Kimaya's Closet - Spicy Audio Stories

S03 - E09: Felon Bait - Part 1

As a corrections officer, Angela was trained to spot danger—and avoid it. But when Vince Traveto, a tattooed gang member with a wicked smirk, lands in her prison block, all her rules begin to blur. Their nightly exchanges ignite a slow, forbidden burn, and when he's suddenly released, the lines between obsession and desire shatter. Now Vince knows where she lives. He knows what she likes. And he won't stop until she admits she wants him too.