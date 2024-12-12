About 3D Printing Today

Dr, Andy Cohen, with 28 years in the high tech industry, and Master Craftsman Whitney Potter both use 3D Printing, 3D capture and 3D Design professionally. These guys dig through all the hype to reveal the real value in what is happening today in the exciting world of 3D Printing. They discuss topics such as how to tune, upgrade and maintain your desktop factory, capturing physical objects into virtual 3D space, how to develop your own designs for 3D Printing, developing businesses related to 3D Printing and all the latest innovations. Each episode includes current events, 3-5 technically focused segments, and a "Thing of the week". The show also includes guest segments from luminaries and specialists including Emmett Lalish, Brook Drumm and lots of others across this incredible new Profession... ? Industry... ? Hobby... ?