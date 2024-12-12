Powered by RND
PodcastsTechnology3D Printing Today
Listen to 3D Printing Today in the App
Listen to 3D Printing Today in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

3D Printing Today

Podcast 3D Printing Today
Andy Cohen & Whitney Potter
Dr, Andy Cohen, with 28 years in the high tech industry, and Master Craftsman Whitney Potter both use 3D Printing, 3D capture and 3D Design professionally. Thes...
Technology

Available Episodes

5 of 400
  • 3D Printing Today #553
    BVOH, Viscous Lithography, Autodesk can dump your F360 files
    --------  
    35:35
  • 3D Printing Today #552
    Impact of Updates, Printing Speeds, Shelf Curling
    --------  
    39:44
  • 3D Printing Today #551
    Understanding your own requirements, Organic supports in full contact , Greengate3D
    --------  
    46:31
  • 3D Printing Today #004(2014)
    Repeat from 2014 The hobby printer landscape, Stick Vs Release, How would you invest?, Nozzle slips
    --------  
    32:45
  • 3D Printing Today #550
    MakerBot and Flashforge, PCTG First try, Don’t Discount the build
    --------  
    43:23

More Technology podcasts

Trending Technology podcasts

About 3D Printing Today

Dr, Andy Cohen, with 28 years in the high tech industry, and Master Craftsman Whitney Potter both use 3D Printing, 3D capture and 3D Design professionally. These guys dig through all the hype to reveal the real value in what is happening today in the exciting world of 3D Printing. They discuss topics such as how to tune, upgrade and maintain your desktop factory, capturing physical objects into virtual 3D space, how to develop your own designs for 3D Printing, developing businesses related to 3D Printing and all the latest innovations. Each episode includes current events, 3-5 technically focused segments, and a "Thing of the week". The show also includes guest segments from luminaries and specialists including Emmett Lalish, Brook Drumm and lots of others across this incredible new Profession... ? Industry... ? Hobby... ?
Podcast website

Listen to 3D Printing Today, Diggnation (rebooted) and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.0.0 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 12/14/2024 - 6:31:42 AM