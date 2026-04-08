Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
151 episodes
- The report concludes with a set of 11 recommendations by the committee. This section describes recommended legislation, the need for accountability, the designation of the joint session of Congress as a National Special Security Event, and clarity on the authority of the House to enforce its subpoenas through civil litigation. The recommendations also suggest enhancing penalties for threats against election workers, exploring the role of the media in radicalizing consumers, and consideration of risks posed regarding President Trump's possible use of the Insurrection Act.
Share the ordered list of released chapters on YouTube: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLddJvawmuAKY7qgcWWNaku6eIyZrIaOwE
These episodes are created based on the value-for-value model - if you find value in the effort to provide an open and available reading of this document, please support the podcast at governmentunfiltered.com. Full chapters are available, upon completion, at patreon.com/timberlanemedia. If you'd like to provide an anonymous donation, you can go to glow.fm/insider. Follow the show on Twitter @GovUnfiltered or on Facebook at facebook.com/governmentunfiltered.
Chapter 8.9 - Clearing the U.S. Capitol Building and Restricted Grounds (The January 6th Report)05/08/2023 | 9 mins.After the House and Senate Members were evacuated, law enforcement officers cleared rioters out of the Capitol and off the grounds. Starting before 3:00 p.m., it took law enforcement approximately three hours to push rioters out of the Capitol building and off the East and West Plazas. This section details the timeline of events as the Capitol was cleared to allow for Congress to resume the counting of votes and the certification of the election.
Share the ordered list of released chapters on YouTube: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLddJvawmuAKY7qgcWWNaku6eIyZrIaOwE
These episodes are created based on the value-for-value model - if you find value in the effort to provide an open and available reading of this document, please support the podcast at governmentunfiltered.com. Full chapters are available, upon completion, at patreon.com/timberlanemedia. If you'd like to provide an anonymous donation, you can go to glow.fm/insider. Follow the show on Twitter @GovUnfiltered or on Facebook at facebook.com/governmentunfiltered.
- When rioters surrounded the perimeter of the Capitol, and reached the Senate and House Chambers, Members were forced to evacuate for safety. USCP officers responded to both Chambers and served as escorts. By the time the Capitol was breached, the Senate and House had split from the joint session and returned to their individual chambers. This section also provides the detail that members of Congress were in the midst of evacuating through the Speaker's Lobby when a USCP officer fatally shot Ashli Babbitt as she tried to climb through a broken glass door.
Share the ordered list of released chapters on YouTube: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLddJvawmuAKY7qgcWWNaku6eIyZrIaOwE
These episodes are created based on the value-for-value model - if you find value in the effort to provide an open and available reading of this document, please support the podcast at governmentunfiltered.com. Full chapters are available, upon completion, at patreon.com/timberlanemedia. If you'd like to provide an anonymous donation, you can go to glow.fm/insider. Follow the show on Twitter @GovUnfiltered or on Facebook at facebook.com/governmentunfiltered.
- This section of the report describes the clashes between rioters at the Capitol and the officers on the scene. One of the most brutal attacks of the day occurred outside the West Plaza tunnel when rioters dragged MPD Officer Michael Fanone into the crowd, and then tased, beat, and stole his badge and radio. One of Fanone's attackers said he came to D.C. because the "commander in chief and the leader of our country" was calling for help and he thought he was "doing the right thing."
Share the ordered list of released chapters on YouTube: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLddJvawmuAKY7qgcWWNaku6eIyZrIaOwE
These episodes are created based on the value-for-value model - if you find value in the effort to provide an open and available reading of this document, please support the podcast at governmentunfiltered.com. Full chapters are available, upon completion, at patreon.com/timberlanemedia. If you'd like to provide an anonymous donation, you can go to glow.fm/insider. Follow the show on Twitter @GovUnfiltered or on Facebook at facebook.com/governmentunfiltered.
- Extremists, conspiracy theorists and others breached the U.S. Capitol building at several locations over the course of an hour. This section describes how they probed for weaknesses in the building's defenses, battled law enforcement personnel who stood in their way, and coordinated and communicated with groups in different areas. The first entrance was breached at 2:14 p.m., and rioters gained access to one final entry point at 4:15 p.m.
Share the ordered list of released chapters on YouTube: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLddJvawmuAKY7qgcWWNaku6eIyZrIaOwE
These episodes are created based on the value-for-value model - if you find value in the effort to provide an open and available reading of this document, please support the podcast at governmentunfiltered.com. Full chapters are available, upon completion, at patreon.com/timberlanemedia. If you'd like to provide an anonymous donation, you can go to glow.fm/insider. Follow the show on Twitter @GovUnfiltered or on Facebook at facebook.com/governmentunfiltered.
More Government podcasts
- 5-4Government, News, News Commentary
- The DSR NetworkGovernment
- Brief Recess: A Legal Podcast with Michael Foote & Mélissa MalebrancheGovernment, News, Politics
- The Lawfare PodcastGovernment, History, News, Politics
- DC EKGGovernment, Health & Wellness, Medicine, News, Politics
- What Trump Can Teach Us About Con LawGovernment
- Strict ScrutinyGovernment, News, Philosophy, Society & Culture
- American PotentialEducation, Government, News, News Commentary, Personal Journals, Politics, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
- Red Eye RadioDaily News, Government, News
- The Chris Plante ShowGovernment, News, Politics
Trending Government podcasts
- The Permanent ProblemGovernment, History, Society & Culture
- WalescastGovernment, News
- LondongradDocumentary, Government, News, Society & Culture
- Social Media and PoliticsGovernment, News, Politics, Science, Social Sciences
- Babel: Translating the Middle EastGovernment, News, News Commentary, Society & Culture
- Legal DocketGovernment
- Talk'n the BeatGovernment
- The Fascism BarometerDocumentary, Education, Government, Society & Culture, Tutorials
- Beyond the FAREducation, Government, Tutorials
- The Cognitive CrucibleGovernment, Science
- This Means WarGovernment
- The High Court ReportBusiness, Education, Government, Society & Culture
- Philip TeresiGovernment, News, Politics
- The Week in WestminsterGovernment
- Gray MattersGovernment
- Stories of Special Forces OperatorsBusiness News, Fitness, Government, Health & Wellness, History, News
- Policing MattersGovernment
- The LOGSTATGovernment
- EU ScreamGovernment, News, News Commentary, Politics
- The Crucible - The JRTC Experience PodcastGovernment, History, News
- Politics in QuestionEducation, Government, Society & Culture
- شیرازهGovernment, News
About Government Unfiltered
Bringing you unfiltered public documents that deserve to be more accessible. Dan Williams, the voice behind the Mueller Report Audio podcast, reads some of the most important government documents for those who want the information, but may be too busy to read or simply want to do other things while consuming the information.Podcast website
Listen to Government Unfiltered, 5-4 and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Government Unfiltered
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.