Sean Kipe tells the story of former Georgia police officer Michael Chapel, convicted of the 1993 robbery and brutal murder of Emogene Thompson and sentenced to ... More
11/17/2022
26:16
Reconciled, Somehow | Chapter 10
Sean may have inadvertently found information that could give Chapel a chance at freedom.
10/7/2022
1:00:30
An Appeal to the Senses | Chapter 9
Sean seeks to find out how a KGB/CIA double agent is connected to Chapel’s case.
8/8/2022
44:33
An Alternate's Reality | Chapter 8
After Chapel’s conviction, people immediately claimed he was railroaded. One of them was a juror at his trial.
8/7/2022
50:23
Follow the Money | Chapter 7
Sean speaks with the lead prosecutor in Chapel’s case to find out if there’s something he’s missed. Evidence in the case is examined.
Sean Kipe tells the story of former Georgia police officer Michael Chapel, convicted of the 1993 robbery and brutal murder of Emogene Thompson and sentenced to life in prison. However, with the recent surfacing of new information, Chapel’s story may have taken a dramatic turn – one that could potentially prove his innocence. Kipe takes a deep dive into Chapel’s past to find the unbelievable truth behind a story that involves corrupt police officers, crime rings, drug trafficking, steroids, and murder.
In the Land of Lies is written, created and hosted by Sean Kipe. Original music from Sean Kipe. Executive Producers are Jason Hoch and Gino Falsetto. Story Editing by Jason Hoch. Audio Engineering by Shaine Freeman. Cover Art and Design by Jeana Sullivan. Consulting Producer is Henry Ball.
