Indigenous Medicine Stories: Anishinaabe mshkiki nwii-dbaaddaan
Darrel Manitowabi
Indigenous Medicine Stories Podcast is a collaboration between AMS Healthcare and the Jason A. Hannah Chair in the History of Indigenous Health and Indigenous T...
Education

  • Resilience and Reverence, Tradition and Transformation w/ Jerry Fontaine
    This episode features Jerry Fontaine, an esteemed Anishinaabe scholar, author, and community leader from the Sagkeeng First Nation. Known for his dedication to Indigenous sovereignty and environmental justice, Jerry has spent decades working to protect Indigenous rights, traditional lands, and cultural heritage. His work centres on reclaiming and revitalizing Anishinaabe knowledge systems, blending academic rigour with ancestral wisdom to advocate for Indigenous rights. As an author, Jerry has published significant works that explore Indigenous governance, intergenerational resilience, and the teachings of the Anishinaabe people. His commitment to empowering Indigenous youth, preserving language, and advancing community well-being reflects his vision for a future rooted in self-determination and respect for the land. A powerful speaker and advocate, Jerry’s voice resonates as a beacon of knowledge, healing, and inspiration for communities locally and globally. https://amshealthcare.ca/  
    47:03
  • In Harmony with Nature: Hunting, Healing, and Creating w/ Randy Trudeau
    This episode features Randy Trudeau.  Randy Trudeau is a hunter, trapper, fisher, artist, and traditional medicine harvester from Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory on Manitoulin Island, located in Northeastern Ontario. Deeply connected to the land and its teachings, Randy's life revolves around Indigenous practices and traditional ways of living. As a skilled hunter and trapper, he has extensive knowledge of the land's resources and cycles, which he combines with expertise in fishing and traditional medicine harvesting. Randy's art draws inspiration from the natural world and his deep-rooted cultural heritage. His work reflects the beauty and wisdom of his community's traditions. Through his various crafts, Randy continues to share and preserve the stories and teachings of his ancestors, ensuring that these vital practices remain strong in the present and for future generations. amshealthcare.ca/  
    43:31
  • The Healing Alliance: Western Medicine Meets Indigenous Traditions, Part Two
    Welcome to part two of this two-part special, co-hosted with Dr. Karen Hill of the Department of Family Medicine at McMaster University and host of Two Row Medicine podcast. Two Row Medicine is a new podcast navigating relationships from a traditional Indigenous perspective in the 21st century. On June 8th and 9th, 2024, Indigenous healers, elders, health administrators, and physicians gathered at the Six Nations of the Grand River in Southern Ontario to discuss strategies for addressing the growing demand for Indigenous healers. It was the third gathering, with the previous two taking place on Manitoulin Island and in Rama in 2022. This gathering brought together healers and Indigenous physicians in meaningful dialogue to explore ways of collaborating on health issues, such as addiction. We invited participants to provide their perspectives on collaboration in this episode: Kevin Deer – Lead Cultural Advisor at First Nations Technical Institute Terri Debassige – M'Chigeeng First Nation Randy Trudeau – Artist, designer, and educator Dr. Annelind Wakegijig – Lead Physician at the Baawaating Family Health Team We would like to acknowledge the financial contributions to this podcast made by the Department of Family Medicine at McMaster University and AMS Healthcare. Listen to the Two Row Medicine podcast on Spotify and Apple Podcasts amshealthcare.ca
    41:20
  • The Healing Alliance: Western Medicine Meets Indigenous Traditions, Part One
    Welcome to part one of this two-part special, co-hosted with Dr. Karen Hill of the Department of Family Medicine at McMaster University and host of Two Row Medicine podcast. Two Row Medicine is a new podcast navigating relationships from a traditional Indigenous perspective in the 21st century. On June 8th and 9th, 2024, Indigenous healers, elders, health administrators, and physicians gathered at the Six Nations of the Grand River in Southern Ontario to discuss strategies for addressing the growing demand for Indigenous healers. It was the third gathering, with the previous two taking place on Manitoulin Island and in Rama in 2022. This gathering brought together healers and Indigenous physicians in meaningful dialogue to explore ways of collaborating on health issues, such as addiction. We invited participants to share their perspectives on collaboration. This episode features: Heather McIntyre – Regional Indigenous Cultural Safety Coordinator, Mamaway Wiidokdaadwin Team, BANAC Mike Bisson – Cultural Coordinator, Nogdawindamin Treatment Centre, and Koognaasewin Child Well-being Law Brandon Waindubence – Sheshegwaning First Nation Troy Monague – Traditional Healing Coordinator, Mamaway Wiidokdaadwin Team, BANAC Esstin McLeod – Healer and medicine practitioner in Northern Ontario Dr. Ojistoh Kahnawahere Horn – Family Physician in the Kahnawake and Akwesasne communities Dr. Karen Hill – Department of Family Medicine, McMaster University, and host of the Two Row Medicine podcast We would like to acknowledge the financial contributions to this podcast made by the Department of Family Medicine at McMaster University and AMS Healthcare. Listen to the Two Row Medicine podcast on Spotify and Apple Podcasts amshealthcare.ca
    46:44
  • Reclaiming the Knowledge and Practices of the People w/ Dr. Marlene Pierre and Jeordi Pierre
    This episode features Dr. Marlene Pierre and Jeordi Pierre of S.O.I.L. - The School for Indigenous Learning in Neebing, Ontario.   Dr. Marlene Pierre is a respected Elder and community leader from Thunder Bay, deeply rooted in her Anishinaabe heritage. With decades of experience in education, healthcare, and cultural preservation, Dr. Pierre has dedicated her life to revitalizing Indigenous knowledge and traditions.   Jeordi Pierre, son of Dr. Marlene Pierre, is a dedicated advocate for Indigenous education and cultural preservation. Raised in Thunder Bay, Jeordi has been immersed in the teachings of his Anishinaabe heritage from a young age. He co-founded the School of Indigenous Learning alongside his mother to ensure that future generations have access to the wisdom of their ancestors. The School of Indigenous Learning offers a cultural environment rooted in Anishinaabeg traditional knowledge and land-based survival skills, embracing the "old way" of life. It is a place where individuals can grow and learn from within, fostering empowerment, self-reliance, and self-confidence. By reconnecting with Mother Earth, who provides everything we need to survive, we can walk the path of a good life in harmony with nature. indlearning.ca amshealthcare.ca
    1:15:06

About Indigenous Medicine Stories: Anishinaabe mshkiki nwii-dbaaddaan

Indigenous Medicine Stories Podcast is a collaboration between AMS Healthcare and the Jason A. Hannah Chair in the History of Indigenous Health and Indigenous Traditional Medicine at the Northern Ontario School of Medicine University. Indigenous Medicine Stories aims to educate health professionals and the public about Indigenous healing. The podcast will highlight the lived experiences of Indigenous Knowledge holders, healers, and Elders and help professionals who practice Indigenous healing. Since time immemorial, Indigenous Peoples held a knowledge system of wellness, healing, and medicine. Colonial processes such as Treaties, the Reserve system, the Indian Act of Canada, Residential Schools, child welfare policies, racism, discrimination, and excluding Indigenous healing in Western biomedicine and education have attempted to erase this knowledge system. Furthermore, until recently, the health education professions have played a role by excluding Indigenous knowledge from the curriculum. Also known as Anishinaabe mshkiki nwii- dbaaddaan (“I’m going to talk about Indigenous medicine”) in Anishinaaabemowin, medicine stories explore the perseverance and holism of Indigenous well-being and healing practices through the lived experiences of practitioners. About AMS Healthcare Our work advances a Canadian healthcare system through innovation and technology while remaining rooted in compassion and our medical history. We convene networks, develop leaders, and fund crucial medical history, healthcare research, education, and clinical practice activities. Our work helps improve care for all Canadians. For more information, contact Anne Avery at [email protected]. About the Jason A. Hannah Chair. Through a permanent endowment, the Jason A. Hannah Chairs teach the history of medicine in healthcare education. Dr. Darrel Manitowabi is the inaugural Hannah Chair in the History of Indigenous Health and Indigenous Traditional Medicine at the Northern Ontario School of Medicine University, Sudbury Campus. His research in the history of Indigenous health situates the place of the Anishinaabe language and knowledge in conceptualizing holistic well-being and ill health. For more information, contact Dr. Darrel Manitowabi at [email protected]
