Severe bleeding is a leading killer, and lots of people pack tourniquets in their shooting bags and first aid kits. However, do you really know what you're doing when it comes to stopping the bleed? In this episode, Will Dabbs, MD, discusses his experiences with severe bleeding and some strategies to cope with it. EPISODE SPONSOR The GUNS Magazine Podcast is presented by Armasight. Armasight delivers innovative thermal and night vision solutions trusted by hunters, tactical professionals, and outdoor enthusiasts worldwide. With cutting-edge technology and rugged reliability, we help you own the night. Explore our products at Armasight.com. Check your local state regulations before purchase. -- Have a topic idea or guest you’d like to see in a future episode? Let us know in the comments or email [email protected]
. Never miss an episode! Subscribe to our YouTube channel or sign-up for our newsletter (https://gunsmagazine.com/newsletters) to get the GUNS Magazine Podcast delivered straight to your inbox each week.