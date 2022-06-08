Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
  • Special Preview Episode: Elizabeth the First. The Boss Who Played Queen
    Here’s your special preview episode of the new series Elizabeth the First – about the remarkable life of Elizabeth Taylor. In our preview, Elizabeth Taylor overcomes unthinkable loss and rises as the biggest movie star on the planet. She uses this power to negotiate a legendary payday for her leading role as CLEOPATRA. All eyes are now on Elizabeth, and the years ahead will be tumultuous ones. Headline News says ‘I love Elizabeth the First’ and the Toronto Star says the podcast is ‘sumptuously produced’. Find out what all the buzz is about by listening to the full series right now: https://link.chtbl.com/elizabeththefirst Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    11/17/2022
    26:16
  • Reconciled, Somehow | Chapter 10
    Sean may have inadvertently found information that could give Chapel a chance at freedom. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    10/7/2022
    1:00:30
  • An Appeal to the Senses | Chapter 9
    Sean seeks to find out how a KGB/CIA double agent is connected to Chapel’s case. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    8/8/2022
    44:33
  • An Alternate's Reality | Chapter 8
    After Chapel’s conviction, people immediately claimed he was railroaded. One of them was a juror at his trial. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    8/7/2022
    50:23
  • Follow the Money | Chapter 7
    Sean speaks with the lead prosecutor in Chapel’s case to find out if there’s something he’s missed. Evidence in the case is examined. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    8/6/2022
    49:55

About In the Land of Lies

Sean Kipe tells the story of former Georgia police officer Michael Chapel, convicted of the 1993 robbery and brutal murder of Emogene Thompson and sentenced to life in prison. However, with the recent surfacing of new information, Chapel’s story may have taken a dramatic turn – one that could potentially prove his innocence. Kipe takes a deep dive into Chapel’s past to find the unbelievable truth behind a story that involves corrupt police officers, crime rings, drug trafficking, steroids, and murder. In the Land of Lies is written, created and hosted by Sean Kipe. Original music from Sean Kipe. Executive Producers are Jason Hoch and Gino Falsetto. Story Editing by Jason Hoch. Audio Engineering by Shaine Freeman. Cover Art and Design by Jeana Sullivan. Consulting Producer is Henry Ball.

