Investing in Intelligence: AI Stocks and Options

According to the market media, Nvidia has declined 105%, we're in the middle of a fierce recession, and there's no longer any need for GPUs due to Chinese dominance. In this episode we use AI and expert economists' commentary to clarify why the dominant narratives of the market pullback are, well, not quite right. If you're not sure how to think about the market crash - or if you feel like you want to sell everything and hide out until next year - this episode is for you.AI Stocks Covered: Nvidia (NVDA), AliBaba (BABA), Microsoft (MSFT), Broadcom (AVGO), Meta (META), Marvell (MRVL), Taiwan Semi (TSM)
Chinese AI Stocks to Insulate You from Your DeepSeek Nightmare Scenarios
Chinese dumping of AI open-source models and cheap Chinese AI inference could kill American AI, right? Even if not, we consider the best Chinese AI stocks to help you hedge against potential American mediocrity in AI. Consider AliBaba the Amazon of China, Baidu the Google of China, and Xiao-I the SoundHound of China. Pick your Chinese poison, and bottoms up.AI Stocks Covered: AliBaba (BABA), Baidu (BIDU), Xiao-I, Nvidia (NVDA)
The DeepSeek Panic Was an Nvidia Hit Job - The DeepSeek Conspiracy Explained as NVDA Recovers
As cries of DeepSeek death echoed the halls of Wall Street, Nvidia sank 105% on Monday due to terrified AI investors whose worst fears finally came true (tech companies are spending 95% too much on the AI buildout, there will never be any profit in AI inference, and China has co-opted all of America's AI success). Of course none of their fears are actually true, but the one day largest stock loss in history sure seems to indicate a lot of investors believed it. In this impromptu episode we cover the false narratives surrounding DeepSeek and what appears to have been a well-crafted short report boiled down to one false narrative: China trained a superior AI model with $5 million.AI Stocks Discussed: Nvidia ($NVDA)You can find our complete AI investing portfolio and all our top AI stock picks at https://investingintel.ai
Reddit Isn't an AI Stock - It's an Advertising Stock (So Far...) - RDDT AI Stock Analysis
Reddit is conflicted on AI. User backlash against using subreddits for AI training data sales led to a mixed bag for Reddit executives. In the end, they'll cave and do more AI stuff. For now, Reddit wants to identify as an online advertising company. And they're not doing so bad at that with superb year over year revenue growth. We discuss Reddit's burgeoning data sales business (and its percent of revenue) while looking at RDDT as a potential AI investment.We also break down market rotations and contemplate the TikTok ban, including whether it could have any effect on Reddit.AI Stocks Discussed: Intel ($INTC), Reddit ($RDDT), NVIDIA ($NVDA)You can find our complete AI investing portfolio and all our top AI stock picks at https://investingintel.ai
We Beat Every Analyst on Wall Street in 2024 - But 2025 Looms for AI Stocks
So our portfolios beat every analyst on Wall Street in 2024, but that's only because we went all in on AI stocks at the start of the year. In this episode we discuss our "reputational PNLs," which are calculated based on our takes on the show. We discuss our big AI winners and big AI losers of 2024 before discussing our 2024 acronyms and making 2025 acronyms. Oh yeah, and quantum computing.Note that this episode was recorded January 4, 2025 at 1pm. Thus, the bearish remarks on Rigetti Computing at the end of the show were made days before RGTI was cut in half by Jensen's lizard-embossed Tom Ford jacket.AI Stocks Discussed: IonQ (IONQ), NVIDIA ($NVDA), Rigetti Computing (RGTI), many othersPlease note our AI investing portfolio at https://investingintel.ai is now outdated and hasn't been updated in at least 6 months. Listen and watch weekly for the latest AI stock updates.
