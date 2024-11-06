Indigenous Medicine Stories: Anishinaabe mshkiki nwii-dbaaddaan

The Healing Alliance: Western Medicine Meets Indigenous Traditions, Part One

Welcome to part one of this two-part special, co-hosted with Dr. Karen Hill of the Department of Family Medicine at McMaster University and host of Two Row Medicine podcast. Two Row Medicine is a new podcast navigating relationships from a traditional Indigenous perspective in the 21st century. On June 8th and 9th, 2024, Indigenous healers, elders, health administrators, and physicians gathered at the Six Nations of the Grand River in Southern Ontario to discuss strategies for addressing the growing demand for Indigenous healers. It was the third gathering, with the previous two taking place on Manitoulin Island and in Rama in 2022. This gathering brought together healers and Indigenous physicians in meaningful dialogue to explore ways of collaborating on health issues, such as addiction. We invited participants to share their perspectives on collaboration. This episode features: Heather McIntyre – Regional Indigenous Cultural Safety Coordinator, Mamaway Wiidokdaadwin Team, BANAC Mike Bisson – Cultural Coordinator, Nogdawindamin Treatment Centre, and Koognaasewin Child Well-being Law Brandon Waindubence – Sheshegwaning First Nation Troy Monague – Traditional Healing Coordinator, Mamaway Wiidokdaadwin Team, BANAC Esstin McLeod – Healer and medicine practitioner in Northern Ontario Dr. Ojistoh Kahnawahere Horn – Family Physician in the Kahnawake and Akwesasne communities Dr. Karen Hill – Department of Family Medicine, McMaster University, and host of the Two Row Medicine podcast We would like to acknowledge the financial contributions to this podcast made by the Department of Family Medicine at McMaster University and AMS Healthcare. Listen to the Two Row Medicine podcast on Spotify and Apple Podcasts amshealthcare.ca