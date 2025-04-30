Powered by RND
Keeping It Real Podcast • Secrets Of Top 1% REALTORS ® • Interviews With Real Estate Brokers & Agents
  • Three Social Media Videos You Should Make Today • Kim Rittberg
    This episode is the third session of our “How To Break Into Luxury: The Blueprint to Become a Top Agent Seminar” with Kim Rittberg talking about the importance of creating engaging social media video content. Kim shares social media platform strategies and the importance of tailoring content for different platforms. Last, Kim talks about her Video Boot Camp and how it helps agents develop confidence and strategy. If you’d prefer to watch this interview, click here to view on YouTube!  Connect with Kim to grab one other last spots of her VIDEO BOOT CAMP INTENSIVE that starts in early May! In 4 days you will master video! Follow Kim on Instagram. Subscribe to Kim on YouTube. Listen to Kim’s 5 minute mini-master classes on marketing every Friday on The Exit Interview with Kim Rittberg podcast. This episode is brought to you by Real Geeks and Courted.io.
    --------  
  • How Tariffs & Political Events Affect Home Loan Rates • Learn With A Lender • Christian Bachelder
    Welcome to our first episode of Learn With A Lender with Christian Bachelder! In this episode Christian explained the complexities of predicting interest rates and how the bond and stock markets interact. Christian highlighted the significant tax advantages of real estate investment compared to other investment vehicles and why the strategy of buying one property per year as an alternative to traditional 401(k) investments is great. Christian and DJ also discussed how purchasing properties strategically can create generational wealth and provide a more robust retirement plan than traditional investment methods. If you’d prefer to watch this interview, click here to view on YouTube!  Christian Bachelder can be reached at [email protected]. This episode is brought to you by Real Geeks and Courted.io.
    --------  
  • How To Get Out Of Your Own Way – Mindset • Paul Salter
    Paul Salter tasks about the importance of overcoming mental blocks and developing a growth mindset for success in business and personal life. Paul discusses his approach to helping clients remove psychological barriers and unlock their potential through hypnosis and mindset coaching. Paul also discusses how childhood experiences and subconscious fears can hold people back from achieving their goals and how developing practices like meditation, stillness, and self-reflection help understand and overcome personal obstacles. Last, Paul talks about how professional coaching can help individuals, especially realtors, improve their performance and overcome mental challenges. If you’d prefer to watch this interview, click here to view on YouTube!  Get your seat to our April Seminar “How To Find Inventory in 2025: The Blueprint to Become A Top Agent In 2025” on April 29th for free using the promo code ‘Podcast’ here. Book a Mindset Coaching Discovery Call here. This episode is brought to you by Real Geeks and Courted.io.
    --------  
    57:56
  • What Do Developers Look For When Choosing A Real Estate Agent? • Carrie McCormick
    This episode is a session of our “How To Break Into Luxury: The Blueprint to Become a Top Agent Seminar” with Carrie McCormick talking about her journey into real estate and how she came into representing developers. Carrie shares strategies for success including winning listings, working with developers, maintaining client relationships, and providing exceptional service. Last Carrie discusses how to efficiently manage a high-production real estate career while maintaining personal relationships and building a strong network of professional contacts. If you’d prefer to watch this interview, click here to view on YouTube!  Get your seat to our April Seminar “How To Find Inventory In 2025: The Blueprint to Become a Top Agent Seminar” on April 29th for free using the promo code ‘Podcast’ here. This episode is brought to you by Real Geeks and Courted.io.
    --------  
    45:58
  • Why Every Real Estate Agent Needs A Joy Audit • Lindsay Dreyer
    Lindsay Dreyer emphasizes building a business around personal joy and goals, instead of just chasing numbers. Lindsay shares tips for staying focused, like using accountability partners and systems. Lindsay also talks about authentic ways to generate leads—especially for millennials—through active listening. Lindsay highlights the importance of work-life balance and offers advice on creating a real estate career that’s fulfilling and aligned with your values, not just financially successful. If you’d prefer to watch this interview, click here to view on YouTube!  Get your seat to our April Seminar “How To Find Inventory in 2025: The Blueprint to Become A Top Agent In 2025” on April 29th for free using the promo code ‘Podcast’ here. Lindsay Dreyer can be reached at 703-362-1667. This episode is brought to you by Real Geeks and Courted.io.
    --------  
    50:39

