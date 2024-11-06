Indigenous Medicine Stories: Anishinaabe mshkiki nwii-dbaaddaan

Indigenous Medicine Stories Podcast is a collaboration between AMS Healthcare and the Jason
A. Hannah Chair in the History of Indigenous Health and Indigenous Traditional Medicine at the
Northern Ontario School of Medicine University. Indigenous Medicine Stories aims to educate
health professionals and the public about Indigenous healing. The podcast will highlight the
lived experiences of Indigenous Knowledge holders, healers, and Elders and help professionals
who practice Indigenous healing.
Since time immemorial, Indigenous Peoples held a knowledge system of wellness, healing, and
medicine. Colonial processes such as Treaties, the Reserve system, the Indian Act of Canada,
Residential Schools, child welfare policies, racism, discrimination, and excluding Indigenous
healing in Western biomedicine and education have attempted to erase this knowledge system.
Furthermore, until recently, the health education professions have played a role by excluding
Indigenous knowledge from the curriculum. Also known as Anishinaabe mshkiki nwii-
dbaaddaan (“I’m going to talk about Indigenous medicine”) in Anishinaaabemowin, medicine
stories explore the perseverance and holism of Indigenous well-being and healing practices
through the lived experiences of practitioners.
About AMS Healthcare
Our work advances a Canadian healthcare system through innovation and technology while
remaining rooted in compassion and our medical history. We convene networks, develop
leaders, and fund crucial medical history, healthcare research, education, and clinical practice
activities. Our work helps improve care for all Canadians. For more information, contact Anne
Avery at [email protected]
.
About the Jason A. Hannah Chair.
Through a permanent endowment, the Jason A. Hannah Chairs teach the history of medicine in
healthcare education. Dr. Darrel Manitowabi is the inaugural Hannah Chair in the History of
Indigenous Health and Indigenous Traditional Medicine at the Northern Ontario School of
Medicine University, Sudbury Campus. His research in the history of Indigenous health situates
the place of the Anishinaabe language and knowledge in conceptualizing holistic well-being and
ill health. For more information, contact Dr. Darrel Manitowabi at [email protected]