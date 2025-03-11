Investing in Intelligence: AI Stocks and Options

We Beat Every Analyst on Wall Street in 2024 - But 2025 Looms for AI Stocks

So our portfolios beat every analyst on Wall Street in 2024, but that's only because we went all in on AI stocks at the start of the year. In this episode we discuss our "reputational PNLs," which are calculated based on our takes on the show. We discuss our big AI winners and big AI losers of 2024 before discussing our 2024 acronyms and making 2025 acronyms. Oh yeah, and quantum computing.Note that this episode was recorded January 4, 2025 at 1pm. Thus, the bearish remarks on Rigetti Computing at the end of the show were made days before RGTI was cut in half by Jensen's lizard-embossed Tom Ford jacket.AI Stocks Discussed: IonQ (IONQ), NVIDIA ($NVDA), Rigetti Computing (RGTI), many othersPlease note our AI investing portfolio at https://investingintel.ai is now outdated and hasn't been updated in at least 6 months. Listen and watch weekly for the latest AI stock updates.