Catch up on the very best in new music, viral trends, conversations and culture by listening Kian &amp; Yaz with Avneesha. Download the podcast or listen on wee... More
MusicMusic CommentaryNewsEntertainment News
  • 👷🏽‍♂️Nick names for co workers👷🏽‍♂️
    we run through the best nick names to use for your co workersSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    6/10/2023
    2:30
  • 🎤 Tupac's dad is back from the dead 🎤
    Tupac's Dad appears on a podcast revealing he was alive the whole time and Tom Holland is taking a break from actingSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    6/9/2023
    9:36
  • 🎶 one of Aussie's best rappers - KAHUKX🎶
    KAHUKX joins us live on airSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    6/9/2023
    11:41
  • 🤫🐷 can you make the pig noise?🤫🐷
    We hold our first hidden talents contestSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    6/9/2023
    12:39
  • 🍦🍊Ice cream & Orange Juice with Nutella and Shallots🍦🍊
    We eat your suggestions on weird food combos that you swear by.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    6/8/2023
    12:21

Catch up on the very best in new music, viral trends, conversations and culture by listening Kian &amp; Yaz with Avneesha. Download the podcast or listen on weekdays from 6-10am! Listen on iHeartRadio and DAB+ or 96.1FM in Sydney. 

