Jarchomp bought a Pop 1 Garchomp for $1,400 and sold it for $130K weeks before Fanatics tightened its bidding rules and vintage Pokémon started correcting hard. He breaks down the $70K Gyarados he overpaid for, what he's selling now, and what's still underrated.Round 3 with Jarchomp Collectibles on the Card Lounge podcast. We get into:• The $70K Skyridge Gyarados he bought near the peak — and why he's keeping it• Why vendors never pay full comp, even on a $100K card• How Fanatics' new bidder rules hit vintage auction prices• Why the Gold Star Torchic sold for $2.7M at auction instead of privately• 16 cards to auction: ~$350K on a ~$100K cost basis• The Sword & Shield cards he thinks are still too cheap• Can the Pokémon market top 2026 next year?• Too many vendors? What 400-table shows mean for the hobby• Jarchomp responds to the course backlash• The ~$1M PSA truck heist — and why you should always check the cert



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