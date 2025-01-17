Powered by RND
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsBusinessIf/Then
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
If/Then
radio.net
Sleep timer
Alarm
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

If/Then

Stanford GSB
BusinessManagementScienceSocial Sciences
If/Then
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 34
  • Small Business, Big Impact
    Sridhar Narayanan, a professor of marketing at Stanford Graduate School of Business, studies how small businesses operate and why they’re so important, especially in the developing world. “Modernizing small businesses will have a profound impact on economies worldwide in many ways,” he says. In this episode of If/Then, Narayanan explains why so many retailers still rely on cash, how modernization can boost revenue, and what these patterns reveal about credit access, trust in institutions, and global economic development.Have you modernized a small business or did you choose to stick with what was already working? Tell us your story at [email protected] episode was recorded on November 5, 2024.Related Content:Sridhar Narayanan faculty profileUpgrades Can Help Mom-and-Pop Stores Compete with Big RetailFrom Instinct to Insight: Crafting an Intentional Sales StrategyWith “Retargeted” Advertising, Sooner Is Better Than LaterSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    --------  
    25:36
  • Could Financial Literacy Change the World?
    Only a third of the global population is financially literate. Why? Because most of us don’t learn the basics of personal finance in school — or elsewhere. Treating financial literacy as an afterthought can have serious consequences, from personal calamities to economic crises, according to Annamaria Lusardi, a professor of finance and the director of the Initiative for Financial Decision-Making at Stanford Graduate School of Business. On this episode of If/Then, Lusardi makes the case for treating financial education like preventative care: essential, cost-effective, and an enormous opportunity to improve people’s lives, boost workplace performance, and strengthen economic resilience. “We should learn about money as soon as possible,” Lusardi says. “As soon as the tooth fairy comes.”Where do you go for financial advice? Tell us more at [email protected] episode was recorded on November 5, 2024.Related Content:Annamaria Lusardi faculty profileOn a Mission to Teach the World the Basics of Personal FinanceSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    --------  
    27:40
  • Adapting To Massive Technological Change
    Susan Athey, the Economics of Technology Professor at Stanford Graduate School of Business and founding director of the Golub Capital Social Impact Lab, studies the impact of technological innovations on workers, businesses, and society. Will the world’s economies successfully adapt to a future defined by artificial intelligence? On this episode, Athey shares what the stories of 22,000 laid-off workers in Sweden can tell us about who recovers from economic turmoil, how small design changes and product features can have outsize societal impact, and how AI could transform the way we work, from hiring to healthcare. What’s the best way to build a future that effectively integrates AI and supports workers? Tell us more at [email protected] episode was recorded on December 16, 2024. Related Content:Susan Athey faculty profileA Low-Cost, Scalable Way to Get More Women Into TechA.I. Can Help “Personalize” Policies to Reach the Right PeopleA/B Testing Gets an Upgrade for the Digital AgeEast Brother Light StationChapters(00:00:00) - Modernizing a 150 Year Old Lighthouse(00:03:05) - Adapting to Advancing Technology(00:04:20) - Impact of Mass Layoffs(00:06:16) - Low-Cost Scalable Solutions(00:13:37) - AI’s Role in the Future of Work(00:19:45) - Managing Transitions in the Job MarketSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    --------  
    25:15
  • Think You Know Yourself? Think Again.
    Brian Lowery, the Walter Kenneth Kilpatrick Professor of Organizational Behavior at Stanford Graduate School of Business and the author of Selfless: The Social Creation of You, argues that identity is about much more than external characteristics, family history, or the collection of experiences that compose the chronology of our lives. In fact, Lowery argues, our identities are constantly being formed, shifted, and even co-created — by the people around us. In this episode, Lowery breaks down how leaders, colleagues, and even casual acquaintances influence the people we are continually becoming — and why recognizing this can change our lives and how we experience the people we know. Understanding this social conception of the self helps us effectively navigate challenges at home and in the workplace, strengthen key relationships, and even bridge political divides.“All these constraints that you feel, maybe those are imaginary,” Lowery says. “The world opens to you, I think, if you believe this, but that is also what's terrifying about it. What's exciting is what's terrifying.”Has someone in your life changed how you see yourself? Tell us more at [email protected] conversation was recorded on November 13, 2024.Related Content:Brian Lowery faculty profileA Provocative Theory of Identity Finds There is No “You” in SelfLet’s Make a Deal: Negotiation Tips from the ExpertsQuick Thinks: How Others Define UsJanet VarneyChapters:(00:00:00) - Improv is a Team Sport(00:04:20) - Rethinking the Self(00:05:16) - Leadership and Influence(00:07:30) - The Leadership Experiment(00:11:55) - Trust in the Workplace(00:14:24) - Polarization and Social Identity(00:18:33) - The Influence of Proximity(00:20:55) - Changing Identities(00:24:38) - ConclusionSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    --------  
    26:09
  • How Taxes Influence Innovation
    What’s one of the most powerful forces behind technological breakthroughs, business strategy, and job creation? The tax code.Rebecca Lester, an associate professor of accounting and one of three inaugural Botha-Chan Faculty Scholars at Stanford Graduate School of Business, studies how subtle tax incentives can trigger monumental business decisions, determining how companies invest, grow, and innovate.These incentives don’t just shape corporate strategy — they ripple across industries, economies, and markets. From advancing clean energy to catalyzing global competition, you might think of tax policy as a blueprint for the future. The big question: how to do it right. Have tax incentives led you to make a personal or professional decision? Tell us more at [email protected] Content:Rebecca Lester faculty profileAmerican Innovation Got Slammed by the “Temporary” End of a Key Tax IncentiveWhy Some Countries Want Companies to Think Inside the “Innovation Box”Tax Cuts in the UK Gave an Unexpected Boost to African EconomiesThis conversation was recorded on November 5, 2024.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    --------  
    25:06

More Business podcasts

Trending Business podcasts

About If/Then

How do we lead with purpose, make better decisions, and navigate an uncertain future? On If/Then, Stanford GSB faculty break down cutting-edge research on leadership, strategy, and more, exploring enduring questions and the forces reshaping business and society today, from AI to geopolitics. Hosted by senior editor Kevin Cool.
Podcast website
BusinessManagementScienceSocial Sciences

Listen to If/Then, How I Invest with David Weisburd and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

If/Then: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.16.2 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 5/3/2025 - 3:25:31 AM