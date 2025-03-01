Powered by RND
The GUNS Magazine Podcast

GUNS Magazine
One of America's favorite gun podcasts talks to the interesting folks who make up the world of shooting, hunting, Law Enforcement and the firearms industry.
  • #272- Carrying a Single-Action for Self-Defense
    You can carry a single-action pistol for self-defense, but should you? Roy Huntington joins host Brent T. Wheat to analyze this contentious topic.
    34:54
  • #271- Exsanguination: How to Avoid Bleeding Out
    Severe bleeding is a leading killer, and lots of people pack tourniquets in their shooting bags and first aid kits. However, do you really know what you're doing when it comes to stopping the bleed? In this episode, Will Dabbs, MD, discusses his experiences with severe bleeding and some strategies to cope with it.
    41:19
  • #270- NRA Elections: Who To Vote For
    We talk to leading NRA reformer Buz Mills about the candidates he supports in the 2025 NRA board elections.  Visit ElectaNewNRA.com for more info.
    31:17
  • #269- Our Dumbest Gun Stunts!
    We did it so you don't have to! Brent T. Wheat and Roy Huntington share some of their more infamous "stunts" over the years. *Disclaimer: Don't try any of these at home!
    43:08
  • #267- Perfect Packin' Pairs
    Host Brent T. Wheat and Roy Huntington are back with another spin on John Taffin's phrase, "Perfect Packin' Pistols." We're talking rifle/pistol combos that make "Perfect Packin' Pairs."
    35:42

