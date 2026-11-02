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94 episodes
The Hobby Is Riddled With CRIME & Modern Pokémon Is Rebounding | Ep 94 | Bonus Card Lounge10/30/2026 | 1h 29 mins.A FedEx truck outside PSA was hit for nearly $1M in customer slabs, and the FBI is reportedly involved. Jake and Rob break down why it looks like an inside job, why theft and scams are spiking across the hobby, and what it means for your collection.This episode is sponsored by Chance, Ketchum All Collectibles and Collectr.Also in this episode: Delta Reign first impressions, the RGB Mew, the Ohtani card selloff, the modern rebound, 30th Celebrations' November waves, Trick or Trade going from $20 to $80, the One Piece dip, Riftbound Radiance, and whether Jarchomp is wrong about 2027.
Get Free Slabs from Card Lounge via Chance: https://chance.live/?referralCode=cardlounge@ketchumallcollectibles for your consignments!https://www.instagram.com/ketchumallcollectibles/Collectr App: https://app.getcollectr.com/
The Vintage Pokémon Correction & The $1M PSA Heist ft. Jarchomp Collectibles | Ep 93 | Card Lounge10/29/2026 | 1h 25 mins.Jarchomp bought a Pop 1 Garchomp for $1,400 and sold it for $130K weeks before Fanatics tightened its bidding rules and vintage Pokémon started correcting hard. He breaks down the $70K Gyarados he overpaid for, what he's selling now, and what's still underrated.Round 3 with Jarchomp Collectibles on the Card Lounge podcast. We get into:• The $70K Skyridge Gyarados he bought near the peak — and why he's keeping it• Why vendors never pay full comp, even on a $100K card• How Fanatics' new bidder rules hit vintage auction prices• Why the Gold Star Torchic sold for $2.7M at auction instead of privately• 16 cards to auction: ~$350K on a ~$100K cost basis• The Sword & Shield cards he thinks are still too cheap• Can the Pokémon market top 2026 next year?• Too many vendors? What 400-table shows mean for the hobby• Jarchomp responds to the course backlash• The ~$1M PSA truck heist — and why you should always check the cert
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- A collector spent $60K on GameStop Pokémon packs, kept every card, and it's now worth $200K. Meanwhile a Crown Zenith Mew jumped from ~$600 to $3,000 in a few months. Is the market being pumped?Rob (Roboskillz) and Jake (TwiceBakedJake) break down Pokémon card market manipulation, how fake eBay sales get made, and why rip companies and big money are soaking up slabs. Plus: why the cheapest card in a set can be the rarest, the John Pokémon slab toss, the Boosters and Bangers $25K Lugia EX trade dispute, and whether CT scanning can really see what's inside your packs.
- Pokémon card prices are breaking records: Prism Star cards that sell for $10 raw now go for $2,000 to $10,000+ in a PSA 10, and a Team Plasma Lugia-EX is listed near $4 million. Rob (Roboskillz) and Jake (TwiceBakedJake) debate whether this is real collector demand or market manipulation, and who ends up holding the bag.Jake's take: collectors are buying the label, not the card. Most of these cards are easy to find raw. The scarce part is the PSA 10. Rob's take: too many low-pop cards are spiking at once for it to be organic, so he's sending low-pop Black & White holos to auction as a live experiment.Sign up to Chance for Free Slabs from Us! https://chance.live/?referralCode=cardloungeArizona TCG: https://www.arizonatcg.com/Collectr App: https://app.getcollectr.com/Chance giveaway! Enter your Chance username below for free graded cards!https://forms.gle/aPeRC5cugB9fEy798
Why Most New TCGs Will FAIL ft. Adrive Creator of Elestrals | Ep 90 | Card Lounge10/08/2026 | 1h 25 mins.Elestrals creator Adrive joins the Card Lounge to break down the Pokémon market, why most new TCGs will fail, and what it really takes to build a trading card game from scratch. From selling a $50K sealed EX Deoxys box to overprinting 25,000 boxes of his own set, Adrive shares the mistakes, the wins, and the 1 of 10 serialized card that has never been pulled.We cover the Black Label Mega Gengar crash ($80K to $16K), whether The Pokémon Company controls supply on purpose, collector boosters in Lorcana, One Piece Pandaman gate, the hidden Mew debate, and how Elestrals serialized cards, divine packs, and the spirit deck system work. Plus an Elestrals booster box opening and Adrive's top Pokémon grails, including the Neo Discovery 1st Edition Yanma.LOUNGE5 for 5% Back w/ Arizona TCG! https://www.arizonatcg.com/Collectr App to Track Cards! https://app.getcollectr.com/A huge thanks to Adrive for coming on the pod!https://www.youtube.com/@Elestralshttps://www.shopelestrals.com/?ref=CardLounge
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About Card Lounge Podcast
Card Lounge is a weekly Pokémon TCG podcast where hosts Jake and Rob break down new sets, market trends, and all things trading card collecting. Whether you’re a seasoned investor or a casual collector, Card Lounge delivers honest insights, strategies, and stories to help you level up your Pokémon card game. @TwicebakedJake & @RoboskillzPodcast website
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