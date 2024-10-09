Click here to listen to the full episodeNo-one wants to experience adversity in life, but the challenges we face can very often be the making of us. In this episode, Brian explains why struggle is vital to the good life and shares how we can prepare for it, conquer it and ultimately benefit from it. YOU WILL LEARN:· Why you need struggle to grow.· Why struggle allows you to step out of your comfort zone.· How struggle helps you to embrace the grind.NOTEWORTHY QUOTES FROM THIS EPISODE: “Many people seek lives without struggle or difficulty. And that in itself will bring tremendous difficulty.” – Brian Buffini “Struggle is a great teacher. And, when we're prepared for it, we can actually learn to enjoy it.” – Brian Buffini “You’ve got to go through the life and death struggle of a chrysalis to become a butterfly. That's the only way you learn how to fly.” – Brian Buffini “The struggle is crucial. If you're struggling right now it's helping you.” – Brian Buffini “We have to do the hard things to get to easy street.” – Brian Buffini Itsagoodlife.com Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
S2E250 Brian Buffini's Bold Predictions: The 2025 Real Estate Market Outlook
S2E250 Brian Buffini's Bold Predictions: The 2025 Real Estate Market Outlook

Brian Buffini has forecast real estate trends and developments with extraordinary accuracy for many years. In his 17th Bold Predictions broadcast, he shares the most up-to-date research on current market conditions, talks to NAR's Dr. Lawrence Yun to get insight on what lies ahead for the industry and outlines how a new training program will separate the professionals from the amateurs. YOU WILL LEARN:The real state of real estate.Dr. Yun's detailed analysis of what the market holds for 2025.Why it's time to be a pro.MENTIONED IN THIS EPISODE: CFSPKickstart 2025 Leadership Coaching NAR NOTEWORTHY QUOTES FROM THIS EPISODE: "The only way to move forward in the year to come is to really be at the height of your profession." – Brian Buffini "The worst tightness in inventory is coming to an end." – Dr. Lawrence Yun "Realtors should anticipate more listings, which automatically means more business opportunity." – Dr. Lawrence Yun "Teams are going to continue to be a more a significant part of the industry." – Brian Buffini "You cannot be a C player in the real estate space." – Brian Buffini "If you will make the commitment to work on yourself harder than you work on your real estate business, you can go from making a living to making a fortune." – Brian Buffiniitsagoodlife.com
Quick Cut: S2E249 It's Time for a 180
Quick Cut: S2E249 It's Time for a 180

Click here to listen to the full episodeMany people enthusiastically set goals only to later give up in frustration because they feel stuck. In this episode, Brian shares the three strategies you can use to change direction, get unstuck and start to make phenomenal progress in every area of your life. YOU WILL LEARN:· Why you must identify areas where you're bogged down.· How to figure out what needs to change.· What it takes to do a complete 180. MENTIONED IN THIS EPISODE: Free business consultation NOTEWORTHY QUOTES FROM THIS EPISODE: "If you're bogged down, you have to make a move forward." – Brian Buffini "All you need is the plan, the roadmap and the courage to press on to your destination." – Earl Nightingale "In order to have courage, you need encouragement." – Brian Buffini "Our mindset is often something we need to shift." – Brian Buffini "Most people want to change their circumstances, but don't want to change themselves." – Brian Buffiniitsagoodlife.com
S2E248 Experiencing the American Dream with Mark Matson
S2E248 Experiencing the American Dream with Mark Matson

The science of investing can help anyone achieve the American Dream. In this episode, investment advisor and educator Mark Matson shares how Nobel Prize-winning investment principles can transform your financial future, give you freedom and help you fulfill your purpose. YOU WILL LEARN:· The role that risk plays in success.· The best approach for building a portfolio. · What young people need to do to succeed financially. MENTIONED IN THIS EPISODE: "Experiencing the American Dream," by Mark Matson "Think and Grow Rich," by Napoleon Hill "The Emigrant Edge," by Brian Buffini "The Old Man and the Sea," by Ernest HemingwayFree business consultation NOTEWORTHY QUOTES FROM THIS EPISODE: "Be of service of others. Don't expect anything for free without earning it." – Mark Matson "The human mind is not your friend when it comes to investing, it's actually hardwired to destroy the investing process." – Mark Matson "If you don't understand it, don't do it." – Mark Matson "Capitalism is the greatest wealth-creation tool on the planet." – Mark Matson "The American Dream is not supposed to be easy. It's supposed to be possible." – Mark Matson itsagoodlife.com
Quick Cut: S2E247 The Two Most Powerful Words in Business
Quick Cut: S2E247 The Two Most Powerful Words in Business

Click here to listen to the full episodeIn a world where a simple 'thank you' is often absent in interactions with other people, expressing gratitude is more important than ever before. In this episode, Brian shares why an attitude of gratitude changes everything and how it has formed the cornerstone of his business and his life for many decades. YOU WILL LEARN:· The best ways to express gratitude. · What happens when you let people know you appreciate their business.· How gratitude brings emotional glue to a relationship. MENTIONED IN THIS EPISODE:"How to Win Friends and Influence People," by Dale Carnegie NOTEWORTHY QUOTES FROM THIS EPISODE: "A person's name is so important. It's the sweetest sound in their ears. We've got to make sure that we say thank you and use the person's name." – Brian Buffini "An attitude of gratitude changes the heart." – Brian Buffini "Nothing in my career has cost less money, taken less time and built a bigger fortune for me than the expression of gratitude, especially through personal notes." – Brian Buffini "Gratitude is an essential in the good life." – Brian BuffiniShow lessitsagoodlife.com
It's a Good Life, the podcast for entrepreneurs. A podcast about growth - personal growth and growing your business. Inspirational and practical content that reflects the positivity it takes to be an entrepreneur. Presented by Brian Buffini founder of America's biggest corporate coaching company. Entrepreneurship isn't always an easy life, but with the right guidance, it can be a good one.