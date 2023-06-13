Kian & Yaz with Avneesha
Catch up on the very best in new music, viral trends, conversations and culture by listening Kian & Yaz with Avneesha.

👷🏽♂️Nick names for co workers👷🏽♂️
we run through the best nick names to use for your co workers
🎤 Tupac's dad is back from the dead 🎤
Tupac's Dad appears on a podcast revealing he was alive the whole time and Tom Holland is taking a break from acting
🎶 one of Aussie's best rappers - KAHUKX🎶
KAHUKX joins us live on air
🤫🐷 can you make the pig noise?🤫🐷
We hold our first hidden talents contest
🍦🍊Ice cream & Orange Juice with Nutella and Shallots🍦🍊
We eat your suggestions on weird food combos that you swear by.
About Kian & Yaz with Avneesha
Catch up on the very best in new music, viral trends, conversations and culture by listening Kian & Yaz with Avneesha.
Download the podcast or listen on weekdays from 6-10am! Listen on iHeartRadio and DAB+ or 96.1FM in Sydney.
