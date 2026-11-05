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Intelligent Machines (Video)

TWiT
Technology
Intelligent Machines (Video)
Latest episode

20 episodes

  • Intelligent Machines (Video)

    IM 895: Unsustainably High - Tech Billionaires vs. Voters

    11/05/2026 | 2h 29 mins.
    This episode unpacks how an unprecedented anti-data center backlash swept the 2026 elections, leaving tech giants scrambling and upending the future of AI infrastructure. Find out why voters everywhere said "no" and what it means for the next wave of artificial intelligence.

    Data Centers lose BIGLY in the 2026 Elections

    Campaign texts, now powered by AI: How new tech is shaping voter outreach

    Old, Polluting Jet Engines Are Being Scavenged to Power Data Centers

    Anthropic says its biology lab has already found something big

    Anthropic warns that it's very close to RSI capability, aka self-building AI

    Sam Altman wants YOUR RAM in HIS cloud

    Elon Musk had his Mean Girls Moment

    Chatbots Are Leading Hikers Astray, With Dangerous Consequences

    Google will let schools disable its AI tools, but not without sacrificing Search

    Google has a Data Center in Space... and it's writing poetry!

    OpenAI plans a post-midterms policy and PR blitz, pushing mandatory "speed limits" for powerful AI and rebranding its data centers as "AI compute campuses"

    AI Spenders Get Spooked

    Musk says Grok bot's costs were 'unsustainably high' weeks after touting rapid growth

    He got a religious exemption from using AI at work. Maybe you can too

    The best coffee is back at PERC

    Padre's Cofeemaker

    Cupertino

    Hosts: Fr. Robert Ballecer, SJ, Jeff Jarvis, and Paris Martineau

    Download or subscribe to Intelligent Machines at https://twit.tv/shows/intelligent-machines.

    Join Club TWiT for Ad-Free Podcasts!

    Support what you love and get ad-free audio and video feeds, a members-only Discord, and exclusive content. Join today: https://twit.tv/clubtwit

    Sponsors:
    outshift.com

    monarch.com with code IM

    namecheap.promo use code TWIT

    originhq.com/intelligentmachines
  • Intelligent Machines (Video)

    IM 894: Ghosting Meta Muse - Will Cloud Spending Sink AI's Biggest Players?

    10/29/2026 | 2h 19 mins.
    Is the AI gold rush running on shaky ground? Get the inside story on Anthropic's blockbuster IPO, massive compute bets, and why some insiders think the industry's economics just don't add up.

    Anthropic's IPO S-1 Spells Out a Future of Promise and Peril

    DeepMind unveils Genie 4 world model promising more realistic physics and humans

    (Marissa Meyer) Maybe We All Need an A.I. Wife

    Whoops: Meta's Muse Share Links Disclosed All Sorts Of Super-Sensitive User Data

    Everybody is freaking out over the NYTimes adding AI to the Cooking app

    Wikipedia but only for things a half hour walk away from you

    Rest of World faces prospect of shutting down

    "WSJ: The Bull Case for AI Armageddon

    For investors mulling the Anthropic share offering, a 10% chance of extinction may be a 90% win for your portfolio"

    Hosts: Jeff Jarvis and Paris Martineau

    Co-Host: Jason Hiner

    Download or subscribe to Intelligent Machines at https://twit.tv/shows/intelligent-machines.

    Join Club TWiT for Ad-Free Podcasts!

    Support what you love and get ad-free audio and video feeds, a members-only Discord, and exclusive content. Join today: https://twit.tv/clubtwit

    Sponsors:
    framer.com/machines

    gusto.com/machines

    PaloAltoNetworks.com/Idira

    doppel.com
  • Intelligent Machines (Video)

    IM 893: It All Comes Back to Cats - From Academic Papers to 1.2 Million Startup Ideas

    10/22/2026 | 2h 26 mins.
    From AI-generated Halloween scares to personal assistants that just won't quit, the age of at-home intelligence is here. But with each new feature, your privacy, security, and digital autonomy hang in the balance.

    Nemotron 3.5 Super VL

    Meta's Muse AI agent hits 10.9 million downloads as ChatGPT slides 25%

    Released This Week : Flux 3 Image Klein (Open Weights)

    "Introducing Muse Spark Open, The Most Capable US Open‑Weight Model to Date"

    Video on the DSX Pod starting at 30:40

    What if we've misunderstood how AI thinks?

    First large‑scale agentic cyberattack on OpenCode

    AI Just Found a Bug That Puts up to 70% of the World's Websites at Risk

    The Internet goes on high alert after discovery of 8 compromised TLS certs

    German Court Rules Google Earth is "Spying" on People by Publishing Aerial Photos of Their Homes

    Anthropic quietly pitches its own AI safety bill to lawmakers

    Musk, Anthropic outline dueling approaches to AI-era philanthropy

    Anthropic S-1

    Larry Ellison Went on Borrowing Spree to Bankroll His Son's Warner Bros. Bid

    Bill Gross's AI Tool Could Supercharge the Number of Startups

    Roundtables: A Conversation With the Creator of AI-Designed Viruses

    New AI tool can predict cancer survival by a single patient selfie, study suggests

    Craig Newmark AMA

    A new SubwayTakes star rises: Debbie

    How SubwayTakes's First Spinoff Star Outwitted Conan

    Some final words on Foursquare.

    Squad

    Editors Note: Jason Hiner's site is The Deep View, not the Deep Think. Sorry Jason!

    Hosts: Louis Maresca, Jeff Jarvis, and Paris Martineau

    Download or subscribe to Intelligent Machines at https://twit.tv/shows/intelligent-machines.

    Join Club TWiT for Ad-Free Podcasts!

    Support what you love and get ad-free audio and video feeds, a members-only Discord, and exclusive content. Join today: https://twit.tv/clubtwit

    Sponsors:
    PaloAltoNetworks.com/Idira

    originhq.com/intelligentmachines

    bitwarden.com/twit

    outshift.com
  • Intelligent Machines (Video)

    IM 892: Pants-based Benchmarks - GitHub's Agent Revolution

    10/15/2026 | 2h 31 mins.
    GitHub's developer relations VP, Martin Woodward, reveals just how dramatically AI agents are reshaping who codes, what gets built, and why open source maintainers are overwhelmed by a tidal wave of pull requests. If you thought Copilot was disruptive, wait until you hear what's coming next.

    Gemini 4 Argon begins rolling out in Gemini app and Antigravity, but only if you pay

    (11) Andrej Karpathy on X: "Dusting off this tweet from April because this gap in shared understanding of LLM capability is *widening*. It's now less "two groups of people speaking past each other" and more a sharp funnel. - Napkin math somewhere around 6B people (~75% of the population) have barely come" / X

    AI models may be capable of self-replicating without access to a datacenter

    Zuckerberg called Muse ready despite the risks, New York Times reports

    Muse Wonder

    OpenAI's math breakthrough points beyond math

    GLM-Legal: Advancing Agentic Legal Intelligence

    Russia's Yandex bot traffic nearly eliminated overnight after Ukraine drone strikes cripple multiple of 'Russia's Google' data centers — Ukraine intensifies bombing of Yandex data centers in response to Moscow's strikes on Kyiv data centers

    Just 5 years in, interactive chatbot platform Character.AI files for bankruptcy

    Yet Another Literary Prizewinner Seems to Be AI

    Nicolas Cage Says He's 'Probably Not' Working With Amazon Again After Refusing to Sign AI Waiver for 'Spider-Noir'

    Fleeting — Sorry, I'm in a meeting

    REA — Reverse Engineering for Your Coding Agent

    Cupertino

    Zuck's beer face

    Hosts: Leo Laporte, Jeff Jarvis, and Paris Martineau

    Guest: Martin Woodward

    Download or subscribe to Intelligent Machines at https://twit.tv/shows/intelligent-machines.

    Join Club TWiT for Ad-Free Podcasts!

    Support what you love and get ad-free audio and video feeds, a members-only Discord, and exclusive content. Join today: https://twit.tv/clubtwit

    Sponsors:
    originhq.com/intelligentmachines

    outshift.com

    helixsleep.com/machines
  • Intelligent Machines (Video)

    IM 891: Previously on Swarm Chasers - Digital Swarms and the Persistence Problem

    10/08/2026 | 3h 14 mins.
    From deleting critical files to oversharing your banking details in Slack, today's AI agents are proving both incredibly helpful and hilariously unpredictable. Hear what actually happens when AI gets a little too persistent and why transparency about their actions matters more than ever.

    AMistral CEO interview (use Translate)

    Google releases Gemini 4 Argon, called its most powerful model yet

    Profile of Mark Zuckerberg

    Facing Memory Crunch, Nvidia Creates 64GB RTX Spark. It Still Costs $4,999

    Someone 'Torturing' LLMs in a Robot Prison Has Triggered the Dumbest Debate in AI Yet

    Court Tosses ​​Sentence After A.I. Video of Victim 'Forgiving' His Killer Is Played

    They're Known as Swarm Chasers—and They Spring Into Action When AI Goes Rogue

    AI agents can now erase the evidence of what they've done

    With most information hidden, the game Stratego had stumped AI—until now

    Mistral Says Its New AI Model 'Le Chonk' Is the Best Open-Weight Offering Outside of China

    Google announces SynthID Detector

    Fortune headline: "I wrote The Future of Truth, and then found to my alarm it contained AI-hallucinated quotes. I've chosen to fight back."

    Six Charts That Show Just How Much We Need A.I.

    How A.I. Can Boost Democracy

    Margaret Hamilton, computing pioneer who led software development for the Apollo program, dies at 90

    Crafting Apps: open-source creative tools

    Normal Tools

    Gina's Make Great Software

    Paul Theroux: True North

    Emmys Move to Prime Video in Six-Year, Global Deal Worth Around $15 Million a Year



    Hosts: Leo Laporte, Jeff Jarvis, and Paris Martineau

    Guest: Spencer Thompson

    Download or subscribe to Intelligent Machines at https://twit.tv/shows/intelligent-machines.

    Join Club TWiT for Ad-Free Podcasts!

    Support what you love and get ad-free audio and video feeds, a members-only Discord, and exclusive content. Join today: https://twit.tv/clubtwit

    Sponsors:
    monarch.com with code IM

    framer.com/machines

    rippling.ai/machines

    gusto.com/machines
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About Intelligent Machines (Video)
The 21st Century began with the rise of the Internet and social media. The next decade will mark the rise of the Intelligent Machines. AI will inhabit all our devices from cars and appliances to smart phones and robots.The Intelligent Machines podcast explores the most exciting revolution humanity has ever seen, filled with promise and peril. More than ever we need to understand what these new devices will bring to our lives and how to make best use of them as the 21st century unfolds.On this show you'll meet the AI pioneers, inventors, and innovators who are about to disrupt every aspect of modern life. You'll learn what's real and what's hype, and you'll come away with a deep understanding of the intelligent future that awaits us all.You can join Club TWiT for $10 per month and get ad-free audio and video feeds for all our shows plus everything else the club offers...or get just this podcast ad-free for $5 per month. New episodes every Wednesday.
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