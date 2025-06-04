Kimaya's Closet - Spicy Audio Stories

After crossing a line she can’t uncross, Angela tries to move on—but Vince isn't finished. One visit. One note. One order. And now she’s in deeper. #felonbaitTiktokYouTubePatreon
--------
24:36
S03 - E09: Felon Bait - Part 1
As a corrections officer, Angela was trained to spot danger—and avoid it. But when Vince Traveto, a tattooed gang member with a wicked smirk, lands in her prison block, all her rules begin to blur. Their nightly exchanges ignite a slow, forbidden burn, and when he's suddenly released, the lines between obsession and desire shatter. Now Vince knows where she lives. He knows what she likes. And he won’t stop until she admits she wants him too.TiktokYoutubePatreon
--------
18:45
S03 - E08: My Brother's Girlfriend - Part 3
Elliot has always done the right thing—even when it meant watching the girl he loved fall for his troubled stepbrother. But when Henry spirals and Juliana is left broken, Elliot steps in. Now, old feelings ignite, hard truths unravel, and the line between loyalty and love is shattered.TiktokYouTubePatreon
--------
27:51
S03 - E07: Sugar Daddy
Moesha, a former exotic dancer, is swept into a world of luxury and control when a wealthy stranger offers her an irresistible arrangement. But as emotions blur and real love enters the picture, she’s torn between comfort and passion. When hearts are on the line, can desire be enough?@kimayasloane - Youtube & Tiktok
--------
23:30
S03 - E06: My Brother's Girlfriend - Part 2
Torn between loyalty and forbidden love, Elliot finds himself entangled with his brother’s fiancée. As secrets unravel and tensions explode, My Brother’s Girlfriend is a gripping romance drama about betrayal, desire, and the cost of choosing your heart over blood.Youtube @kimayasloaneTiktok @kimayasloanePatreon
Indulge Your Desires—One Story at a Time.Craving steamy, seductive, and pulse-racing erotica? Your search ends here.Our short, tantalizing stories are designed to tease, tempt, and leave you breathless. From slow-burn seduction to raw, unapologetic passion, there’s a story for every fantasy.With immersive duet narrations and sensual sound effects, we bring every whisper, moan, and forbidden touch to life.Go ahead—press play and surrender.*All stories are fictional and ORIGINALLY WRITTEN by Kimaya Sloane. Only the voices are AI.*