft. Thomas S Dennis as Damien Bachman Gus Marceau as Mark BachmanWritten, Edited, and Directed by Thomas S DennisProduced by James MakepeaceScore by Kai After KaiCover Art by CyberGrapeUKA Tracer Magnum Entertainment ProductionATBASH
Kingscreek - Announcement Trailer
Curiosity is a dangerous thing.Kingscreek is a weekly horror semi-anthology podcast releasing in 2025. Follow Damien Bachman as he reads through his late uncle's old research, centered around the strange occurrences in Kingscreek, Washington. Created by Thomas S DennisScore composed by Kai After Kai
A weekly horror anthology by Thomas S Dennis. Follow Damien Bachman as he reads through his late uncle's old research, centered around the strange and paranormal occurrences in Kingscreek, Washington.