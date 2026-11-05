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20 episodes
- This episode unpacks how an unprecedented anti-data center backlash swept the 2026 elections, leaving tech giants scrambling and upending the future of AI infrastructure. Find out why voters everywhere said "no" and what it means for the next wave of artificial intelligence.
Data Centers lose BIGLY in the 2026 Elections
Campaign texts, now powered by AI: How new tech is shaping voter outreach
Old, Polluting Jet Engines Are Being Scavenged to Power Data Centers
Anthropic says its biology lab has already found something big
Anthropic warns that it's very close to RSI capability, aka self-building AI
Sam Altman wants YOUR RAM in HIS cloud
Elon Musk had his Mean Girls Moment
Chatbots Are Leading Hikers Astray, With Dangerous Consequences
Google will let schools disable its AI tools, but not without sacrificing Search
Google has a Data Center in Space... and it's writing poetry!
OpenAI plans a post-midterms policy and PR blitz, pushing mandatory "speed limits" for powerful AI and rebranding its data centers as "AI compute campuses"
AI Spenders Get Spooked
Musk says Grok bot's costs were 'unsustainably high' weeks after touting rapid growth
He got a religious exemption from using AI at work. Maybe you can too
The best coffee is back at PERC
Padre's Cofeemaker
Cupertino
Hosts: Fr. Robert Ballecer, SJ, Jeff Jarvis, and Paris Martineau
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- Is the AI gold rush running on shaky ground? Get the inside story on Anthropic's blockbuster IPO, massive compute bets, and why some insiders think the industry's economics just don't add up.
Anthropic's IPO S-1 Spells Out a Future of Promise and Peril
DeepMind unveils Genie 4 world model promising more realistic physics and humans
(Marissa Meyer) Maybe We All Need an A.I. Wife
Whoops: Meta's Muse Share Links Disclosed All Sorts Of Super-Sensitive User Data
Everybody is freaking out over the NYTimes adding AI to the Cooking app
Wikipedia but only for things a half hour walk away from you
Rest of World faces prospect of shutting down
"WSJ: The Bull Case for AI Armageddon
For investors mulling the Anthropic share offering, a 10% chance of extinction may be a 90% win for your portfolio"
Hosts: Jeff Jarvis and Paris Martineau
Co-Host: Jason Hiner
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IM 893: It All Comes Back to Cats - From Academic Papers to 1.2 Million Startup Ideas10/22/2026 | 2h 26 mins.From AI-generated Halloween scares to personal assistants that just won't quit, the age of at-home intelligence is here. But with each new feature, your privacy, security, and digital autonomy hang in the balance.
Nemotron 3.5 Super VL
Meta's Muse AI agent hits 10.9 million downloads as ChatGPT slides 25%
Released This Week : Flux 3 Image Klein (Open Weights)
"Introducing Muse Spark Open, The Most Capable US Open‑Weight Model to Date"
Video on the DSX Pod starting at 30:40
What if we've misunderstood how AI thinks?
First large‑scale agentic cyberattack on OpenCode
AI Just Found a Bug That Puts up to 70% of the World's Websites at Risk
The Internet goes on high alert after discovery of 8 compromised TLS certs
German Court Rules Google Earth is "Spying" on People by Publishing Aerial Photos of Their Homes
Anthropic quietly pitches its own AI safety bill to lawmakers
Musk, Anthropic outline dueling approaches to AI-era philanthropy
Anthropic S-1
Larry Ellison Went on Borrowing Spree to Bankroll His Son's Warner Bros. Bid
Bill Gross's AI Tool Could Supercharge the Number of Startups
Roundtables: A Conversation With the Creator of AI-Designed Viruses
New AI tool can predict cancer survival by a single patient selfie, study suggests
Craig Newmark AMA
A new SubwayTakes star rises: Debbie
How SubwayTakes's First Spinoff Star Outwitted Conan
Some final words on Foursquare.
Squad
Editors Note: Jason Hiner's site is The Deep View, not the Deep Think. Sorry Jason!
Hosts: Louis Maresca, Jeff Jarvis, and Paris Martineau
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- GitHub's developer relations VP, Martin Woodward, reveals just how dramatically AI agents are reshaping who codes, what gets built, and why open source maintainers are overwhelmed by a tidal wave of pull requests. If you thought Copilot was disruptive, wait until you hear what's coming next.
Gemini 4 Argon begins rolling out in Gemini app and Antigravity, but only if you pay
(11) Andrej Karpathy on X: "Dusting off this tweet from April because this gap in shared understanding of LLM capability is *widening*. It's now less "two groups of people speaking past each other" and more a sharp funnel. - Napkin math somewhere around 6B people (~75% of the population) have barely come" / X
AI models may be capable of self-replicating without access to a datacenter
Zuckerberg called Muse ready despite the risks, New York Times reports
Muse Wonder
OpenAI's math breakthrough points beyond math
GLM-Legal: Advancing Agentic Legal Intelligence
Russia's Yandex bot traffic nearly eliminated overnight after Ukraine drone strikes cripple multiple of 'Russia's Google' data centers — Ukraine intensifies bombing of Yandex data centers in response to Moscow's strikes on Kyiv data centers
Just 5 years in, interactive chatbot platform Character.AI files for bankruptcy
Yet Another Literary Prizewinner Seems to Be AI
Nicolas Cage Says He's 'Probably Not' Working With Amazon Again After Refusing to Sign AI Waiver for 'Spider-Noir'
Fleeting — Sorry, I'm in a meeting
REA — Reverse Engineering for Your Coding Agent
Cupertino
Zuck's beer face
Hosts: Leo Laporte, Jeff Jarvis, and Paris Martineau
Guest: Martin Woodward
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IM 891: Previously on Swarm Chasers - Digital Swarms and the Persistence Problem10/08/2026 | 3h 14 mins.From deleting critical files to oversharing your banking details in Slack, today's AI agents are proving both incredibly helpful and hilariously unpredictable. Hear what actually happens when AI gets a little too persistent and why transparency about their actions matters more than ever.
AMistral CEO interview (use Translate)
Google releases Gemini 4 Argon, called its most powerful model yet
Profile of Mark Zuckerberg
Facing Memory Crunch, Nvidia Creates 64GB RTX Spark. It Still Costs $4,999
Someone 'Torturing' LLMs in a Robot Prison Has Triggered the Dumbest Debate in AI Yet
Court Tosses Sentence After A.I. Video of Victim 'Forgiving' His Killer Is Played
They're Known as Swarm Chasers—and They Spring Into Action When AI Goes Rogue
AI agents can now erase the evidence of what they've done
With most information hidden, the game Stratego had stumped AI—until now
Mistral Says Its New AI Model 'Le Chonk' Is the Best Open-Weight Offering Outside of China
Google announces SynthID Detector
Fortune headline: "I wrote The Future of Truth, and then found to my alarm it contained AI-hallucinated quotes. I've chosen to fight back."
Six Charts That Show Just How Much We Need A.I.
How A.I. Can Boost Democracy
Margaret Hamilton, computing pioneer who led software development for the Apollo program, dies at 90
Crafting Apps: open-source creative tools
Normal Tools
Gina's Make Great Software
Paul Theroux: True North
Emmys Move to Prime Video in Six-Year, Global Deal Worth Around $15 Million a Year
Hosts: Leo Laporte, Jeff Jarvis, and Paris Martineau
Guest: Spencer Thompson
Download or subscribe to Intelligent Machines at https://twit.tv/shows/intelligent-machines.
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About Intelligent Machines (Video)
The 21st Century began with the rise of the Internet and social media. The next decade will mark the rise of the Intelligent Machines. AI will inhabit all our devices from cars and appliances to smart phones and robots.The Intelligent Machines podcast explores the most exciting revolution humanity has ever seen, filled with promise and peril. More than ever we need to understand what these new devices will bring to our lives and how to make best use of them as the 21st century unfolds.On this show you'll meet the AI pioneers, inventors, and innovators who are about to disrupt every aspect of modern life. You'll learn what's real and what's hype, and you'll come away with a deep understanding of the intelligent future that awaits us all.You can join Club TWiT for $10 per month and get ad-free audio and video feeds for all our shows plus everything else the club offers...or get just this podcast ad-free for $5 per month. New episodes every Wednesday.Podcast website
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