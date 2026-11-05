From deleting critical files to oversharing your banking details in Slack, today's AI agents are proving both incredibly helpful and hilariously unpredictable. Hear what actually happens when AI gets a little too persistent and why transparency about their actions matters more than ever. AMistral CEO interview (use Translate) Google releases Gemini 4 Argon, called its most powerful model yet Profile of Mark Zuckerberg Facing Memory Crunch, Nvidia Creates 64GB RTX Spark. It Still Costs $4,999 Someone 'Torturing' LLMs in a Robot Prison Has Triggered the Dumbest Debate in AI Yet Court Tosses ​​Sentence After A.I. Video of Victim 'Forgiving' His Killer Is Played They're Known as Swarm Chasers—and They Spring Into Action When AI Goes Rogue AI agents can now erase the evidence of what they've done With most information hidden, the game Stratego had stumped AI—until now Mistral Says Its New AI Model 'Le Chonk' Is the Best Open-Weight Offering Outside of China Google announces SynthID Detector Fortune headline: "I wrote The Future of Truth, and then found to my alarm it contained AI-hallucinated quotes. I've chosen to fight back." Six Charts That Show Just How Much We Need A.I. How A.I. Can Boost Democracy Margaret Hamilton, computing pioneer who led software development for the Apollo program, dies at 90 Crafting Apps: open-source creative tools Normal Tools Gina's Make Great Software Paul Theroux: True North Emmys Move to Prime Video in Six-Year, Global Deal Worth Around $15 Million a Year Hosts: Leo Laporte, Jeff Jarvis, and Paris Martineau Guest: Spencer Thompson Download or subscribe to Intelligent Machines at https://twit.tv/shows/intelligent-machines. Join Club TWiT for Ad-Free Podcasts! Support what you love and get ad-free audio and video feeds, a members-only Discord, and exclusive content. Join today: https://twit.tv/clubtwit Sponsors: monarch.com with code IM framer.com/machines rippling.ai/machines gusto.com/machines

GitHub's developer relations VP, Martin Woodward, reveals just how dramatically AI agents are reshaping who codes, what gets built, and why open source maintainers are overwhelmed by a tidal wave of pull requests. If you thought Copilot was disruptive, wait until you hear what's coming next. Gemini 4 Argon begins rolling out in Gemini app and Antigravity, but only if you pay (11) Andrej Karpathy on X: "Dusting off this tweet from April because this gap in shared understanding of LLM capability is *widening*. It's now less "two groups of people speaking past each other" and more a sharp funnel. - Napkin math somewhere around 6B people (~75% of the population) have barely come" / X AI models may be capable of self-replicating without access to a datacenter Zuckerberg called Muse ready despite the risks, New York Times reports Muse Wonder OpenAI's math breakthrough points beyond math GLM-Legal: Advancing Agentic Legal Intelligence Russia's Yandex bot traffic nearly eliminated overnight after Ukraine drone strikes cripple multiple of 'Russia's Google' data centers — Ukraine intensifies bombing of Yandex data centers in response to Moscow's strikes on Kyiv data centers Just 5 years in, interactive chatbot platform Character.AI files for bankruptcy Yet Another Literary Prizewinner Seems to Be AI Nicolas Cage Says He's 'Probably Not' Working With Amazon Again After Refusing to Sign AI Waiver for 'Spider-Noir' Fleeting — Sorry, I'm in a meeting REA — Reverse Engineering for Your Coding Agent Cupertino Zuck's beer face Hosts: Leo Laporte, Jeff Jarvis, and Paris Martineau Guest: Martin Woodward Download or subscribe to Intelligent Machines at https://twit.tv/shows/intelligent-machines. Join Club TWiT for Ad-Free Podcasts! Support what you love and get ad-free audio and video feeds, a members-only Discord, and exclusive content. Join today: https://twit.tv/clubtwit Sponsors: originhq.com/intelligentmachines outshift.com helixsleep.com/machines

From AI-generated Halloween scares to personal assistants that just won't quit, the age of at-home intelligence is here. But with each new feature, your privacy, security, and digital autonomy hang in the balance. Nemotron 3.5 Super VL Meta's Muse AI agent hits 10.9 million downloads as ChatGPT slides 25% Released This Week : Flux 3 Image Klein (Open Weights) "Introducing Muse Spark Open, The Most Capable US Open‑Weight Model to Date" Video on the DSX Pod starting at 30:40 What if we've misunderstood how AI thinks? First large‑scale agentic cyberattack on OpenCode AI Just Found a Bug That Puts up to 70% of the World's Websites at Risk The Internet goes on high alert after discovery of 8 compromised TLS certs German Court Rules Google Earth is "Spying" on People by Publishing Aerial Photos of Their Homes Anthropic quietly pitches its own AI safety bill to lawmakers Musk, Anthropic outline dueling approaches to AI-era philanthropy Anthropic S-1 Larry Ellison Went on Borrowing Spree to Bankroll His Son's Warner Bros. Bid Bill Gross's AI Tool Could Supercharge the Number of Startups Roundtables: A Conversation With the Creator of AI-Designed Viruses New AI tool can predict cancer survival by a single patient selfie, study suggests Craig Newmark AMA A new SubwayTakes star rises: Debbie How SubwayTakes's First Spinoff Star Outwitted Conan Some final words on Foursquare. Squad Editors Note: Jason Hiner's site is The Deep View, not the Deep Think. Sorry Jason! Hosts: Louis Maresca, Jeff Jarvis, and Paris Martineau Download or subscribe to Intelligent Machines at https://twit.tv/shows/intelligent-machines. Join Club TWiT for Ad-Free Podcasts! Support what you love and get ad-free audio and video feeds, a members-only Discord, and exclusive content. Join today: https://twit.tv/clubtwit Sponsors: PaloAltoNetworks.com/Idira originhq.com/intelligentmachines bitwarden.com/twit outshift.com

Is the AI gold rush running on shaky ground? Get the inside story on Anthropic's blockbuster IPO, massive compute bets, and why some insiders think the industry's economics just don't add up. Anthropic's IPO S-1 Spells Out a Future of Promise and Peril DeepMind unveils Genie 4 world model promising more realistic physics and humans (Marissa Meyer) Maybe We All Need an A.I. Wife Whoops: Meta's Muse Share Links Disclosed All Sorts Of Super-Sensitive User Data Everybody is freaking out over the NYTimes adding AI to the Cooking app Wikipedia but only for things a half hour walk away from you Rest of World faces prospect of shutting down "WSJ: The Bull Case for AI Armageddon For investors mulling the Anthropic share offering, a 10% chance of extinction may be a 90% win for your portfolio" Hosts: Jeff Jarvis and Paris Martineau Co-Host: Jason Hiner Download or subscribe to Intelligent Machines at https://twit.tv/shows/intelligent-machines. Join Club TWiT for Ad-Free Podcasts! Support what you love and get ad-free audio and video feeds, a members-only Discord, and exclusive content. Join today: https://twit.tv/clubtwit Sponsors: framer.com/machines gusto.com/machines PaloAltoNetworks.com/Idira doppel.com

This episode unpacks how an unprecedented anti-data center backlash swept the 2026 elections, leaving tech giants scrambling and upending the future of AI infrastructure. Find out why voters everywhere said "no" and what it means for the next wave of artificial intelligence. Data Centers lose BIGLY in the 2026 Elections Campaign texts, now powered by AI: How new tech is shaping voter outreach Old, Polluting Jet Engines Are Being Scavenged to Power Data Centers Anthropic says its biology lab has already found something big Anthropic warns that it's very close to RSI capability, aka self-building AI Sam Altman wants YOUR RAM in HIS cloud Elon Musk had his Mean Girls Moment Chatbots Are Leading Hikers Astray, With Dangerous Consequences Google will let schools disable its AI tools, but not without sacrificing Search Google has a Data Center in Space... and it's writing poetry! OpenAI plans a post-midterms policy and PR blitz, pushing mandatory "speed limits" for powerful AI and rebranding its data centers as "AI compute campuses" AI Spenders Get Spooked Musk says Grok bot's costs were 'unsustainably high' weeks after touting rapid growth He got a religious exemption from using AI at work. Maybe you can too The best coffee is back at PERC Padre's Cofeemaker Cupertino Hosts: Fr. Robert Ballecer, SJ, Jeff Jarvis, and Paris Martineau Download or subscribe to Intelligent Machines at https://twit.tv/shows/intelligent-machines. Join Club TWiT for Ad-Free Podcasts! Support what you love and get ad-free audio and video feeds, a members-only Discord, and exclusive content. Join today: https://twit.tv/clubtwit Sponsors: outshift.com monarch.com with code IM namecheap.promo use code TWIT originhq.com/intelligentmachines

About Intelligent Machines (Video)

About Intelligent Machines (Video)

About Intelligent Machines (Video)