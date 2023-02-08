A podcast for people working on startup ideas. We have 15-minute tactical episodes and occasional interviews with people who did the early things exceptionally ...
A Framework for Building Wildly Useful Startups
Today, we'll talk through a framework that'll help you evaluate whether you're building something useful enough to anchor a business. Most startups fail because the thing they built doesn't make a big enough dent in their customers lives. We'll make sure you don't make this mistake with help from Habit Kangaroo, a startup Brian ran back in 2014, and a GMAT training program his friend ran that helped people get into Harvard. TackleboxBeehiiv (Idea to Startup Newsletter)BylddGreenlights0:30 Building a Wildly Useful Startup2:12 Why Measuring Usefulness is Hard7:00 Byldd7:53 Habit Kangaroo12:50 The Usefulness Framework13:24 What is your Secret?13:51 Three Categories of Secrets: Customer14:45 Three Categories of Secrets: Acquisition15:16 Three Categories of Secrets: Product17:08 Rivers and Dams19:00 GMAT over 700 Product23:02 Hire Yourself
8/2/2023
25:25
Four Characteristics of Great Startup Ideas
Today, we talk through four characteristics of great startup ideas (with a bonus fifth Brian thought of post-recording). We discuss organic growth, market innovation vs. product innovation, growing markets, product swaps, and happiness. The goal of this episode is to help shape fuzzy ideas and give you new ideas. TackleboxBeehiiv1:27 The Personal Venn Diagram5:18 Smooth Jazz5:46 The Four Characteristics of Great Startup Ideas6:48 Characteristic 1: Potential for Organic Growth9:14 Characteristic 2: Market Innovation > Product Innovation10:57 Characteristic 3: Prioritizing Around a Growing Market12:40 Four Buckets of Market Growth12:45 Hype Markets13:36 Dig out of a Hole Market (nurses, agriculture, skilled trades)16:23 Momentum Markets16:56 Subsidized Growth17:42 The Swap21:19 On Happiness
7/26/2023
23:37
The Organic Growth Equation - Why People Share and How to Pick Ideas that'll Grow
Today we talk about organic growth. Your startup won't be successful if your first customers aren't compelled to tell people about how you've helped them. Luckily, organic growth is straightforward. There are ways to predict it and ideas better suited for it. We talk through an equation for organic growth and dig in on why people share. TackleboxInsider Newsletter (beehiiv) 00:34 Intro to organic growth4:24 Why social ads won’t work5:54 Outline of the Organic Growth Equation7:08 Smooth Jazz7:36 Jury Duty9:27 Jury Duty Shareable Moments13:49 The Organic Growth Equation deep-dive + The Crime Triangle15:02 Problem Variables18:53 Customer Variables21:41 Why we share horror movies23:18 Product Variables25:10 Multipliers
7/19/2023
28:08
A System to Help You Become Wildly Creative
Today, we'll help you build a system for creativity. We'll start by defining creativity as an equation to make it more accessible. Then, we'll develop a system that focuses on the inputs of the creativity equation. We talk through the Commonplace Book, Commencement Speeches, a sports writer and the movie Sahara. Then, we get into the weeds on how to set up and implement your own personal creativity system. TackleboxWeekly Podcast NewsletterThe Great Talks, Lectures, and Speeches of HistoryNotion + Notion Web ClipperReadwiseZapierOgilvy on Advertising0:30 Intro - Creativity2:00 What if you’re not creative?2:53 Creativity is Mushing3:39 Creativity Equation5:15 Summer Internship6:28 Bill Simmons7:48 In on the joke9:20 College Commencement Speeches10:07 Kenyon Commencement Speech - Two Fish11:20 Smooth Jazz11:52 The System14:00 The Logistics15:22 Intake17:29 Reflection18:30 Output19:30 Ogilvy on Advertising
7/12/2023
21:51
Ep. 165 - Should You Niche?
Today, we'll talk about the big question - should you start with a focused niche? There are pros and cons to the approach, but the perceived cons - "what if I get tired of the niche in a few years?" , "what if the niche doesn't lead to a bigger market?" , "isn't a niche just hiding from the bigger problem I want to solve?" have gotten louder lately. So, we'll address them. We'll go over what a good niche looks like, how to get one, and how to grow. Podcast Insider Sign UpTackleboxKurt Vonnegut Shape of StoriesSlice Podcast - How to Get Your First 1,000 Customers1:00 Kurt Vonnegut - The Shape of Stories2:38 The Niche Question4:15 The Jiro Problem5:20 Act 1 - A Chef's Startup7:48 Smooth Jazz8:15 Act 2 - What's a Niche For? 8:44 A Niche is a Shortcut to Trust11:49 A Niche to Seed Future Growth13:40 What a Good Niche Looks Like14:25 The Cook By Smelling Niche16:38 Act 3 - How to Grow From a Niche17:29 Grow Vertically or Horizontally?19:20 Grow through Influential Customers20:00 Spice Smelling Niche21:14 Act 4 - The Real Villain, and the Real Hero22:11 Trust in Future You
"This is, without a doubt, the best podcast for people trying to build startups out there."
"If you aren't listening to this podcast and you're considering building a business (or you're already building one), what are you doing?"
"Must listen for first-time entrepreneurs - excellent storyteller."