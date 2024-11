About Indigenous Medicine Stories: Anishinaabe mshkiki nwii-dbaaddaan

Indigenous Medicine Stories Podcast is a collaboration between AMS Healthcare and the Jason A. Hannah Chair in the History of Indigenous Health and Indigenous Traditional Medicine at the Northern Ontario School of Medicine University. Indigenous Medicine Stories aims to educate health professionals and the public about Indigenous healing. The podcast will highlight the lived experiences of Indigenous Knowledge holders, healers, and Elders and help professionals who practice Indigenous healing. Since time immemorial, Indigenous Peoples held a knowledge system of wellness, healing, and medicine. Colonial processes such as Treaties, the Reserve system, the Indian Act of Canada, Residential Schools, child welfare policies, racism, discrimination, and excluding Indigenous healing in Western biomedicine and education have attempted to erase this knowledge system. Furthermore, until recently, the health education professions have played a role by excluding Indigenous knowledge from the curriculum. Also known as Anishinaabe mshkiki nwii- dbaaddaan (“I’m going to talk about Indigenous medicine”) in Anishinaaabemowin, medicine stories explore the perseverance and holism of Indigenous well-being and healing practices through the lived experiences of practitioners. About AMS Healthcare Our work advances a Canadian healthcare system through innovation and technology while remaining rooted in compassion and our medical history. We convene networks, develop leaders, and fund crucial medical history, healthcare research, education, and clinical practice activities. Our work helps improve care for all Canadians. For more information, contact Anne Avery at [email protected] . About the Jason A. Hannah Chair. Through a permanent endowment, the Jason A. Hannah Chairs teach the history of medicine in healthcare education. Dr. Darrel Manitowabi is the inaugural Hannah Chair in the History of Indigenous Health and Indigenous Traditional Medicine at the Northern Ontario School of Medicine University, Sudbury Campus. His research in the history of Indigenous health situates the place of the Anishinaabe language and knowledge in conceptualizing holistic well-being and ill health. For more information, contact Dr. Darrel Manitowabi at [email protected]