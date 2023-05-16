Veteran tv host, media personality, tastemaker, and mom Catt Sadler brings you: "It Sure is a Beautiful Day." This show is equal parts inspiration and celebrati... More
Available Episodes
5 of 113
A Teary Father’s Day Tribute
Catt’s still healing from her surgery and today we find her rather emotional and exposed. In this episode from bed we hear more about her somewhat solitary road to recovery and why memories of her dad have been on her mind. As we approach Father’s Day, Catt shares some valuable lessons her dad Stan taught her while also reflecting on his difficult passing almost nine years ago. A sobering reminder to love the ones you’re with and tell them every chance you get! For everyone anxious to see Catt’s fresh new face, you’ll want to subscribe to her Scriber video series, texted directly to your phone. Now for only $4.99 a month! The link will be on her IG and website thecattwalk.com.
6/13/2023
38:28
My Facelift: All My Reasons Why
As her video series Midlife & Me concludes, our host Catt delivers on her promise. She goes under the knife and on record about her facelift, neck lift, and blepharoplasty. Straight from bed, 13 days post-surgery, we hear from Catt for the first time. What was it like? How is she feeling? What was the unexpected complication that literally has her jaw shut and why is she not eating solid foods? In this highly vulnerable solo episode, we get the play by play on her personal physical experience through this process, but also hear a raw explanation of her emotional state at this point in her recovery. Plus, Catt answers your questions from IG – so make sure to stay tuned for the whole ep. If you’ve considered this type of plastic surgery and always been curious about what it entails, you’ll want to press play stat. She talks about every detail. From the pre-op requirements to the surgery itself, to the painful recovery – with many long days still ahead. But was it worth it? You’ll have to listen to find out. A huge and sincere thank you to Catt’s doctor of more than a decade: Dr. Steven Kim from SK Plastic Surgery in Los Angeles. There’s no one else she would have trusted with her face. We’re hoping to get him on It Sure is a Beautiful Day in the very near future, but also make sure to subscribe to Midlife & Me where you can meet him and get caught up on interviews and more in this limited video series sent directly to your texts on your phone. Our amazing partner this week: Sakara! Head to sakara.com and use code CATT to get 20% off your first order. Life transforming nutrition delivered straight to your door!
6/6/2023
59:57
Orthorexia, Ozempic, and Our Bodies with Intuitive Eating Coach Kiki Athanas
Last week we talked about how nourishing food can be for the body, and why it’s a major medicine for overall health. This week we tackle Intuitive Eating. What is it? How can it serve you? How can “hunger” actually be the answer to getting your weight and body balance back? Today Catt is joined by Kiki Athanas - women’s health coach, gut-brain expert & co-founder of a functional adaptogenic supplements brand. She’s helped countless women get their eating dilemmas sorted once and for all. With her expertise she’s transforming lives and ultimately helping people find food ‘freedom’ allowing them to get back to the lives and bodies they love. Do you find yourself obsessing about food all day long? Are you always thinking about your next meal? Are you constantly trying to restrict calories? Are you binging and then regretting the food you do eat? Is your overall relationship with food simply toxic? Are you emotionally eating around the clock? Would you like to be free of this constant tug and pull in your mind and put your time and energy into other more productive tasks or passions or dreams of yours? This episode is IT. Follow Kiki on IG and visit her website to learn more! This week’s sponsor is SAKARA. Use code CATT at checkout to get 20% off your first order!
5/30/2023
1:08:24
Reimagining The American Diet with Sakara Life Founders Danielle & Whitney
In the midst of the juice cleanse craze of the early 2010s, a battle with cystic acne and an unhealthy relationship with food, Sakara Life was born. Co-founder Danielle DuBoise's journey started when she realized her relationship with food was based on calories and pounds, not nourishment. Co-founder Whitney Tingle tried everything to cure her acne, but nothing changed. Through more research, they discovered that our gut health is directly correlated to our hormonal health, skin health, mental health, and fertility... not only can it change your body, but your mind and mood. In 2012 they founded Sakara, a wellness company focused on whole-food, plant-rich meals. In this episode, the founders extend an invitation to a cleaner life with Sakara. They share the truth behind your probiotics, a deeper look into the gut-brain axis, how they've touched millions of lives through their transformative food program, how they respected their bodies through motherhood, and how to routinely check in with your body. Get turned on to how sexy nourishment can be - enjoy! Check out this week's sponsors - take advantage now! Stream SUPERWOMEN hosted by Rebecca Minkoff wherever you get your podcasts. TRUE BOTANICALS. Use code CATT20 for 20% off the entire site. WINONA. bywinona.com/sadler for 20% off your first order.
5/23/2023
1:04:00
The Rebellious Joy of Aurora James
Creative director, designer, founder, activist, and now author of “Wildflower, A Memoir” Aurora James sits down with Catt for a meaningful hour from #ABD studios. They begin discussing Aurora’s traumatic childhood surviving abuse, battling an eating disorder, and trying to find her place in the world as a mixed-race child. Later they dive into her ongoing plight to bring economic empowerment and financial freedom to people of color, creating a luxury fashion and accessories business made by artisans in Africa, and finally to the initiative that landed her smack dab in the middle of the racial justice movement. Learn more about the 15% Pledge and how you, too, can be a conduit for change. Read WILDFLOWER and follow Aurora on IG for endless inspiration, plus discover the exquisite Brother Vellies online too. Our incredible sponsors this week are offering you significant discounts. Don’t miss taking advantage! SAKARA.COM use code CATT for 20% off your first order. TRUE BOTANICALS. Use code CATT20 for 20% the entire site. WINONA. bywinona.com/sadler for 20% off your first order.
Veteran tv host, media personality, tastemaker, and mom Catt Sadler brings you: "It Sure is a Beautiful Day." This show is equal parts inspiration and celebration, while always utterly raw and authentic. "It Sure is a Beautiful Day" is the perfect escape for those who want to know JOY. As a powerful and respected voice in media, Catt will motivate listeners to be their absolute best selves while exploring themes of personal growth, health and wellness, art and business, motherhood and more.
Catt conducts in-depth interviews with notable people shaping pop culture, but is also joined by her inner circle of family and friends. "It Sure is a Beautiful Day" is the prescription you didn’t know you needed. It’s like hanging with your best girl talking about Botox and the best matcha powder - while having your favorite celebs and respected thought-leaders drop by to chime in.