Everyday Ham Podcast: Amateur Radio Conversations

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QSL is one of the most used words on the air and one of the least understood. When Jim asked what it actually stands for, all three of us stopped cold, so we spent an episode getting it right.



James (K8JKU), Jim (N8JRD) and Rory (W8KNX) work through what QSL really means, why keeping a log and confirming a contact are two different things, and how to navigate paper cards, QRZ Logbook, ARRL Logbook of the World and Club Log without drowning in it. Rory tells the story of the operator from Oregon who wrote him a letter after waiting 42 years to work one rare Michigan county, and makes the case that refusing to confirm cheats somebody else out of the state, grid or county they have been chasing. James walks through his own workflow honestly, cumbersome parts included, and Rory does the same. If you are new to HF and have not started logging yet, this is the foundation nobody hands you.



Before the main topic, Rory puts money down on the Icom ID-5200A and defends the price, Icom teases the X-026 ahead of HAM Fair 2026, Kenwood's TM-D750A firms up for September, and James argues the MacBook Neo is the best portable ham radio laptop you can buy right now.



In this episode:

Icom ID-5200A pre-order and the $999.95 question

The Icom X-026 teaser and HAM Fair 2026

Kenwood TM-D750A, September and day-one APRS

The MacBook Neo as a portable ham radio laptop

A new-in-box Alinco DJ-C5 for $85

Xiegu G7250, remote operating and 100 meters of Ethernet

What QSL actually means, and why logging is not QSLing

Paper cards, QRZ, Logbook of the World and Club Log

Our real QSLing workflows, start to finish

Ohio and Hawaii QSO Parties, August 22



Watch the full episode on YouTube: https://youtu.be/HhhoVukJI3s



Don't miss a single episode! Follow the Everyday Ham Podcast on your favorite podcast platform (Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Overcast, and more) and be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Short show intro audio clip

Short outro audio clip

The Everyday Ham Podcast is hosted by James Mills (K8JKU), Jim Davis (N8JRD), and Rory Locke (W8KNX) – three friends who dive into the world of amateur radio with a casual, lighthearted twist.

Follow us at: Website: https://www.everydayham.com/