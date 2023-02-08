Ep. 165 - Should You Niche?

Today, we'll talk about the big question - should you start with a focused niche? There are pros and cons to the approach, but the perceived cons - "what if I get tired of the niche in a few years?" , "what if the niche doesn't lead to a bigger market?" , "isn't a niche just hiding from the bigger problem I want to solve?" have gotten louder lately. So, we'll address them. We'll go over what a good niche looks like, how to get one, and how to grow. Podcast Insider Sign UpTackleboxKurt Vonnegut Shape of StoriesSlice Podcast - How to Get Your First 1,000 Customers1:00 Kurt Vonnegut - The Shape of Stories2:38 The Niche Question4:15 The Jiro Problem5:20 Act 1 - A Chef's Startup7:48 Smooth Jazz8:15 Act 2 - What's a Niche For? 8:44 A Niche is a Shortcut to Trust11:49 A Niche to Seed Future Growth13:40 What a Good Niche Looks Like14:25 The Cook By Smelling Niche16:38 Act 3 - How to Grow From a Niche17:29 Grow Vertically or Horizontally?19:20 Grow through Influential Customers20:00 Spice Smelling Niche21:14 Act 4 - The Real Villain, and the Real Hero22:11 Trust in Future You