Quick Cut: S2E247 The Two Most Powerful Words in Business

In a world where a simple 'thank you' is often absent in interactions with other people, expressing gratitude is more important than ever before. In this episode, Brian shares why an attitude of gratitude changes everything and how it has formed the cornerstone of his business and his life for many decades. YOU WILL LEARN:· The best ways to express gratitude. · What happens when you let people know you appreciate their business.· How gratitude brings emotional glue to a relationship. MENTIONED IN THIS EPISODE:"How to Win Friends and Influence People," by Dale Carnegie NOTEWORTHY QUOTES FROM THIS EPISODE: "A person's name is so important. It's the sweetest sound in their ears. We've got to make sure that we say thank you and use the person's name." – Brian Buffini "An attitude of gratitude changes the heart." – Brian Buffini "Nothing in my career has cost less money, taken less time and built a bigger fortune for me than the expression of gratitude, especially through personal notes." – Brian Buffini "Gratitude is an essential in the good life." – Brian Buffini