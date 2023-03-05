Join Rachelle Hampton twice a week as we gaze deep into the online abyss—and tell you what’s gazing back. More
Available Episodes
5 of 225
Quiet Luxury is TikTok’s Latest Nonsensical Fashion Trend
On today’s episode, Rachelle is joined again by Nadira Goffe for a sequel to their August 2022 episode “What is A Clean Girl?” The two dive deep into TikTok’s latest favorite fashion trend: quiet luxury, or stealth wealth. The aesthetic’s adherents posits that rich people don’t dress in ostentatious labels, but instead communicate their wealth through brands like Brunello Cucinell, Loro Piana and The Row. Quiet luxurists point to figures like the Roy family from HBO’s Succession and Gwyneth Paltrow at her recent trial as examples of stealth wealth. But the trend, like it’s “old money” predecessor, is built on a fundamental misunderstanding of fashion, classism and racism.
This podcast is produced by Se’era Spragley Ricks, Rachelle Hampton and Daisy Rosario.
Make an impact this Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month by helping Macy’s on their mission to fund APIA Scholars. Go to macys.com/purpose to learn more.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
5/17/2023
37:57
The Ill-fated Brand Trip That Took Over TikTok
On today’s show, Rachelle is joined by ICYMI favorite, Nadira Goffe to talk about the makeup meltdown that’s taken over TikTok. The two dissect a Miami F1 brand trip sponsored by Tarte Cosmetics that ended in multiple apology videos and a promise by Tarte CEO Maureen Kelly to make her brand’s creator program more equitable. They dive deep into Tarte’s less than inclusive history and explain how exactly Pyrex got involved.
This podcast is produced by Se’era Spragley Ricks, Rachelle Hampton and Daisy Rosario.
Make an impact this Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month by helping Macy’s on their mission to fund APIA Scholars. Go to macys.com/purpose to learn more.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
5/13/2023
47:44
We’re Sorry
On today’s episode, Rachelle is joined by the co-host of NPR’s Throughline podcast, Ramtin Arablouei, who recently did an episode about the history of public contrition from the Salem witch trials to the infamous notes app apology. The two discuss how the internet turbo-charged the commodification of apologies, the cynicism it’s led to and where we go from here.
This podcast is produced by Se’era Spragley Ricks, Rachelle Hampton and Daisy Rosario.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
5/10/2023
40:38
Inside the Nexus of Wellness Culture
On today’s show, Rachelle is joined by Hannah Jackson, the culture writer and reporter behind the recent Cut article “Meet the People Working Three Jobs to Afford Erewhon.” The two discuss how Erewhon transformed from a humble Boston market stall into what Jackson described as a “a luxury-wellness behemoth.” They dive deep into the culture cache that shopping at Erewhon offers to people from Hailey Bieber to a 20-something aspiring wellness content creator.
This podcast is produced by Se’era Spragley Ricks, Rachelle Hampton and Daisy Rosario.
Make an impact this Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month by helping Macy’s on their mission to fund APIA Scholars. Go to macys.com/purpose to learn more.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
5/6/2023
40:24
Should Influencers Unionize?
On today’s show, Rachelle is joined by Wailin Wong, Darian Woods and Adrian Ma, the hosts of NPR’s daily economics podcast The Indicator from Planet Money. They discuss The Indicator’s recent five-part series on the $15 billion influencer industry that delves into where all that money is going—and where it’s not. They dive deep into the rise of the industry and how it emerged out of the economic precarity of the 2008 recession. They also talk through the astonishing fact that according to some surveys, almost 1 out of every 4 Gen Z-er wants to be an influencer.
This podcast is produced by Se’era Spragley Ricks, Daisy Rosario and Rachelle Hampton.
Make an impact this Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month by helping Macy’s on their mission to fund APIA Scholars. Go to macys.com/purpose to learn more.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices