Curtis Mitch: Behind the Ignatius Catholic Study Bible
After twenty-five years in the making, the Ignatius Catholic Study Bible has been released. In this special episode of the Ignatius Press podcast, Andrew Petiprin sits down with Curtis Mitch the co-editor of this one-of-a-kind study Bible designed to help everyday Catholics read the Bible through the eyes of the Church. Having personally spent countless hours and over two decades of work into this project, Curtis gives a rare glimpse into the intention and development behind this massive project. He and Andrew also discuss the various features and resources provided in this study Bible including references to the Fathers, Doctors, and Councils of the Church and the Catechism of the Catholic Church. These tools help readers to better understand the written Word of God and apply its lessons to daily life.
Get your copy of the Ignatius Press Study Bible here: https://ignatius.com/ignatius-catholic-study-bible-2h/
45:27
Matthew Wiseman: From Baptist to Hebrew Roots to Anglican to Catholicism
Like many Christians, Matthew Wiseman’s family was in search of the original or purest form of Christianity, which was most faithful to the way that the apostles and early Christians lived and practiced the faith. Originally Baptists, they discovered the Hebrew Roots movement, and they lived for many years in strict adherence to Torah. However, after studying the Bible and the Church fathers, Matthew converted to Anglicanism and eventually to Catholicism. Only in the Catholic Church did he find the one faith and the fullness of the truth that he had been searching for.
In this episode, Andrew Petiprin talks with Matthew Wiseman about his new book Two Jeusalems and the key moments of Matthew’s conversion story. Their conversation highlights the beauty of our Catholic faith, which safeguards the teachings of Christ and sacred traditions that date back to ancient Israel.
Find Two Jerusalems: My Conversion from the Messianic Movement to the Catholic Church at https://ignatius.com/two-jerusalems-tjp/
49:44
Amy Welborn: Gift Ideas and Tips for Establishing Catholic Christmas Traditions
Advent and Christmas are quickly approaching, and families will soon begin their favorite traditions. In this special edition of the Ignatius Press Podcast, join Rose Trabbic, Ignatius Press Publicist, and Amy Welborn, author of “Bambinelli Sunday” who discuss several new Ignatius Press children’s book releases that would make great Christmas presents.
Rose and Amy also discuss the importance of establishing Catholic family Christmas traditions and suggest several engaging customs that you can start with your family this year! Finally, they deliberate about whether or not you should tell your children about Santa. Kickstart this Advent and Christmas right by considering how to make this season memorable and integrally Catholic.
List of Books Mention in This Podcast:
Bambinelli Sunday: The Most Wonderful Surprise of All
Friendship with Jesus: Pope Benedict XVI Talks to Children on Their First Holy Communion
Swiss Guard: Protectors of the Pope
Seek and Find:
The Life of Jesus
The Lives of Saints
On the Way to Santiago de Compostela
The Twelve Apostles
Our Lady of Guadalupe
39:45
Jennifer Bryson: Rediscovering Saint John Henry Newman and Ida Görres
We live in an age where treasures are frequently rediscovered and brought back into the light for further examination and appreciation. Such is the work of Ida Friederike Görres’s John Henry Newman: A Life Sacrificed which gives us a compelling and detailed introduction to the life and personage of Saint John Henry Newman. This work is perfect for those who are unfamiliar with John Henry Newman and for those who are avid Newman devotees and wish to gain a deeper knowledge and appreciation of this modern-day saint.
In this episode, Andrew Petiprin talks with Jennifer Bryson about her translation of Ida Friederike Görres’s John Henry Newman. This wide-ranging and engaging conversation touches not only on Jennifer’s own conversion from Marxism to Christianity but also on the importance of rediscovering Ida Görres and what insights this work can offer into the life of John Henry Newman.
Find John Henry Newman: A Life Sacrificed at Ignatius.com.
47:20
Matthew Daniels: Catholic Human Rights and Social Justice Heroes
Today, many Catholics feel a sense of urgency or even dread as they look upon the dark forces and ideologies that besiege the world, the Church, and the truth. Some people may even ask, “What can I do in the face of these forces and against so many injustices?” In their recent work, Catholic Heroes of Civil and Human Rights, Matthew Daniels and Roxanne King provide many heroic examples of everyday Catholics who stood as lights for the rights and dignity of others. This book provides sixteen short but thorough biographies of Catholics whose faith inspired and motivated others to work for social justice and the salvation of all people.
In this episode, Matthew Daniels and Andrew Petiprin discuss how Catholics like Blessed Franz Jägerstätter, Venerable Father Agustus Tolton, Sr. Thea Bowman, and Diane Nash can serve as role models for Catholics today. While many of these Catholic heroes may be unfamiliar to many, their work is nonetheless crucial and the impact of their work and faith is beyond measure.
Find Catholic Heroes of Civil and Human Rights at Ignatius.com.
Join us every Monday on the Ignatius Press podcast where we talk with our authors to get a behind the scenes look at our books, uncover the riches of our Catholic faith, and integrate the Gospel into our daily lives.