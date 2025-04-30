Keeping It Real Podcast • Secrets Of Top 1% REALTORS ® • Interviews With Real Estate Brokers & Agents

How To Get Out Of Your Own Way – Mindset • Paul Salter

Paul Salter tasks about the importance of overcoming mental blocks and developing a growth mindset for success in business and personal life. Paul discusses his approach to helping clients remove psychological barriers and unlock their potential through hypnosis and mindset coaching. Paul also discusses how childhood experiences and subconscious fears can hold people back from achieving their goals and how developing practices like meditation, stillness, and self-reflection help understand and overcome personal obstacles. Last, Paul talks about how professional coaching can help individuals, especially realtors, improve their performance and overcome mental challenges. If you’d prefer to watch this interview, click here to view on YouTube! Get your seat to our April Seminar “How To Find Inventory in 2025: The Blueprint to Become A Top Agent In 2025” on April 29th for free using the promo code ‘Podcast’ here. Book a Mindset Coaching Discovery Call here. This episode is brought to you by Real Geeks and Courted.io.