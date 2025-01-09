Radical Candor: Communication at Work

Heather McGowan On Rebuilding Connection and Collaboration 7 | 2
Ditch the drama and rebuild connection where it counts. Feeling overwhelmed by workplace polarization, the loneliness epidemic, and the constant whirl of change? You're not alone—and neither are your teams. In this episode of Radical Candor, Kim and Amy bring in Heather McGowan, future-of-work strategist, to dig into why we're so divided and distracted at work—and what leaders can actually do about it. Heather gets real about the deeper roots of these challenges, from shifting demographics to technology's relentless pace, and shares her signature brand of practical, no-nonsense advice for fostering respect, empathy, and collaboration. It's not about ignoring differences or plastering on a quick fix—it's about creating the kind of human connections that help teams thrive. Learn how to lead with intention, listen to what's not being said, and ditch the divide in favor of working better together.Get all of the show notes at RadicalCandor.com/podcast.Episode Links:Heather E. McGowan - ImpactEleven | LinkedInHeather McGowanNavigating the once a century shifts: cultural, social, demographic, technical, and economicLoneliness Epidemic is Leaving Us Distracted and DividedManaging Post-Election 2024 Tension At Work 6 | 43I Never Thought of It That Way: How to Have Fearlessly Curious Conversations in Dangerously Divided TimesBowling Alone: Revised and Updated: The Collapse and Revival of American CommunityThe Adaptation Advantage: Let Go, Learn Fast, and Thrive in the Future of WorkThe Empathy Advantage: Leading the Empowered WorkforceLoonshots: How to Nurture the Crazy Ideas That Win Wars, Cure Diseases, and Transform IndustriesBraver AngelsThe No Asshole Rule: Building a Civilized Workplace and Surviving One That Isn'tThe Least of UsChapters:(00:00:00) IntroductionKim and Amy introduce the episode's focus on workplace polarization with guest Heather McGowan.(00:02:12) Why We're DividedThe societal and workplace factors fueling polarization.(00:06:42) Balancing Rights and Income InequalityThe interplay between workplace equity and broader societal trends.(00:09:02) Short-Term Thinking in LeadershipHow short-term decisions undermine long-term organizational health.(00:12:03) Intentional Conversations Across DividesPractical tips for engaging with diverse perspectives meaningfully.(00:16:21) Finding Common Ground at WorkBuilding relationships through shared experiences and lighthearted topics.(00:22:12) Drawing Ethical BoundariesKnowing when to disengage while maintaining openness elsewhere.(00:26:32) The Future of Work and LearningWhy adaptability and continuous learning matter more than ever.(00:33:46) Loneliness in the WorkplaceCombating workplace isolation with intentional connection and empathy.(00:41:27) Embracing Discomfort and CuriosityWhy great leaders lean into questions, not answers.(00:45:53) Radical Candor TipsStart conversations, focus on humanity, and take small steps to connect.(00:49:10) Conclusion
Best of: Unlock the Power of Rituals to Transform Your Work and Life 7 | 1
Best of: Unlock the Power of Rituals to Transform Your Work and Life 7 | 1

Everyday actions, when turned into rituals, can manage emotions and create a sense of meaning.Amy Sandler is joined by Harvard Business School Professor Michael Norton to discuss his latest book, The Ritual Effect. Norton explores the significance of rituals in reducing stress and enhancing productivity, both at work and in personal life. He shares compelling research and personal anecdotes that illustrate how everyday actions, when turned into rituals, can manage emotions and create a sense of control and purpose. The conversation covers the practical application of rituals in business settings, their emotional significance, and how they can foster team cohesion and workplace wellness. Whether you're a skeptic or a believer in the power of rituals, this episode offers valuable insights into how structured routines can lead to greater emotional health and professional effectiveness. Get all of the show notes at RadicalCandor.com/podcast.Episode Links:Michael NortonMichael Norton's BooksHarvard Business School ProfileMichael's Paper on HumblebraggingMichael's Paper on MatchmakingRituals Quiz | What Are Your Rituals? | Michael NortonChapters:(00:00:00) IntroductionAmy Sandler introduces guest Michael Norton and his book The Ritual Effect.(00:02:16) A Quick Ritual ExerciseA fun and engaging ritual exercise to explore emotional connections.(00:04:18) From Skeptic to AdvocateMichael's journey from being a ritual skeptic to writing The Ritual Effect.(00:07:40) The Meaning of RitualsHow rituals naturally emerge to provide structure and meaning.(00:10:04) Rituals vs. HabitsThe emotional difference between habits and rituals.(00:12:13) Rituals as Emotion GeneratorsThe dual role of rituals in generating and managing emotions.(00:15:05) The Power of Collective RitualsHow shared rituals strengthen bonds and create collective experiences.(00:16:30) Rituals at WorkExamples of team rituals that foster bonding and purpose.(00:20:46) Fostering Meaning in TeamsBalancing team pride and inclusivity when designing rituals to reflect shared values.(00:23:38) Creating Work RitualsAdvice for leaders to cocreate rituals for new work teams.(00:26:24) Adapting Rituals for Remote WorkHow teams have developed virtual rituals to maintain connection online.(00:29:05) Meaningful Rituals in the WorkplaceThe significance of rituals in the workplace for individuals and leaders.(00:32:54) Evaluating the Benefits of RitualsHow rituals contribute positively to mental health and well-being.(00:36:49) Leaders Supporting Organic RitualsTips for leaders to encourage authentic rituals without imposing corporate mandates.(00:39:59) Aligning Rituals with Team ValuesUsing rituals to express and reinforce organizational values creatively and authentically.(00:41:50) Discovering Your RitualsExploring the rituals in your life through Michael's Ritual Quiz.(00:45:21) Conclusion
Best of: How to Communicate With Your Family During the Holidays 6 | 50
Best of: How to Communicate With Your Family During the Holidays 6 | 50

Practicing Radical Candor with your family members this holiday season.Holiday communication with your family can be rife with stress. And while you love your family, let's be frank, family togetherness during the holidays often goes sideways. So much so that it's become a trope that's spawned dozens of holiday movies. But you can survive it by practicing Radical Candor with your nearest and dearest this holiday season to avoid defaulting to Obnoxious Aggression, Manipulative Insincerity or Ruinous Empathy.Get all of the show notes at RadicalCandor.com/podcast.Episode Links:Applying Radical Candor To Dysfunctional Family Dynamics7 Ways Radical Candor Transforms Relationships, According To ChatGPTA Happy Marriage Of Growth And Stability | Radical Candor Radical Candor – Speaking Directly and Caring Personally – The Veterinary IdealistThe Overton Window – Mackinac CenterHow to Use Radical Candor to Communicate Clearly With Your Family During the HolidaysChapters:(00:00:00) IntroductionKim, Jason, and Amy introduce the topic of navigating difficult family dynamics during the holidays.(00:02:53) Radical Candor and the HolidaysThe struggle with practicing Radical Candor with families during the holidays.(00:04:36) Generational and Cultural DifferencesHow cultural and generational gaps complicate family communication.(00:07:12) Family Role Expectations and Childhood PatternsReverting to childhood behaviors and role expectations during family visits.(00:9:18) Taking the Bait: Avoiding EscalationStrategies for turning down conversational "volume" and avoiding conflict bait.(00:20:20) Overreacting to AdviceHow understanding intent can improve family dynamics.(00:24:37) Why Gifts Sometimes BackfireThe alternate perspectives on gifts dependant on the giver or receiver.(00:27:42) Gifts Gone WrongPersonal anecdotes of gift-giving mishaps and lessons learned.(00:33:33) The Strain of Gift GivingHow gift giving can be especially hard in strained family dynamics.(00:35:59) Setting Boundaries with FamilyAsserting personal boundaries when saying yes takes its toll.(00:39:22) Gifting with IntentReleasing the obligation of the perfect gift for the giver and receiver.(00:43:51) Radical Candor at Family GatheringsGuidance on when to lean into Radical Candor and when to let things slide.(00:50:12) Appreciating Moments TogetherThe finite nature of time with loved ones and making the most of family gatherings.(00:54:51) Radical Candor TipsTips on setting boundaries, practicing care, and avoiding unnecessary conflict.(01:00:01) Conclusion
How to Navigate the Messy Middle Between Ruinous Empathy & Obnoxious Aggression 6 | 49
How the CORE method can help you thrive in the messy middle.Caught in the middle of a boss who's all care but no action and a team lead who's full steam ahead with no brakes? That's a workplace tightrope no one wants to walk. Your ability to Care Personally and Challenge Directly can seriously be affected when communication falls apart on both ends of the spectrum, and it's not just frustrating—it's debilitating. How do you stay productive and keep your sanity when you're managing up and down with people who either dodge conflict entirely or bulldoze through it? In this episode, Jason and Amy tackle the messy middle, breaking down how to use the CORE method (Context, Observation, Result, Expected Next Steps) to navigate these tricky situations. It's not about pointing fingers or playing favorites—it's about finding a way to ditch the drama and focus on what really matters: working better together.Get all of the show notes at RadicalCandor.com/podcast.Episode Links:Give Candid Feedback With the CORE Method | Radical CandorFeedback from Your Boss | Radical CandorAsking for Feedback | Radical CandorThe Radical Candor Order of Operations | Radical CandorMake Work Less Like Jr. High: Radical Candor Podcast 5 | 10Managing Challenging Conversations At Work | Radical CandorNavigating Workplace Tensions: Stuck Between Ruinous Empathy and Obnoxious AggressionChapters:(00:00:00) IntroductionAmy and Jason introduce a listener dilemma about a ruinously empathetic boss and an obnoxiously aggressive team lead.(00:02:15) Defining Ruinous Empathy and Obnoxious AggressionWhat it means to care without challenging and to challenge without caring.(00:04:44) It's the Boss's Job: Accountability MattersWhy the manager has ultimate responsibility and how to provide feedback.(00:07:53) Raising the Issue with Your BossHow to approach a ruinously empathetic boss with care and directness.(00:11:46) Involving Your Boss EffectivelyHow to engage your boss in resolving team tensions without blame or shame.(00:17:55) Using the CORE MethodA step-by-step approach to delivering clear and constructive feedback.(00:20:55) Role-Play: Navigating a Clean Escalation ConversationHow to handle a tough conversation between a team member and an aggressive lead.(00:31:11) Building Common GroundTips for fostering mutual understanding and creating actionable steps.(00:34:02) Radical Candor TipsKey takeaways and practical tips for addressing conflict.(00:36:35) Conclusion
How to Care Personally When You Don’t Personally Care 6 | 48
Showing respect when you just don't connect.Ever feel like caring about a coworker is just...not in the cards? Same. Here's the thing though – you don't have to be besties to show respect and keep things productive. In this episode, Kim, Amy, and Jason tackle the tough question of how to Care Personally when someone's driving you up the wall. With relatable stories (yes, even a deodorant conversation makes an appearance) and practical tips, they break down how to stay curious, address frustrations head-on, and avoid letting those "ugh" feelings spiral into toxicity. The key takeaway? Stop writing mental soap operas about your colleagues and start having real conversations. Awkward? Sure. Worth it? Absolutely.Get all of the show notes at RadicalCandor.com/podcast.Episode Links:What It Means to Care Personally About Your TeamWhat's the Ideal Manager-Employee Relationship?What does it mean to Care Personally?How to Develop Empathy for Someone Who Annoys YouWhat Is Radical Respect? Learn Why It's Crucial for a Healthy Workplace CultureBeware The Fundamental Attribution Error: Radical Candor Podcast 5 | 8How to Give Difficult Feedback While Still Caring PersonallyAdam Grant | InstagramHow to Care Personally About Someone You Don't LikeHow to Care Personally When You Don't Like SomeoneChapters:(00:00:00) IntroductionKim, Jason and Amy introduce a listener's question about caring personally for someone you don't like.(00:02:09) Radical RespectHow respect forms the core of caring personally, even when someone annoys you.(00:03:48) Reframing PerspectivesReframing narratives to foster empathy in difficult workplace interactions.(00:05:05) Addressing Irritating BehaviorsTwo stories from differing perspectives on personal irritations at work.(00:08:17) Curiosity as a BridgeThe power of curiosity in understanding and seeing humanity in others.(00:11:02) Unspoken DisagreementsHow assumptions and unspoken disagreements corrode relationships.(00:14:16) Repairing Relationships at WorkThe journey from conflict to rebuilding a strained relationship with a peer.(00:22:17) Different Work StylesRespecting differing approaches to work and optimizing collaboration.(00:24:14) The Role Self-AwarenessSelf-awareness and transitioning from internal frustration to constructive dialogue.(00:33:08) Indifference vs. Engagement at WorkThe inefficiencies of emotional detachment from colleagues.(00:34:29) Balancing Connection and BoundariesMaintaining professional relationships while respecting personal boundaries.(00:37:38) Radical Candor TipsKey tips from the episode, including respect, curiosity, and addressing biases.(00:40:24) Conclusion
