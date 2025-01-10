Matthew Daniels: Catholic Human Rights and Social Justice Heroes

Today, many Catholics feel a sense of urgency or even dread as they look upon the dark forces and ideologies that besiege the world, the Church, and the truth. Some people may even ask, “What can I do in the face of these forces and against so many injustices?” In their recent work, Catholic Heroes of Civil and Human Rights, Matthew Daniels and Roxanne King provide many heroic examples of everyday Catholics who stood as lights for the rights and dignity of others. This book provides sixteen short but thorough biographies of Catholics whose faith inspired and motivated others to work for social justice and the salvation of all people. In this episode, Matthew Daniels and Andrew Petiprin discuss how Catholics like Blessed Franz Jägerstätter, Venerable Father Agustus Tolton, Sr. Thea Bowman, and Diane Nash can serve as role models for Catholics today. While many of these Catholic heroes may be unfamiliar to many, their work is nonetheless crucial and the impact of their work and faith is beyond measure. Find Catholic Heroes of Civil and Human Rights at Ignatius.com.