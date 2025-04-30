Keeping It Real Podcast • Secrets Of Top 1% REALTORS ® • Interviews With Real Estate Brokers & Agents

How Tariffs & Political Events Affect Home Loan Rates • Learn With A Lender • Christian Bachelder
Welcome to our first episode of Learn With A Lender with Christian Bachelder!
In this episode Christian explained the complexities of predicting interest rates and how the bond and stock markets interact. Christian highlighted the significant tax advantages of real estate investment compared to other investment vehicles and why the strategy of buying one property per year as an alternative to traditional 401(k) investments is great. Christian and DJ also discussed how purchasing properties strategically can create generational wealth and provide a more robust retirement plan than traditional investment methods.
If you’d prefer to watch this interview, click here to view on YouTube!
Christian Bachelder can be reached at [email protected]
